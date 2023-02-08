PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP REPORTS RECORD RESULTS

Feb 08, 2023, 06:59 ET
Record Q4 Revenue and Earnings Per Share
Q4 Revenue Increased 11% to $7.0 Billion; Earnings Per Share Increased 6% to $4.21
Full Year 2022 Record Results for Revenue, Earnings Before Taxes, Income From Continuing Operations, and Earnings Per Share
Full Year 2022 Revenue Increased 9% to $27.8 Billion; Earnings Before Taxes Increased 16% to $1.9 Billion
Full Year 2022 Income From Continuing Operations Increased 16% to $1.4 Billion
Full Year 2022 Earnings Per Share Increased 25% to $18.55
Repurchased 8.2 Million Shares of Common Stock for $886.5 Million During 2022
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced fourth quarter and twelve months 2022 results. For the quarter, revenue increased 11% to $7.0 billion, and related earnings per share increased 6% to $4.21 from $3.97 when compared to the same period of 2021. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $380.9 million and earnings per share by $0.09. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, revenues increased 17%, and earnings per share increased approximately 8%.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021
(Percentage Change Excluding Foreign Currency Exchange Shown in Parenthesis)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue – increased 4% (+10%)
- New Vehicle +13% (+18%); Used Vehicle -9% (-2%); Finance & Insurance -1% (+4%); Service & Parts +6% (+11%)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit – decreased 5% (flat)
- New Vehicle +4% (+9%); Used Vehicle -43% (-39%); Finance & Insurance -1% (+4%); Service & Parts +6% (+11%)
- Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue – increased 33%
- New Vehicle +53%; Used Vehicle -40%; Finance & Insurance -19%; Service & Parts +16%
Commenting on the Company's performance, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Our international diversified transportation services company produced record results in 2022. We retailed more than 447,000 new and used vehicles through our retail automotive operations and over 20,000 new and used commercial trucks through our commercial truck dealerships while our investment in Penske Transportation Solutions continues to benefit from the growth in its vehicle fleet. I am also pleased to report a strong fourth quarter driven by demand for new vehicles in both our automotive and commercial truck dealerships coupled with continued service and parts revenue growth and expense control. On a same-store basis, fourth quarter retail automotive new unit sales increased 11% and commercial truck new units increased 36% while service and parts revenue increased 6% for retail automotive and 16% for commercial trucks."
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 9% to $27.8 billion. Income from continuing operations before taxes increased 16% to $1,859.2 million from $1,607.7 million, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders increased 16% to $1,380.0 million from $1,186.5 million, and related earnings per share increased 25% to $18.55 from $14.88 when compared to the same period last year. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $1.0 billion, income from continuing operations before taxes by $38.0 million, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders by $29.4 million, and earnings per share by $0.40. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, revenues increased 13%, income from continuing operations before taxes increased 18%, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders increased 19%, and earnings per share increased approximately 27%.
Full Year 2022 Operating Highlights Compared to Full Year 2021
(Percentage Change Excluding Foreign Currency Exchange Shown in Parenthesis)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue – increased 1% (+6%)
- New Vehicle -3% (+1%); Used Vehicle +2% (+8%); Finance & Insurance +5% (+10%); Service & Parts +7% (+11%)
- Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit – increased 2% (+7%)
- New Vehicle +14% (+18%); Used Vehicle -21% (-17%); Finance & Insurance +5% (+10%); Service & Parts +5% (+9%)
- Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue – increased 29%
- New Vehicle +37%; Used Vehicle -5%; Finance & Insurance +7%; Service & Parts +22%
Retail Automotive Dealerships
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, total retail automotive revenue increased 8% to $5.9 billion, including a 4% increase on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit decreased 1% to $1.0 billion, including a 5% decrease on a same-store basis. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, total retail automotive revenue increased 14% (same-store +10%) and total retail automotive gross profit increased 4% (same-store flat).
Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships
As of December 31, 2022, Premier Truck Group operated 39 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 40% to $960.8 million, same-store revenue increased 33% to $887.4 million, and earnings before taxes increased 14% to $51.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 44% to $3.5 billion, same-store revenue increased 29% to $2.8 billion, and earnings before taxes increased 34% to $214.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021.
Penske Transportation Solutions Investment
Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded $99.4 million and $490.0 million in earnings compared to $91.3 million and $365.8 million for the same periods in 2021, representing increases of 9% and 34%, respectively. During the fourth quarter, PTS continued to expand its managed fleet with over 414,500 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts. The increase in earnings was principally driven by increased demand for PTS' full-service leasing, rental and logistics services, and remarketing of used trucks.
Corporate Development and Capital Allocation
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company added approximately $1.3 billion in annualized revenue consisting of 19 retail automotive franchises, two open points, and four full-service dealerships for commercial trucks.
