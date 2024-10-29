PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP REPORTS QUARTERLY RESULTS

Quarterly Revenue Increases 2% to $7.6 Billion

Record Quarterly Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue of $778.0 Million, up 14%

Same-Store Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue up 7% and Related Gross Profit up 6%

Earnings Before Taxes of $304.4 Million and Earnings Per Share of $3.39

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced quarterly results for the third quarter of 2024. For the quarter, revenue increased 2% from the third quarter of 2023 to $7.6 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $226.1 million compared to $263.4 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share was $3.39 compared to $3.92 for the same period in 2023. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $69.0 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $1.7 million, and earnings per share by $0.03.

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2023

New and Used Retail Automotive Units Delivered – decreased 4% New Vehicle +5%; Used Vehicle -13%

– decreased 4% Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue – decreased 5% New Vehicle -1%; Used Vehicle -12%; Finance & Insurance -9%; Service & Parts +7%

– decreased 5% New and Used Retail Commercial Truck Units – increased 14% New Vehicle +16%; Used Vehicle +5%

– increased 14% Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue – increased 5% New Vehicle +11%; Used Vehicle -13%; Finance & Insurance -27%; Service & Parts -5%

– increased 5%

Third Quarter 2024 Performance

During the third quarter, retail automotive service and parts revenue increased 14% to a record $778.0 million. New and used automotive gross profit per unit retailed remained strong, and variable gross profit per unit retailed increased sequentially when compared to the second quarter of 2024 by $8. In addition, when compared to the same sequential period, equity earnings from the Company's investment in Penske Transportation Solutions increased 14%.

Commenting on the Company's financial results, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "I am pleased with our financial performance during the third quarter, despite the impact from the stop sale of certain vehicles and the residual impact from the CDK Cyber Security incident. New and used retail automotive gross profit per unit remained strong, retail automotive service and parts performed at record levels, the retail commercial truck business performed well, selling, general, and administrative expenses remained well controlled, and the equity income from Penske Transportation Solutions increased 14% sequentially despite continued freight challenges."

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue increased 2% to $22.7 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $682.5 million compared to $862.5 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share was $10.20 compared to $12.64 for the same period in 2023. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $166.2 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $2.7 million, and earnings per share by $0.04.

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, total new units delivered increased 5% and used units delivered decreased 13%. During 2024, the Company transitioned its U.K. based CarShop locations to Sytner Select dealerships. These dealerships sell fewer units which contributed to the 13% decline in used vehicles retailed during the third quarter. Excluding these U.K. used only vehicle dealerships, used vehicles retailed would have increased 1%. Same-store retail units declined 7% but only decreased 3% when excluding the U.K. used only vehicle dealerships. Total retail automotive revenue remained flat at $6.3 billion but declined 5% on a same-store basis. Service and parts revenue increased 14% to $778.0 million and increased 7% on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 2% to $1.0 billion.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

As of September 30, 2024, Premier Truck Group operated 46 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, retail unit sales increased 14% to 6,331. Revenue was $1.1 billion compared to $964.7 million in the same period last year. Earnings before taxes was $56.5 million compared to $61.1 million in the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue was $2.7 billion compared to $2.8 billion in the same period last year. Earnings before taxes was $158.7 million compared to $173.7 million in the same period in 2023.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. PTS operates a managed fleet with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded $60.3 million and $145.7 million in earnings compared to $84.1 million and $238.3 million for the same periods in 2023. Equity earnings increased by 14% sequentially as full-service leasing and logistics continued to perform well.

Corporate Development, Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock for approximately $58.1 million under our securities repurchase program and also acquired 0.1 million shares of our common stock for $18.4 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards. As of September 30, 2024, $157.4 million remained available under the Company's existing repurchase authority. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share representing an 11%, or $0.12 per share, increase and represents the fourth increase to the Company's dividend in 2024 and the 16th consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable on December 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024. Including this dividend distribution and the Company's securities repurchases, the Company will have returned approximately $350 million to shareholders in 2024.

