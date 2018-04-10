Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

16:37 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its first quarter financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

TIME:

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

PHONE:

United States, please call (800) 230-1074

International, please call (612) 234-9959


Note:  Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of first quarter earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.  Please select "Events & Presentations" under the Investor Relation's menu.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 2, 2018.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (800) 475-6701 (access code 447386)
International, please call (320) 365-3844 (access code 447386)

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG employs more than 26,000 people worldwide, is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 2000, and was named as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.  For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President and

Executive Vice President – Investor Relations


Chief Financial Officer

and Corporate Development

248-648-2810

248-648-2540

jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