Based on the Company's strong earnings and cash flow, the Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend, most recently approving a 7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.61 per share. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 8.2 million shares of common stock for approximately $886.5 million. From January 1, 2023, through February 7, 2023, the Company repurchased an additional 0.6 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $70.7 million under our securities repurchase program.
Conference Call
Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (877) 336-4436 [International, please dial (234) 720-6984] using access code 440822. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet, available through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2022 financial results has been posted to the Investors section of the Company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the Company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com.
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 26,500 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 41,500 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 414,500 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and leverage ratio. The Company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance and future plans. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to macro-economic, geo-political and industry conditions and events, including their impact on new and used vehicle sales, the availability of consumer credit, changes in consumer demand, consumer confidence levels, fuel prices, personal discretionary spending levels, interest rates, and unemployment rates; our ability to obtain vehicles and parts from our manufacturers, especially in light of supply chain disruptions due to natural disasters, the shortage of microchips or other components, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, challenges in sourcing labor, or other disruptions; changes in the retail model either from direct sales by manufacturers, a transition to an agency model of sales, sales by online competitors, or from the expansion of electric vehicles; the continued effect of COVID-19 on the global economy, including our ability to react effectively to changing business conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; the rate of inflation, including its impact on vehicle affordability; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; with respect to PTS, changes in the financial health of its customers, labor strikes or work stoppages by its employees, a reduction in PTS' asset utilization rates, continued availability from truck manufacturers and suppliers of vehicles and parts for its fleet, changes in values of used trucks which affects PTS' profitability on truck sales and regulatory risks and related compliance costs; our ability to realize returns on our significant capital investment in new and upgraded dealership facilities; our ability to navigate a rapidly changing automotive and truck landscape; our ability to respond to new or enhanced regulations in both our domestic and international markets relating to automotive dealerships and vehicles sales, including those related to emissions standards, as well as changes in consumer sentiment relating to commercial truck sales that may hinder our or PTS' ability to maintain, acquire, sell, or operate trucks; the success of our distribution of commercial vehicles, engines, and power systems; natural disasters; recall initiatives or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us; the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, risks, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. The risks and uncertainties discussed above are not exhaustive and additional risk and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
$ 7,011.8
|
$ 6,296.1
|
11.4 %
|
$ 27,814.8
|
$ 25,554.7
|
8.8 %
|
Cost of Sales
|
5,828.6
|
5,116.9
|
13.9 %
|
22,976.0
|
21,113.9
|
8.8 %