In July 2024, we announced the acquisition of Bill Brown Ford, representing $550 million in estimated annualized revenue. Year-to-date 2024, Penske Automotive Group has completed acquisitions representing nearly $2 billion in estimated annualized revenue.

In October 2024, we signed an agreement to acquire a third Porsche dealership in Melbourne, Australia. This dealership will be acquired from Porsche Retail Group Australia Pty Ltd. and will complement the two Porsche dealerships the Company acquired in Melbourne during the second quarter of 2024. The acquisition is expected to add $130 million in estimated annualized revenue, bringing the estimated annualized revenue for the three Porsche Dealerships in Melbourne to $260 million. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close by the end of this year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $1.7 billion in liquidity, including $92 million in cash and $1.6 billion of availability under its U.S. and international credit agreements. The Company's leverage ratio at September 30, 2024 was 1.3x.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (877) 692-8955 [International, please dial (234) 720-6979] using access code 5321074. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet, available through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the third quarter 2024 financial results has been posted to the Investors section of the Company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the Company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com .

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Australia and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,950 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its corporate responsibility strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and leverage ratio. The Company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Revenue $ 7,590.8

$ 7,447.8

1.9 %

$ 22,735.3

$ 22,255.3

2.2 % Cost of Sales 6,347.6

6,227.4

1.9 %

18,982.8

18,509.6

2.6 % Gross Profit $ 1,243.2

$ 1,220.4

1.9 %

$ 3,752.5

$ 3,745.7

0.2 % SG&A Expenses 885.2

853.5

3.7 %

2,652.5

2,556.5

3.8 % Depreciation 40.6

35.4

14.7 %

117.0

103.4

13.2 % Operating Income $ 317.4

$ 331.5

(4.3) %

$ 983.0

$ 1,085.8

(9.5) % Floor Plan Interest Expense (50.8)

(35.5)

43.1 %

(142.2)

(94.2)

51.0 % Other Interest Expense (22.9)

(24.5)

(6.5) %

(64.1)

(69.5)

(7.8) % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 60.7

85.0

(28.6) %

148.0

241.6

(38.7) % Income Before Income Taxes $ 304.4

$ 356.5

(14.6) %

$ 924.7

$ 1,163.7

(20.5) % Income Taxes (77.4)

(92.1)

(16.0) %

(238.6)

(297.1)

(19.7) % Net Income $ 227.0

$ 264.4

(14.1) %

$ 686.1

$ 866.6

(20.8) % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.9

1.0

(10.0) %

3.6

4.1

(12.2) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 226.1

$ 263.4

(14.2) %

$ 682.5

$ 862.5

(20.9) %























Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





















Net Income $ 227.0

$ 264.4

(14.1) %

$ 686.1

$ 866.6

(20.8) % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.9

1.0

(10.0) %

3.6

4.1

(12.2) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 226.1

$ 263.4

(14.2) %

$ 682.5

$ 862.5

(20.9) % Income Per Share $ 3.39

$ 3.92

(13.5) %

$ 10.20

$ 12.64

(19.3) % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 66.8

67.3

(0.7) %

66.9

68.2

(1.9) %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts In Millions) (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 91.9

$ 96.4 Accounts Receivable, Net



1,021.7



1,114.6 Inventories



4,822.4



4,293.1 Other Current Assets



242.8



175.6 Total Current Assets



6,178.8



5,679.7 Property and Equipment, Net



3,019.3



2,765.2 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,505.9



2,405.5 Intangibles



3,418.9



2,983.1 Other Long-Term Assets



1,942.5



1,838.0 Total Assets

$ 17,065.4

$ 15,671.5













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,660.6

$ 2,255.6 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,513.7



1,515.9 Accounts Payable



926.7



866.9 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



907.5



809.8 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



745.8



209.7 Total Current Liabilities



6,754.3



5,657.9 Long-Term Debt



1,132.2



1,419.5 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,436.6



2,336.0 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,508.3



1,502.5 Total Liabilities



11,831.4



10,915.9 Equity



5,234.0



4,755.6 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 17,065.4

$ 15,671.5

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Operations Selected Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America 61.2 %

