Penske Automotive Group To Host Third Quarter Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Oct 07, 2019, 07:00 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its third quarter financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN:       Tuesday, October 29, 2019

TIME:         2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

PHONE:     United States, please call (800) 230-1074
                   International, please call (612) 234-9959

                   Note:  Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of third quarter earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (800) 475-6701 (access code 472945)
International, please call (320) 365-3844 (access code 472945)

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG employs nearly 27,000 people worldwide, is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.  For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810
jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Development

248-648-2540

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