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 1,183.2
|
$ 1,179.2
|
0.3 %
|
$ 4,838.8
|
$ 4,440.8
|
9.0 %
|
SG&A Expenses
|
815.5
|
791.1
|
3.1 %
|
3,223.7
|
2,962.9
|
8.8 %
|
Depreciation
|
32.2
|
31.8
|
1.3 %
|
127.3
|
121.5
|
4.8 %
|
Operating Income
|
$ 335.5
|
$ 356.3
|
(5.8) %
|
$ 1,487.8
|
$ 1,356.4
|
9.7 %
|
Floor Plan Interest Expense
|
(22.1)
|
(2.8)
|
689.3 %
|
(52.4)
|
(26.2)
|
100.0 %
|
Other Interest Expense
|
(19.0)
|
(14.8)
|
28.4 %
|
(70.4)
|
(68.6)
|
2.6 %
|
Debt Redemption Costs
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
—
|
(17.0)
|
nm
|
Loss on Investment
|
—
|
(11.4)
|
nm
|
—
|
(11.4)
|
nm
|
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
|
100.4
|
93.0
|
8.0 %
|
494.2
|
374.5
|
32.0 %
|
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
$ 394.8
|
$ 420.3
|
(6.1) %
|
$ 1,859.2
|
$ 1,607.7
|
15.6 %
|
Income Taxes
|
(95.5)
|
(108.3)
|
(11.8) %
|
(473.0)
|
(416.3)
|
13.6 %
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
$ 299.3
|
$ 312.0
|
(4.1) %
|
$ 1,386.2
|
$ 1,191.4
|
16.4 %
|
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|
—
|
0.9
|
nm
|
—
|
1.3
|
nm
|
Net Income
|
$ 299.3
|
$ 312.9
|
(4.3) %
|
$ 1,386.2
|
$ 1,192.7
|
16.2 %
|
Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
nm
|
6.2
|
4.9
|
nm
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$ 298.0
|
$ 311.3
|
(4.3) %
|
$ 1,380.0
|
$ 1,187.8
|
16.2 %
|
Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:
|
Reported Income from Continuing Operations
|
$ 299.3
|
$ 312.0
|
(4.1) %
|
$ 1,386.2
|
$ 1,191.4
|
16.4 %
|
Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
nm
|
6.2
|
4.9
|
nm
|
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax
|
$ 298.0
|
$ 310.4
|
(4.0) %
|
$ 1,380.0
|
$ 1,186.5
|
16.3 %
|
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|
—
|
0.9
|
nm
|
—
|
1.3
|
nm
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
|
$ 298.0
|
$ 311.3
|
(4.3) %
|
$ 1,380.0
|
$ 1,187.8
|
16.2 %
|
Income from Continuing Operations Per Share
|
$ 4.21
|
$ 3.97
|
6.0 %
|
$ 18.55
|
$ 14.88
|
24.7 %
|
Income Per Share
|
$ 4.21
|
$ 3.99
|
5.5 %
|
$ 18.55
|
$ 14.89
|
24.5 %
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
70.8
|
78.1
|
(9.3) %
|
74.4
|
79.7
|
(6.7) %
|
nm – not meaningful
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets:
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 106.5
|
$ 100.7
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
906.7
|
734.0
|
Inventories
|
3,509.1
|
3,129.0
|
Other Current Assets
|
141.9
|
111.7
|
Total Current Assets
|
4,664.2
|
4,075.4
|
Property and Equipment, Net
|
2,496.5
|
2,442.2
|
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
2,416.1
|
2,451.4
|
Intangibles
|
2,845.6
|
2,765.6
|
Other Long-Term Assets
|
1,692.2
|
1,730.0
|
Total Assets
|
$ 14,114.6
|
$ 13,464.6
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
Floor Plan Notes Payable
|
$ 1,565.7
|
$ 1,144.8
|
Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade
|
1,430.6
|
1,409.9
|
Accounts Payable
|
853.5
|
767.1
|
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
|
788.1
|
870.3
|
Current Portion Long-Term Debt
|
75.2
|
82.0
|
Liabilities Held for Sale
|
—
|
0.5
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
4,713.1
|
4,274.6
|
Long-Term Debt
|
1,546.9
|
1,392.0
|
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
|
2,335.7
|
2,373.6
|
Other Long-Term Liabilities
|
1,344.1
|
1,329.4
|
Total Liabilities
|
9,939.8
|
9,369.6
|
Equity
|
4,174.8
|
4,095.0
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 14,114.6
|
$ 13,464.6
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Geographic Revenue Mix:
|
North America
|
64.0 %
|
61.5 %
|
62.0 %
|
60.8 %
|
U.K.
|
28.3 %
|
29.9 %
|
30.4 %
|
31.2 %
|
Other International
|
7.7 %
|
8.6 %
|
7.6 %
|
8.0 %
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
|
Retail Automotive
|
$ 5,910.4
|
$ 5,473.9
|
$ 23,694.7
|
$ 22,513.3
|
Retail Commercial Truck
|
960.8
|
688.4
|
3,541.3
|
2,465.7
|
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