61.2 %

59.2 %

59.7 % U.K. 29.8 %

31.0 %

31.7 %

32.3 % Other International 9.0 %

7.8 %

9.1 %

8.0 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 6,340.7

$ 6,325.4

$ 19,434.1

$ 19,031.2 Retail Commercial Truck 1,063.3

964.7

2,747.4

2,779.5 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 186.8

157.7

553.8

444.6 Total $ 7,590.8

$ 7,447.8

$ 22,735.3

$ 22,255.3















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 1,041.5

$ 1,025.3

$ 3,173.7

$ 3,173.8 Retail Commercial Truck 157.1

155.4

446.4

449.2 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 44.6

39.7

132.4

122.7 Total $ 1,243.2

$ 1,220.4

$ 3,752.5

$ 3,745.7















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive 16.4 %

16.2 %

16.3 %

16.7 % Retail Commercial Truck 14.8 %

16.1 %

16.2 %

16.2 % Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 23.9 %

25.2 %

23.9 %

27.6 % Total 16.4 %

16.4 %

16.5 %

16.8 %

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:













Gross Profit 16.4 %

16.4 %

16.5 %

16.8 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 11.7 %

11.5 %

11.7 %

11.5 % Operating Income 4.2 %

4.5 %

4.3 %

4.9 % Income Before Income Taxes 4.0 %

4.8 %

4.1 %

5.2 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:













Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 71.2 %

69.9 %

70.7 %

68.3 % Operating Income 25.5 %

27.2 %

26.2 %

29.0 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023























EBITDA(1) $ 367.9

$ 416.4

$ 1,105.8

$ 1,336.6 Floor Plan Credits $ 13.4

$ 11.7

$ 37.3

$ 32.8 Rent Expense $ 65.9

$ 61.6

$ 196.5

$ 185.5 _______________________





















(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.























PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Automotive Units:





























