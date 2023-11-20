PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP PUBLISHES 2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 16:03 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, has published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.  The 2023 report showcases the Company's progress toward its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives and its commitment to promote a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and motivated workforce.

"Over the course of the last twelve months, we continued to integrate sustainability initiatives into the culture across our organization," said Chair and CEO Roger Penske.  "I am proud of the progress PAG has made and am confident we are building a strong foundation to make even greater contributions toward a more equitable and sustainable future."

To view the Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, https://www.penskeautomotive.com/esg-report-2023.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its ESG strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com

Inquiries should contact:


Shelley Hulgrave

Anthony Pordon

Executive Vice President and

Executive Vice President Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer

and Corporate Development

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

248-648-2812

248-648-2540

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