|
140.6
|
133.8
|
578.8
|
575.7
|
Total
|
$ 7,011.8
|
$ 6,296.1
|
$ 27,814.8
|
$ 25,554.7
|
Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
|
Retail Automotive
|
$ 1,008.8
|
$ 1,019.0
|
$ 4,126.4
|
$ 3,870.2
|
Retail Commercial Truck
|
138.2
|
118.9
|
555.1
|
416.9
|
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
|
36.2
|
41.3
|
157.3
|
153.7
|
Total
|
$ 1,183.2
|
$ 1,179.2
|
$ 4,838.8
|
$ 4,440.8
|
Gross Margin:
|
Retail Automotive
|
17.1 %
|
18.6 %
|
17.4 %
|
17.2 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck
|
14.4 %
|
17.3 %
|
15.7 %
|
16.9 %
|
Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other
|
25.7 %
|
30.9 %
|
27.2 %
|
26.7 %
|
Total
|
16.9 %
|
18.7 %
|
17.4 %
|
17.4 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:
|
Gross Profit
|
16.9 %
|
18.7 %
|
17.4 %
|
17.4 %
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
11.6 %
|
12.6 %
|
11.6 %
|
11.6 %
|
Operating Income
|
4.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.3 %
|
5.3 %
|
Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
5.6 %
|
6.7 %
|
6.7 %
|
6.3 %
|
Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
68.9 %
|
67.1 %
|
66.6 %
|
66.7 %
|
Operating Income
|
28.4 %
|
30.2 %
|
30.7 %
|
30.5 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
EBITDA(1)
|
$ 446.0
|
$ 466.9
|
$ 2,056.9
|
$ 1,797.8
|
Floor Plan Credits
|
$ 10.3
|
$ 9.4
|
$ 40.3
|
$ 47.5
|
Rent Expense
|
$ 61.2
|
$ 60.2
|
$ 243.3
|
$ 237.9
|
(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Retail Automotive Units:
|
New Retail
|
50,342
|
42,813
|
17.6 %
|
185,831
|
195,384
|
(4.9) %
|
Used Retail
|
57,991
|
58,919
|
(1.6) %
|
261,739
|
264,520
|
(1.1) %
|
Total
|
108,333
|
101,732
|
6.5 %
|
447,570
|
459,904
|
(2.7) %
|
Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
2,763.8
|
$
|
2,335.3
|
18.3 %
|
$
|
10,050.5
|
$
|
9,843.2
|
2.1 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
1,992.1
|
2,111.1
|
(5.6) %
|
9,011.6
|
8,549.0
|
5.4 %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
201.3
|
196.7
|
2.3 %
|
848.1
|
780.5
|
8.7 %
|
Service and Parts
|
633.7
|
560.9
|
13.0 %
|
2,426.7
|
2,165.6
|
12.1 %
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
319.5
|
269.9
|
18.4 %
|
1,357.8
|
1,175.0
|
15.6 %
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
5,910.4
|
$
|
5,473.9
|
8.0 %
|
$
|
23,694.7
|
$
|
22,513.3
|
5.2 %
|
Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
325.6
|
$
|
299.9
|
8.6 %
|
$
|
1,246.1
|
$
|
1,045.5
|
19.2 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
100.8
|
169.9
|
(40.7) %
|
543.1
|
666.6
|
(18.5) %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
201.3
|
196.7
|
2.3 %
|
848.1
|
780.5
|
8.7 %
|
Service and Parts
|
370.3
|
331.2
|
11.8 %
|
1,439.4
|
1,307.3
|
10.1 %
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
10.8
|
21.3
|
(49.3) %
|
49.7
|
70.3
|
(29.3) %
|
Total Gross Profit
|
$
|
1,008.8
|
$
|
1,019.0
|
(1.0) %
|
$
|
4,126.4
|
$
|
3,870.2
|
6.6 %
|
Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
54,900
|
$
|
54,547
|
0.6 %
|
$
|
54,084
|
$
|
50,379
|
7.4 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
34,352
|
35,831
|
(4.1) %
|
34,430
|
32,319
|
6.5 %
|
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
6,467
|
$
|
7,006
|
(7.7) %
|
$
|
6,705
|
$
|
5,351
|
25.3 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
1,739
|
2,884
|
(39.7) %
|
2,075
|
2,520
|
(17.7) %
|
Finance and Insurance
|
1,858
|
1,933
|
(3.9) %
|
1,895
|
1,697
|
11.7 %
|
Retail Automotive Gross Margin:
|
New Vehicles
|
11.8 %
|
12.8 %
|
(100)bps
|
12.4 %
|
10.6 %
|
+180bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
5.1 %
|
8.0 %
|
(290)bps
|
6.0 %
|
7.8 %
|
(180)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
58.4 %
|
59.0 %
|
(60)bps
|
59.3 %
|
60.4 %
|
(110)bps
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
3.4 %
|
7.9 %
|
(450)bps
|
3.7 %
|
6.0 %
|
(230)bps
|
Total Gross Margin
|
17.1 %
|
18.6 %
|
(150)bps
|
17.4 %
|
17.2 %
|
+20bps
|
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