New Retail

49,523



48,060

3.0 %



149,051



145,284

2.6 % Used Retail

57,738



66,009

(12.5) %



192,574



199,231

(3.3) % Total Retail

107,261



114,069

(6.0) %



341,625



344,515

(0.8) % New Agency

10,290



8,695

18.3 %



29,443



24,559

19.9 % Total Retail and Agency

117,551



122,764

(4.2) %



371,068



369,074

0.5 %































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,890.2

$ 2,742.7

5.4 %

$ 8,688.6

$ 8,284.1

4.9 % Used Vehicles

2,123.9



2,322.1

(8.5) %



6,735.9



6,949.5

(3.1) % Finance and Insurance, Net

193.1



210.1

(8.1) %



607.8



631.0

(3.7) % Service and Parts

778.0



685.2

13.5 %



2,276.9



2,053.4

10.9 % Fleet and Wholesale

355.5



365.3

(2.7) %



1,124.9



1,113.2

1.1 % Total Revenue $ 6,340.7

$ 6,325.4

0.2 %

$ 19,434.1

$ 19,031.2

2.1 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 274.1

$ 296.0

(7.4) %

$ 837.5

$ 936.6

(10.6) % Used Vehicles

108.6



103.2

5.2 %



358.0



349.1

2.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

193.1



210.1

(8.1) %



607.8



631.0

(3.7) % Service and Parts

449.8



404.4

11.2 %



1,321.8



1,209.8

9.3 % Fleet and Wholesale

15.9



11.6

37.1 %



48.6



47.3

2.7 % Total Gross Profit $ 1,041.5

$ 1,025.3

1.6 %

$ 3,173.7

$ 3,173.8

— %































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 57,879

$ 56,653

2.2 %

$ 57,840

$ 56,676

2.1 % Used Vehicles

36,785



35,179

4.6 %



34,978



34,882

0.3 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 5,072

$ 5,790

(12.4) %

$ 5,202

$ 6,122

(15.0) % Used Vehicles

1,882



1,564

20.3 %



1,859



1,753

6.0 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,761



1,815

(3.0) %



1,748



1,809

(3.4) % Agency

2,636



2,400

9.8 %



2,470



2,234

10.6 %































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

9.5 %



10.8 %

(130)bps



9.6 %



11.3 %

(170)bps Used Vehicles

5.1 %



4.4 %

+70bps



5.3 %



5.0 %

+30bps Service and Parts

57.8 %



59.0 %

(120)bps



58.1 %



58.9 %

(80)bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.5 %



3.2 %

+130bps



4.3 %



4.2 %

+10bps Total Gross Margin

16.4 %



16.2 %

+20bps



16.3 %



16.7 %

(40)bps































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

45.6 %



43.4 %

+220bps



44.7 %



43.5 %

+120bps Used Vehicles

33.5 %



36.7 %

(320)bps



34.7 %



36.5 %

(180)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0 %



3.3 %

(30)bps



3.1 %



3.3 %

(20)bps Service and Parts

12.3 %



10.8 %

+150bps



11.7 %



10.8 %

+90bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.6 %



5.8 %

(20)bps



5.8 %



5.9 %

(10)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

26.3 %



28.9 %

(260)bps



26.4 %



29.5 %

(310)bps Used Vehicles

10.4 %



10.1 %

+30bps



11.3 %



11.0 %

+30bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.5 %



20.5 %

(200)bps



19.2 %



19.9 %

(70)bps Service and Parts

43.2 %



39.4 %

+380bps



41.6 %



38.1 %

+350bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.6 %



1.1 %

+50bps



1.5 %



1.5 %

—bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

46,189



47,777

(3.3) %



141,729



144,588

(2.0) % Used Retail

53,826



61,520

(12.5) %



176,794



185,106

(4.5) % Total Retail

100,015



109,297

(8.5) %



318,523



329,694

(3.4) % New Agency

9,353



8,678

7.8 %



27,214



24,489

11.1 % Total Retail and Agency

109,368



117,975

(7.3) %



345,737



354,183

(2.4) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,688.4

$ 2,724.6

(1.3) %

$ 8,237.9

$ 8,246.8

(0.1) % Used Vehicles

1,968.2



2,224.7

(11.5) %



6,246.9



6,652.5

(6.1) % Finance and Insurance, Net

186.1



204.8

(9.1) %



583.8



613.7

(4.9) % Service and Parts

730.9



681.5

7.2 %



2,158.5



2,041.3

5.7 % Fleet and Wholesale

322.1



354.3

(9.1) %



1,050.4



1,072.1