46.8 %
|
42.7 %
|
+410bps
|
42.4 %
|
43.7 %
|
(130)bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
33.7 %
|
38.6 %
|
(490)bps
|
38.0 %
|
38.0 %
|
—bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
3.4 %
|
3.6 %
|
(20)bps
|
3.6 %
|
3.5 %
|
+10bps
|
Service and Parts
|
10.7 %
|
10.2 %
|
+50bps
|
10.2 %
|
9.6 %
|
+60bps
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
5.4 %
|
4.9 %
|
+50bps
|
5.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
+60bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
32.3 %
|
29.4 %
|
+290bps
|
30.2 %
|
27.0 %
|
+320bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
10.0 %
|
16.7 %
|
(670)bps
|
13.2 %
|
17.2 %
|
(400)bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
20.0 %
|
19.3 %
|
+70bps
|
20.6 %
|
20.2 %
|
+40bps
|
Service and Parts
|
36.7 %
|
32.5 %
|
+420bps
|
34.9 %
|
33.8 %
|
+110bps
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
1.0 %
|
2.1 %
|
(110)bps
|
1.1 %
|
1.8 %
|
(70)bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:
|
New Retail
|
47,323
|
42,554
|
11.2 %
|
173,936
|
192,711
|
(9.7) %
|
Used Retail
|
55,583
|
58,078
|
(4.3) %
|
247,041
|
259,489
|
(4.8) %
|
Total
|
102,906
|
100,632
|
2.3 %
|
420,977
|
452,200
|
(6.9) %
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
2,618.8
|
$
|
2,324.4
|
12.7 %
|
$
|
9,399.0
|
$
|
9,678.2
|
(2.9) %
|
Used Vehicles
|
1,909.2
|
2,086.7
|
(8.5) %
|
8,527.8
|
8,380.4
|
1.8 %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
193.6
|
195.5
|
(1.0) %
|
811.0
|
770.1
|
5.3 %
|
Service and Parts
|
591.1
|
557.2
|
6.1 %
|
2,272.7
|
2,130.3
|
6.7 %
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
307.3
|
268.0
|
14.7 %
|
1,263.4
|
1,149.4
|
9.9 %
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
5,620.0
|
$
|
5,431.8
|
3.5 %
|
$
|
22,273.9
|
$
|
22,108.4
|
0.7 %
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
311.1
|
$
|
298.7
|
4.2 %
|
$
|
1,164.2
|
$
|
1,023.2
|
13.8 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
96.8
|
168.4
|
(42.5) %
|
515.5
|
652.4
|
(21.0) %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
193.6
|
195.5
|
(1.0) %
|
811.0
|
770.1
|
5.3 %
|
Service and Parts
|
348.6
|
328.7
|
6.1 %
|
1,355.9
|
1,285.6
|
5.5 %
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
10.7
|
21.3
|
(49.8) %
|
44.9
|
67.4
|
(33.4) %
|
Total Gross Profit
|
$
|
960.8
|
$
|
1,012.6
|
(5.1) %
|
$
|
3,891.5
|
$
|
3,798.7
|
2.4 %
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
55,340
|
$
|
54,623
|
1.3 %
|
$
|
54,037
|
$
|
50,221
|
7.6 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
34,348
|
35,929
|
(4.4) %
|
34,520
|
32,296
|
6.9 %
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
6,573
|
$
|
7,020
|
(6.4) %
|
$
|
6,693
|
$
|
5,309
|
26.1 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
1,742
|
2,900
|
(39.9) %
|
2,087
|
2,514
|
(17.0) %
|
Finance and Insurance
|
1,881
|
1,943
|
(3.2) %
|
1,926
|
1,703
|
13.1 %
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:
|
New Vehicles
|
11.9 %
|
12.9 %
|
(100)bps
|
12.4 %
|
10.6 %
|
+180bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
5.1 %
|
8.1 %
|
(300)bps
|
6.0 %
|
7.8 %
|
(180)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
59.0 %
|
59.0 %
|
—bps
|
59.7 %
|
60.3 %
|
(60)bps
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
3.5 %
|
7.9 %
|
(440)bps
|
3.6 %
|
5.9 %
|
(230)bps
|
Total Gross Margin
|
17.1 %
|
18.6 %
|
(150)bps
|
17.5 %
|
17.2 %
|
+30bps
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
46.6 %
|
42.8 %
|
+380bps
|
42.2 %
|
43.8 %
|
(160)bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
34.0 %
|
38.4 %
|
(440)bps
|
38.3 %
|
37.9 %
|
+40bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
3.4 %
|
3.6 %
|
(20)bps
|
3.6 %
|
3.5 %
|
+10bps
|
Service and Parts
|
10.5 %
|
10.3 %
|
+20bps
|
10.2 %
|
9.6 %
|
+60bps
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
5.5 %
|
4.9 %
|
+60bps
|
5.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
+50bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
32.4 %
|
29.5 %
|
+290bps
|
29.9 %
|
26.9 %
|
+300bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
10.1 %
|
16.6 %
|
(650)bps
|
13.2 %
|
17.2 %
|
(400)bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
20.1 %
|
19.3 %
|
+80bps
|
20.8 %
|
20.3 %
|
+50bps
|
Service and Parts
|
36.3 %
|
32.5 %
|
+380bps
|
34.8 %
|
33.8 %
|
+100bps
|
Fleet and Wholesale
|
1.1 %
|
2.1 %
|
(100)bps
|
1.3 %
|
1.8 %
|
(50)bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Retail Commercial Truck Units:
|
New Retail
|
5,181
|
3,629
|
42.8 %
|
17,932
|
13,000
|
37.9 %
|
Used Retail
|
523
|
830
|
(37.0) %
|
2,669
|
3,431
|
(22.2) %
|
Total
|
5,704
|
4,459
|
27.9 %
|
20,601
|
16,431
|
25.4 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
685.0
|
$
|
429.3
|
59.6 %
|
$
|
2,308.7
|
$
|
1,540.1
|
49.9 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
48.1
|
79.4
|
(39.4) %
|
301.3
|
270.6
|
11.3 %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
4.2
|
5.0
|
(16.0) %
|
20.5
|
16.8
|
22.0 %
|
Service and Parts
|
211.7
|
166.2
|
27.4 %
|
852.2
|
609.0
|
39.9 %
|
Wholesale and Other
|
11.8
|
8.5
|
38.8 %
|
58.6
|
29.2
|
100.7 %
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
960.8
|
$
|
688.4
|
39.6 %
|
$
|
3,541.3
|
$
|
2,465.7
|
43.6 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
34.5
|
$
|
24.1
|
43.2 %
|
$
|
126.4
|
$
|
80.2
|
57.6 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
4.5
|
15.7
|
(71.3) %
|
22.0
|
48.1
|
(54.3) %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
4.2
|
5.0
|
(16.0) %
|
20.5
|
16.8
|
22.0 %
|
Service and Parts
|
89.1
|
70.2
|
26.9 %
|
360.5
|
257.0
|
40.3 %
|
Wholesale and Other
|
5.9
|
3.9
|
51.3 %
|
25.7
|
14.8
|
73.6 %
|
Total Gross Profit
|
$
|
138.2
|
$
|
118.9
|
16.2 %
|
$
|
555.1
|
$
|
416.9
|
33.1 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
132,217
|
$
|
118,300
|
11.8 %
|
$
|
128,750
|
$
|
118,467
|
8.7 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
91,927
|
95,667
|
(3.9) %
|
112,900
|
78,874
|
43.1 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
6,663
|
$
|
6,650
|
0.2 %
|
$
|
7,048
|
$
|
6,166
|
14.3 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
8,658
|
18,891
|
(54.2) %
|
8,247
|
14,015
|
(41.2) %
|
Finance and Insurance
|
732
|
1,113
|
(34.2) %
|
997
|
1,020
|
(2.3) %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:
|
New Vehicles
|
5.0 %
|
5.6 %
|
(60)bps
|
5.5 %
|
5.2 %
|
+30bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
9.4 %
|
19.8 %
|
(1,040)bps
|
7.3 %
|
17.8 %
|
(1,050)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
42.1 %
|
42.2 %
|
(10)bps
|
42.3 %
|
42.2 %
|
+10bps
|
Wholesale and Other
|
50.0 %
|
45.9 %
|
+410bps
|
43.9 %
|
50.7 %
|
(680)bps
|
Total Gross Margin
|
14.4 %
|
17.3 %
|
(290)bps
|
15.7 %
|
16.9 %
|
(120)bps
|
Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
71.3 %
|
62.4 %
|
+890bps
|
65.2 %
|
62.5 %
|
+270bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
5.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
(650)bps
|
8.5 %
|
11.0 %
|
(250)bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
0.4 %
|
0.7 %
|
(30)bps
|
0.6 %
|
0.7 %
|
(10)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
22.0 %
|
24.1 %
|
(210)bps
|
24.1 %
|
24.7 %
|
(60)bps
|
Wholesale and Other
|
1.3 %
|
1.3 %
|
—bps
|
1.6 %
|
1.1 %
|
+50bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
25.0 %
|
20.3 %
|
+470bps
|
22.8 %
|
19.2 %
|
+360bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
3.3 %
|
13.2 %
|
(990)bps
|
4.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
(750)bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
3.0 %
|
4.2 %
|
(120)bps
|
3.7 %
|
4.0 %
|
(30)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
64.5 %
|
59.0 %
|
+550bps
|
64.9 %
|
61.6 %
|
+330bps
|
Wholesale and Other
|
4.2 %
|
3.3 %
|
+90bps
|
4.6 %
|
3.7 %
|
+90bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:
|
New Retail
|
4,789
|
3,530
|
35.7 %
|
14,078
|
10,983
|
28.2 %
|
Used Retail
|
498
|
808
|
(38.4) %
|
2,115
|
3,191
|
(33.7) %
|
Total