(2.0) % Total Revenue $ 5,895.7

$ 6,189.9

(4.8) %

$ 18,277.5

$ 18,626.4

(1.9) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 253.3

$ 294.3

(13.9) %

$ 791.1

$ 933.3

(15.2) % Used Vehicles

101.1



100.1

1.0 %



332.1



339.8

(2.3) % Finance and Insurance, Net

186.1



204.8

(9.1) %



583.8



613.7

(4.9) % Service and Parts

426.8



401.6

6.3 %



1,264.1



1,200.8

5.3 % Fleet and Wholesale

15.5



11.5

34.8 %



47.9



46.8

2.4 % Total Gross Profit $ 982.8

$ 1,012.3

(2.9) %

$ 3,019.0

$ 3,134.4

(3.7) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 57,736

$ 56,609

2.0 %

$ 57,680

$ 56,691

1.7 % Used Vehicles

36,565



36,162

1.1 %



35,334



35,939

(1.7) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 5,037

$ 5,787

(13.0) %

$ 5,176

$ 6,129

(15.5) % Used Vehicles

1,878



1,626

15.5 %



1,879



1,836

2.3 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,832



1,858

(1.4) %



1,819



1,856

(2.0) % Agency

2,517



2,257

11.5 %



2,275



1,997

13.9 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

9.4 %



10.8 %

(140)bps



9.6 %



11.3 %

(170)bps Used Vehicles

5.1 %



4.5 %

+60bps



5.3 %



5.1 %

+20bps Service and Parts

58.4 %



58.9 %

(50)bps



58.6 %



58.8 %

(20)bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.8 %



3.2 %

+160bps



4.6 %



4.4 %

+20bps Total Gross Margin

16.7 %



16.4 %

+30bps



16.5 %



16.8 %

(30)bps































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

45.6 %



44.0 %

+160bps



45.1 %



44.3 %

+80bps Used Vehicles

33.4 %



35.9 %

(250)bps



34.2 %



35.7 %

(150)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.2 %



3.3 %

(10)bps



3.2 %



3.3 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

12.4 %



11.0 %

+140bps



11.8 %



11.0 %

+80bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.4 %



5.8 %

(40)bps



5.7 %



5.7 %

—bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.8 %



29.1 %

(330)bps



26.2 %



29.8 %

(360)bps Used Vehicles

10.3 %



9.9 %

+40bps



11.0 %



10.8 %

+20bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.9 %



20.2 %

(130)bps



19.3 %



19.6 %

(30)bps Service and Parts

43.4 %



39.7 %

+370bps



41.9 %



38.3 %

+360bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.6 %



1.1 %

+50bps



1.6 %



1.5 %

+10bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





























New Retail

5,405



4,673

15.7 %



13,379



13,729

(2.5) % Used Retail

926



883

4.9 %



2,740



2,242

22.2 % Total

6,331



5,556

13.9 %



16,119



15,971

0.9 %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 755.3

$ 644.4

17.2 %

$ 1,864.9

$ 1,861.0

0.2 % Used Vehicles

60.1



68.4

(12.1) %



171.2



170.3

0.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

5.2



5.9

(11.9) %



14.7



15.9

(7.5) % Service and Parts

232.8



235.1

(1.0) %



675.6



695.2

(2.8) % Wholesale and Other

9.9



10.9

(9.2) %



21.0



37.1

(43.4) % Total Revenue $ 1,063.3

$ 964.7

10.2 %

$ 2,747.4

$ 2,779.5

(1.2) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 46.0

$ 40.3

14.1 %

$ 119.9

$ 110.3

8.7 % Used Vehicles

4.8



4.8

— %



11.5



14.2

(19.0) % Finance and Insurance, Net

5.2



5.9

(11.9) %



14.7



15.9

(7.5) % Service and Parts

98.0



99.7

(1.7) %



290.2



293.4

(1.1) % Wholesale and Other

3.1



4.7

(34.0) %



10.1



15.4

(34.4) % Total Gross Profit $ 157.1

$ 155.4

1.1 %

$ 446.4

$ 449.2

(0.6) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 139,746

$ 137,891

1.3 %

$ 139,390

$ 135,552

2.8 % Used Vehicles

64,856



77,476

(16.3) %



62,480



75,980

(17.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 8,503

$ 8,631

(1.5) %

$ 8,957

$ 8,032

11.5 % Used Vehicles

5,237



5,381

(2.7) %



4,247



6,310

(32.7) % Finance and Insurance

828



1,060

(21.9) %



914



995

(8.1) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

6.1 %



6.3 %

(20)bps



6.4 %



5.9 %