|
5,287
|
4,338
|
21.9 %
|
16,193
|
14,174
|
14.2 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
637.5
|
$
|
416.7
|
53.0 %
|
$
|
1,813.6
|
$
|
1,322.3
|
37.2 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
45.9
|
76.9
|
(40.3) %
|
239.1
|
251.3
|
(4.9) %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
3.9
|
4.8
|
(18.8) %
|
17.2
|
16.1
|
6.8 %
|
Service and Parts
|
188.5
|
162.0
|
16.4 %
|
653.7
|
537.6
|
21.6 %
|
Wholesale and Other
|
11.6
|
7.4
|
56.8 %
|
53.6
|
28.1
|
90.7 %
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
887.4
|
$
|
667.8
|
32.9 %
|
$
|
2,777.2
|
$
|
2,155.4
|
28.8 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
30.7
|
$
|
22.8
|
34.6 %
|
$
|
101.7
|
$
|
72.8
|
39.7 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
4.2
|
15.3
|
(72.5) %
|
17.1
|
44.3
|
(61.4) %
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
3.9
|
4.8
|
(18.8) %
|
17.2
|
16.1
|
6.8 %
|
Service and Parts
|
79.3
|
68.4
|
15.9 %
|
277.8
|
228.3
|
21.7 %
|
Wholesale and Other
|
5.8
|
3.9
|
48.7 %
|
25.2
|
14.6
|
72.6 %
|
Total Gross Profit
|
$
|
123.9
|
$
|
115.2
|
7.6 %
|
$
|
439.0
|
$
|
376.1
|
16.7 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
133,114
|
$
|
118,033
|
12.8 %
|
$
|
128,828
|
$
|
120,399
|
7.0 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
92,136
|
95,126
|
(3.1) %
|
113,072
|
78,766
|
43.6 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:
|
New Vehicles
|
$
|
6,414
|
$
|
6,471
|
(0.9) %
|
$
|
7,225
|
$
|
6,628
|
9.0 %
|
Used Vehicles
|
8,526
|
18,914
|
(54.9) %
|
8,064
|
13,872
|
(41.9) %
|
Finance and Insurance
|
740
|
1,113
|
(33.5) %
|
1,060
|
1,135
|
(6.6) %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:
|
New Vehicles
|
4.8 %
|
5.5 %
|
(70)bps
|
5.6 %
|
5.5 %
|
+10bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
9.2 %
|
19.9 %
|
(1,070)bp
|
7.2 %
|
17.6 %
|
(1,040)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
42.1 %
|
42.2 %
|
(10)bps
|
42.5 %
|
42.5 %
|
—bps
|
Wholesale and Other
|
50.0 %
|
52.7 %
|
(270)bps
|
47.0 %
|
52.0 %
|
(500)bps
|
Total Gross Margin
|
14.0 %
|
17.3 %
|
(330)bps
|
15.8 %
|
17.4 %
|
(160)bps
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
71.8 %
|
62.4 %
|
+940bps
|
65.3 %
|
61.3 %
|
+400bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
5.2 %
|
11.5 %
|
(630)bps
|
8.6 %
|
11.7 %
|
(310)bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
0.4 %
|
0.7 %
|
(30)bps
|
0.6 %
|
0.7 %
|
(10)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
21.2 %
|
24.3 %
|
(310)bps
|
23.5 %
|
24.9 %
|
(140)bps
|
Wholesale and Other
|
1.4 %
|
1.1 %
|
+30bps
|
2.0 %
|
1.4 %
|
+60bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:
|
New Vehicles
|
24.8 %
|
19.8 %
|
+500bps
|
23.2 %
|
19.4 %
|
+380bps
|
Used Vehicles
|
3.4 %
|
13.3 %
|
(990)bps
|
3.9 %
|
11.8 %
|
(790)bps
|
Finance and Insurance, Net
|
3.1 %
|
4.2 %
|
(110)bps
|
3.9 %
|
4.3 %
|
(40)bps
|
Service and Parts
|
64.0 %
|
59.4 %
|
+460bps
|
63.3 %
|
60.7 %
|
+260bps
|
Wholesale and Other
|
4.7 %
|
3.3 %
|
+140bps
|
5.7 %
|
3.8 %
|
+190bps
|
Total
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:
|
Premium:
|
BMW / MINI
|
27 %
|
26 %
|
26 %
|
24 %
|
Audi
|
10 %
|
10 %
|
11 %
|
12 %
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
11 %
|
10 %
|
10 %
|
10 %
|
Land Rover / Jaguar
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
8 %
|
Porsche
|
8 %
|
9 %
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
Ferrari / Maserati
|
3 %
|
3 %
|
3 %
|
3 %
|
Lexus
|
2 %
|
3 %
|
3 %
|
3 %
|
Acura
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
Bentley
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
Others
|
3 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
Total Premium
|
73 %
|
72 %
|
71 %
|
71 %
|
Volume Non-U.S.:
|
Toyota
|
11 %
|
10 %
|
11 %
|
11 %
|
Honda
|
6 %
|
5 %
|
5 %
|
6 %
|
Volkswagen
|
1 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
Hyundai
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
Others
|
1 %
|
2 %
|
2 %
|
1 %
|
Total Volume Non-U.S.
|
20 %
|
20 %
|
21 %
|
21 %
|
U.S.:
|
General Motors / Stellantis
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
CarShop Used Vehicle Centers
|
6 %
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
7 %
|
Total
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases:
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
86.8
|
$
|
91.4
|
$
|
282.5
|
$
|
248.9
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
153.8
|
$
|
393.4
|
$
|
431.8
|
Stock repurchases: (1)
|
Aggregate purchase price
|
$
|
284.5
|
$
|
73.7
|
$
|
886.5
|
$
|
293.5
|
Shares repurchased
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
8.2
|
3.3
|
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights:
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
106.5
|
$
|
100.7
|
Inventories
|
$
|
3,509.1
|
$
|
3,129.0
|
Total Floor Plan Notes Payable
|
$
|
2,996.3
|
$
|
2,554.7
|
Total Long-Term Debt
|
$
|
1,622.1
|
$
|
1,474.0
|
Equity
|
$
|
4,174.8
|
$
|
4,095.0
|
Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio
|
28.0 %
|
26.4 %
|
Leverage Ratio (2)
|
0.8x
|
0.8x
|
New vehicle days' supply
|
25 days
|
17 days
|
Used vehicle days' supply
|
53 days
|
60 days
|
(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, includes 0.15 million shares acquired for $17.2 million and $12.9 million, respectively, from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards
|
(2) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
298.0
|
$
|
310.4
|
(4.0) %
|
$
|
1,380.0
|
$
|
1,186.5
|
16.3 %
|
Tax legislation changes (1)
|
—
|
1.0
|
nm
|
—
|
10.8
|
nm
|
Loss on investment for revaluation (2)
|
—
|
9.1
|
nm
|
—
|
9.1
|
nm
|
Debt redemption costs (3)
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
—
|
12.6
|
nm
|
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
298.0
|
$
|
320.5
|
(7.0) %
|
$
|
1,380.0
|
$
|
1,219.0
|
13.2 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
4.21
|
$
|
3.97
|
6.0 %
|
$
|
18.55
|
$
|
14.88
|
24.7 %
|
Tax legislation changes (1)
|
—
|
0.01
|
nm
|
—
|
0.13
|
nm
|
Loss on investment for revaluation (2)
|
—
|
0.12
|
nm
|
—
|
0.11
|
nm
|
Debt redemption costs (3)
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
—
|
0.16
|
nm
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
4.21
|
$
|
4.10
|
2.7 %
|
$
|
18.55
|
$
|
15.28
|
21.4 %
The following table reconciles income from continuing operations before taxes (EBT) to adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes (EBT) for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022, and 2021:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
|
$
|
394.8
|
$
|
420.3
|
(6.1) %
|
$
|
1,859.2
|
$
|
1,607.7
|
15.6 %
|
Loss on investment for revaluation (2)
|
—
|
11.4
|
nm
|
—
|
11.4
|
nm
|
Debt redemption costs (3)
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
—
|
17.0
|
nm
|
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
|
$
|
394.8
|
$
|
431.7
|
(8.5) %
|
$
|
1,859.2
|
$
|
1,636.1
|
13.6 %
|
(1)
|
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, represents a revaluation of our U.K. deferred tax assets and liabilities due to an increase in the U.K. corporate tax rate from 19% currently to 25%, effective April 1, 2023
|
(2)
|
Loss on investment for the revaluation of the Nicole Group
|
(3)
|
Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2022 vs. 2021
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Net Income
|
$
|
299.3
|
$
|
312.9
|
$
|
(13.6)
|
(4.3) %
|
Add: Depreciation
|
32.2
|
31.8
|
0.4
|
1.3 %
|
Other Interest Expense
|
19.0
|
14.8
|
4.2
|
28.4 %
|
Income Taxes
|
95.5
|
108.3
|
(12.8)
|
(11.8) %
|
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(0.9)
|
0.9
|
nm
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
446.0
|
$
|
466.9
|
$
|
(20.9)
|
(4.5) %
|
Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)
|
—
|
11.4
|
(11.4)
|
nm
|
Add: Debt redemption costs (2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
nm
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
446.0
|
$
|
478.3
|
$
|
(32.3)
|
(6.8) %
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2022 vs. 2021
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,386.2
|
$
|
1,192.7
|
$
|
193.5
|
16.2 %
|
Add: Depreciation
|
127.3
|
121.5
|
5.8
|
4.8 %
|
Other Interest Expense
|
70.4
|
68.6
|
1.8
|
2.6 %
|
Income Taxes
|
473.0
|
416.3
|
56.7
|
13.6 %
|
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(1.3)
|
1.3
|
nm
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
2,056.9
|
$
|
1,797.8
|
$
|
259.1
|
14.4 %
|
Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)
|
—
|
11.4
|
(11.4)
|
nm
|
Add: Debt redemption costs (2)
|
—
|
17.0
|
(17.0)
|
nm
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
2,056.9
|
$
|
1,826.2
|
$
|
230.7
|
12.6 %
|
nm – not meaningful
The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021:
|
Twelve
|
Twelve
|
Months Ended
|
Months Ended
|
(Amounts in Millions)
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Net Income
|
$ 1,386.2
|
$ 1,192.7
|
Add: Depreciation
|
127.3
|
121.5
|
Other Interest Expense
|
70.4
|
68.6
|
Income Taxes
|
473.0
|
416.3
|
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(1.3)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 2,056.9
|
$ 1,797.8
|
Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)
|
—
|
11.4
|
Add: Debt redemption costs (2)
|
—
|
17.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 2,056.9
|
$ 1,826.2
|
Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt
|
$ 1,622.1
|
$ 1,474.0
|
Leverage Ratio
|
0.8x
|
0.8x
|
(1)
|
Loss on investment for the revaluation of the Nicole Group
|
(2)
|
Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.50% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021