+50bps Used Vehicles

8.0 %



7.0 %

+100bps



6.7 %



8.3 %

(160)bps Service and Parts

42.1 %



42.4 %

(30)bps



43.0 %



42.2 %

+80bps Wholesale and Other

31.3 %



43.1 %

(1,180)bps



48.1 %



41.5 %

+660bps Total Gross Margin

14.8 %



16.1 %

(130)bps



16.2 %



16.2 %

—bps































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

71.0 %



66.8 %

+420bps



67.9 %



67.0 %

+90bps Used Vehicles

5.7 %



7.1 %

(140)bps



6.2 %



6.1 %

+10bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps



0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

21.9 %



24.4 %

(250)bps



24.6 %



25.0 %

(40)bps Wholesale and Other

0.9 %



1.1 %

(20)bps



0.8 %



1.3 %

(50)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

29.3 %



25.9 %

+340bps



26.9 %



24.6 %

+230bps Used Vehicles

3.1 %



3.1 %

—bps



2.6 %



3.2 %

(60)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.3 %



3.8 %

(50)bps



3.3 %



3.5 %

(20)bps Service and Parts

62.4 %



64.2 %

(180)bps



65.0 %



65.3 %

(30)bps Wholesale and Other

1.9 %



3.0 %

(110)bps



2.2 %



3.4 %

(120)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

5,163



4,673

10.5 %



12,648



13,532

(6.5) % Used Retail

917



883

3.9 %



2,651



2,224

19.2 % Total

6,080



5,556

9.4 %



15,299



15,756

(2.9) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 717.1

$ 644.4

11.3 %

$ 1,753.0

$ 1,831.0

(4.3) % Used Vehicles

59.5



68.4

(13.0) %



164.8



169.4

(2.7) % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.3



5.9

(27.1) %



13.0



15.5

(16.1) % Service and Parts

224.1



235.1

(4.7) %



635.3



682.3

(6.9) % Wholesale and Other

9.4



10.9

(13.8) %



19.5



36.9

(47.2) % Total Revenue $ 1,014.4

$ 964.7

5.2 %

$ 2,585.6

$ 2,735.1

(5.5) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 42.3

$ 40.3

5.0 %

$ 110.4

$ 107.1

3.1 % Used Vehicles

4.8



4.8

— %



12.3



14.1

(12.8) % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.3



5.9

(27.1) %



13.0



15.5

(16.1) % Service and Parts

94.0



99.7

(5.7) %



273.6



288.3

(5.1) % Wholesale and Other

2.5



4.5

(44.4) %



8.7



14.9

(41.6) % Total Gross Profit $ 147.9

$ 155.2

(4.7) %

$ 418.0

$ 439.9

(5.0) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 138,890

$ 137,891

0.7 %

$ 138,602

$ 135,306

2.4 % Used Vehicles

64,879



77,476

(16.3) %



62,159



76,163

(18.4) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 8,200

$ 8,631

(5.0) %

$ 8,729

$ 7,915

10.3 % Used Vehicles

5,249



5,381

(2.5) %



4,635



6,340

(26.9) % Finance and Insurance

705



1,060

(33.5) %



847



981

(13.7) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.9 %



6.3 %

(40)bps



6.3 %



5.8 %

+50bps Used Vehicles

8.1 %



7.0 %

+110bps



7.5 %



8.3 %

(80)bps Service and Parts

41.9 %



42.4 %

(50)bps



43.1 %



42.3 %

+80bps Wholesale and Other

26.6 %



41.3 %

(1,470)bps



44.6 %



40.4 %

+420bps Total Gross Margin

14.6 %



16.1 %

(150)bps



16.2 %



16.1 %

+10bps































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

70.7 %



66.8 %

+390bps



67.8 %



66.9 %

+90bps Used Vehicles

5.9 %



7.1 %

(120)bps



6.4 %



6.2 %

+20bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.6 %

(20)bps



0.5 %



0.6 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

22.1 %



24.4 %

(230)bps



24.6 %



24.9 %

(30)bps Wholesale and Other

0.9 %



1.1 %

(20)bps



0.7 %



1.4 %

(70)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

28.6 %



26.0 %

+260bps



26.4 %



24.3 %

+210bps Used Vehicles

3.2 %



3.1 %

+10bps



2.9 %



3.2 %

(30)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.9 %



3.8 %

(90)bps



3.1 %



3.5 %

(40)bps Service and Parts

63.6 %



64.2 %

(60)bps



65.5 %



65.5 %

—bps Wholesale and Other

1.7 %



2.9 %

(120)bps



2.1 %



3.5 %

(140)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:













Premium:













BMW / MINI 25 %

25 %

26 %

25 % Audi 11 %

12 %

10 %

11 % Mercedes-Benz 9 %

9 %

9 %

9 % Land Rover / Jaguar 8 %

7 %

8 %

8 % Porsche 9 %

8 %

9 %

8 % Ferrari / Maserati 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Lexus 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Acura 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Bentley 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 2 %

1 %

2 %

2 % Total Premium 72 %

70 %

72 %

71 % Volume Non-U.S.:













Toyota 11 %

11 %

11 %

10 % Honda 6 %

6 %

5 %

6 % Volkswagen 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Hyundai 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 1 %

2 %

1 %

1 % Total Volume Non-U.S. 21 %

22 %

20 %

20 % U.S.:













General Motors / Stellantis / Ford 2 %

1 %

2 %

1 % Used Vehicle Dealerships 5 %

7 %

6 %

8 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases: 2024

2023

2024

2023 ($ Amounts in Millions)





























Capital expenditures $

80.9

$

86.6

$

282.6

$

272.1 Cash paid for acquisitions $

196.6

$

130.8

$

637.4

$

211.3 Stock repurchases:





























Aggregate purchase price $

0.1

$

14.1

$

76.5

$

364.5 Shares repurchased



476





87,182





511,073





2,690,741

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights: September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Amounts in Millions)









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 91.9

$ 96.4 Inventories $ 4,822.4

$ 4,293.1 Total Floor Plan Notes Payable $ 4,174.3

$ 3,771.5 Total Long-Term Debt $ 1,878.0

$ 1,629.2 Equity $ 5,234.0

$ 4,755.6











Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio

26.4 %



25.5 % Leverage Ratio (1)

1.3x



1.0x New vehicle days' supply

53 days



39 days Used vehicle days' supply

43 days



48 days __________________________ (1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) The following table reconciles reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

("EBITDA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended











September 30,

2024 vs. 2023 (Amounts in Millions) 2024

2023

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 227.0

$ 264.4

$ (37.4)

(14.1) % Add: Depreciation

40.6



35.4



5.2

14.7 % Other Interest Expense

22.9



24.5



(1.6)

(6.5) % Income Taxes

77.4



92.1



(14.7)

(16.0) % EBITDA $ 367.9

$ 416.4

$ (48.5)

(11.6) %















Nine Months Ended











September 30,

2024 vs. 2023 (Amounts in Millions) 2024

2023

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 686.1

$ 866.6

$ (180.5)

(20.8) % Add: Depreciation

117.0



103.4



13.6

13.2 % Other Interest Expense

64.1



69.5



(5.4)

(7.8) % Income Taxes

238.6



297.1



(58.5)

(19.7) % EBITDA $ 1,105.8

$ 1,336.6

$ (230.8)

(17.3) %

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023:





Three

Nine

Trailing Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023























Net Income $ 192.0

$ 686.1

$ 878.1

$ 1,058.6 Add: Depreciation

37.6



117.0



154.6



141.0 Other Interest Expense

23.1



64.1



87.2



92.6 Income Taxes

63.8



238.6



302.4



360.9 EBITDA $ 316.5

$ 1,105.8

$ 1,422.3

$ 1,653.1 Add: Impairment Charges (1)

40.7



—



40.7



40.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 357.2

$ 1,105.8

$ 1,463.0

$ 1,693.8























Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt











$ 1,878.0

$ 1,629.2 Leverage Ratio













1.3x



1.0x __________________________ (1) Impairment charges relate to our Used Vehicle Dealerships International reporting unit

