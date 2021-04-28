Penske Automotive Reports All Time Record First Quarter Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company, today reported the highest first quarter revenue, income from continuing operations, and earnings per share in company history. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company reported a 253.7% increase in income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $182.5 million and a 253.1% increase in related earnings per share to $2.26. This compares to income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $51.6 million, or $0.64 per share in the prior year. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.05 in the first quarter of 2021. Total revenue increased 15.3% to $5.8 billion from $5.0 billion in the prior year.

Retail Automotive Operational Highlights

New and Used retail automotive same-store unit sales increased 5.5%

New +18.8%: U.S. +25.5%; U.K. +7.8%



Used -3.6%: U.S. +14.5%; U.K. -18.2%

Retail automotive same-store revenue and gross profit increased 19.2%

Retail automotive same-store variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 25.3%

Commenting on the company's results, Chairman Roger Penske said, "We had outstanding performance across our business during the first quarter. I am particularly pleased with the continued expense discipline driving a 990-basis point improvement in selling, general and administrative expense as a percent of gross profit. Despite our dealership showrooms being closed in the U.K. for the entire first quarter due to COVID restrictions, we used our online tools to deliver 40,000 new and used vehicles in the U.K. market. Importantly, new same-store units in the U.K. increased 7.8% compared to the U.K. market which declined 12%." Penske continued, "Further, our commercial truck dealerships improved their profitability by 101% while the earnings from our investment in Penske Transportation Solutions increased 295% demonstrating the strength of the company's diversified business model."

CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters

Penske Automotive Group operates seventeen CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters in the U.S. and U.K. During the first quarter, the company renamed its U.S.-based Used Vehicle SuperCenters from CarSense to CarShop to align with the existing eleven U.K.-based CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters, forming one global CarShop brand. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, retail unit sales decreased by 30.1% to 11,395 while revenue decreased by 20.6% to $242.6 million, principally due to a 43% decline in used unit sales in the U.K. as a result of COVID-related government-mandated showroom closures, partially offset by a 25% increase in used unit sales in the U.S. during the quarter.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, earnings before taxes increased 101% to $27.5 million compared to $13.7 million in the same period last year, return on sales was 6.3%, and fixed cost absorption was 125%. The 101% increase in earnings before taxes was principally driven by an increase in used truck unit sales coupled with improved gross margin from new and used truck sales.

On April 13, 2021, the company announced that it had completed its acquisition of Kansas City Freightliner ("KCFL") which is expected to add approximately $450 million in annualized revenue and increase our medium and heavy-duty commercial truck dealership count to 29 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. The company has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the company recorded $53.7 million in earnings compared to $13.6 million for the same period last year. The 295% increase in the first quarter was principally driven by improved operating results across PTS' full-service leasing, rental, and logistics and a reduction in operating expenses.

Corporate Development and Liquidity

As mentioned above, we acquired "KCFL" in April 2021. In addition, in January, we opened our second Porsche dealership in the Washington D.C. market, which is expected to generate $50 million in annualized revenue. We also have an Audi dealership under construction in Southern California and a Honda dealership under construction in Texas. Both are expected to open by the end of the year and collectively generate approximately $100 million in annualized revenue.

Further, we expect to open two CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenter locations in the second quarter and an additional two locations by the end of 2021. We are targeting 40 locations, 150,000 in unit sales, and $100 million of earnings before taxes in the CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenter operations by the end of 2023.

As we look out across the next three years, we are targeting organic and acquisition growth, coupled with operating efficiencies to drive income from continuing operations before taxes to at least $1 billion by the end of 2023 which compares to $708 million last year.

As of March 31, 2021, the company had available liquidity under its various credit agreements of approximately $1.1 billion. Approximately $171 million remains available to repurchase shares under the company's existing share repurchase program.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021

2020

Change



Revenue

$ 5,773.8

$ 5,009.1

15.3 %



Cost of Sales



4,860.6



4,232.4

14.8 %



Gross Profit

$ 913.2

$ 776.7

17.6 %



SG&A Expenses



664.3



641.8

3.5 %



Depreciation



29.3



28.5

2.8 %



Operating Income

$ 219.6

$ 106.4

106.4 %



Floor Plan Interest Expense



(9.5)



(17.7)

(46.3) %



Other Interest Expense



(17.9)



(31.7)

(43.5) %



Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



55.4



14.5

282.1 %



Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$ 247.6

$ 71.5

246.3 %



Income Taxes



(64.5)



(20.1)

220.9 %



Income from Continuing Operations

$ 183.1

$ 51.4

256.2 %



Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



—



0.1

nm





Net Income

$ 183.1

$ 51.5

255.5 %



Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



0.6



(0.2)

nm





Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 182.5

$ 51.7

253.0 %



























Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:





















Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$ 183.1

$ 51.4

256.2 %



Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



0.6



(0.2)

nm





Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$ 182.5

$ 51.6

253.7 %



Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



—



0.1

nm





Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 182.5

$ 51.7

253.0 %



Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 2.26

$ 0.64

253.1 %



Income Per Share

$ 2.26

$ 0.64

253.1 %



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



80.6



81.1

(0.6) %



























nm – not meaningful























PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 94.6

$ 49.5 Accounts Receivable, Net



861.5



806.9 Inventories



3,277.8



3,425.6 Other Current Assets



125.0



126.8 Total Current Assets



4,358.9



4,408.8 Property and Equipment, Net



2,372.7



2,404.4 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,419.0



2,416.5 Intangibles



2,490.1



2,491.8 Other Long-Term Assets



1,581.3



1,525.7 Total Assets

$ 13,222.0

$ 13,247.2













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 1,686.9

$ 1,780.5 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,334.7



1,363.8 Accounts Payable



690.5



675.4 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



788.1



767.2 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



88.0



87.5 Liabilities Held for Sale



0.5



0.5 Total Current Liabilities



4,588.7



4,674.9 Long-Term Debt



1,492.5



1,602.1 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,349.3



2,350.3 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,306.8



1,293.8 Total Liabilities



9,737.3



9,921.1 Equity



3,484.7



3,326.1 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 13,222.0

$ 13,247.2













Supplemental Balance Sheet Information











New vehicle days' supply



40



50 Used vehicle days' supply



35



48

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

Amounts in Millions

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

Operating Activities:













Net cash provided by continuing operating activities



239.3



211.9

Investing Activities:













Purchase of equipment and improvements



(42.4)



(25.7)

Proceeds from sale of dealerships



4.3



10.3

Proceeds from sale of equipment and improvements



20.4



—

Other



(0.6)



(0.7)

Net cash used in continuing investing activities



(18.3)



(16.1)

Financing Activities:













Proceeds from borrowings under U.S. credit agreement revolving credit line



301.0



515.0

Repayments under U.S. credit agreement revolving credit line



(409.0)



(210.0)

Net repayments of other long-term debt



(2.3)



(22.1)

Net (repayments) borrowings of floor plan notes payable — non-trade



(29.1)



11.7

Payments for contingent consideration



—



(21.1)

Repurchases of common stock



—



(29.4)

Dividends



(34.6)



(34.2)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(0.1)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities



(174.1)



209.9

Discontinued operations:













Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities



—



0.1

Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities



—



—

Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities



—



—

Net cash provided by discontinued operations



—



0.1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1.8)



(2.0)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



45.1



403.8

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



49.5



28.1

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 94.6

$ 431.9

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid (received) for:













Interest

$ 27.2

$ 36.3

Income taxes



11.5



(3.3)



PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America



59.6 %

58.8 % U.K.



32.1 %

33.2 % Other International



8.3 %

8.0 % Total



100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive

$ 5,206.9

$ 4,416.6

Retail Commercial Trucks



434.7



491.4

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems



132.2



101.1

Total

$ 5,773.8

$ 5,009.1

















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive

$ 799.9

$ 678.1

Retail Commercial Trucks



80.0



68.8

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems



33.3



29.8

Total

$ 913.2

$ 776.7

















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive



15.4 %

15.4 % Retail Commercial Trucks



18.4 %

14.0 % Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems



25.2 %

29.5 % Total



15.8 %

15.5 %







Three Months Ended





March 31,



















2021

2020



Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:











Gross Profit

15.8 % 15.5 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11.5 % 12.8 %

Operating Income

3.8 % 2.1 %

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

4.3 % 1.4 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:











Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

72.7 % 82.6 %

Operating Income

24.0 % 13.7 %









Three Months Ended



March 31,













(Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020













EBITDA*

$ 294.8

$ 131.7 Floorplan Credits

$ 12.3

$ 8.6 Rent Expense

$ 58.9

$ 57.9 Stock Repurchases

$ —

$ 29.4





* See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

Selected Data – Revenue and Gross Profit Mix

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:









Premium:









BMW / MINI

23 % 22 % Audi

12 % 13 % Mercedes-Benz

10 % 11 % Land Rover / Jaguar

10 % 9 % Porsche

7 % 6 % Ferrari / Maserati

3 % 2 % Lexus

3 % 3 % Acura

1 % 1 % Bentley

1 % 1 % Others

3 % 2 % Total Premium

73 % 70 % Volume Non-U.S.:









Toyota

11 % 10 % Honda

6 % 6 % Volkswagen

2 % 3 % Nissan

1 % 1 % Others

1 % 2 % Total Volume Non-U.S.

21 % 22 % U.S.:









General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

1 % 1 % CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters

5 % 7 % Total

100 % 100 %











Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:









U.S.

58 % 56 % U.K.

36 % 38 % Other International

6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 %











Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:









U.S.

63 % 61 % U.K.

32 % 33 % Other International

5 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020

Change Retail Automotive Units:

















New Retail



50,409



43,187

16.7 % Used Retail



60,443



63,050

(4.1) % Total



110,852



106,237

4.3 %



















Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 2,421.4

$ 1,864.5

29.9 % Used Vehicles



1,808.0



1,619.6

11.6 % Finance and Insurance, Net



168.8



144.4

16.9 % Service and Parts



503.2



513.3

(2.0) % Fleet and Wholesale



305.5



274.8

11.2 % Total Revenue

$ 5,206.9

$ 4,416.6

17.9 %



















Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 205.0

$ 138.6

47.9 % Used Vehicles



109.4



85.9

27.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net



168.8



144.4

16.9 % Service and Parts



305.4



303.7

0.6 % Fleet and Wholesale



11.3



5.5

105.5 % Total Gross Profit

$ 799.9

$ 678.1

18.0 %



















Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 48,036

$ 43,172

11.3 % Used Vehicles



29,912



25,688

16.4 %



















Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 4,067

$ 3,210

26.7 % Used Vehicles



1,810



1,362

32.9 % Finance and Insurance



1,523



1,359

12.1 %



















Retail Automotive Gross Margin:

















New Vehicles



8.5 %

7.4 % +110 bps Used Vehicles



6.1 %

5.3 % +80 bps Service and Parts



60.7 %

59.2 % +150 bps Fleet and Wholesale



3.7 %

2.0 % +170 bps Total Gross Margin



15.4 %

15.4 % --- bps



















Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



46.5 %

42.2 % +430 bps Used Vehicles



34.7 %

36.7 % (200) bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.2 %

3.3 % (10) bps Service and Parts



9.7 %

11.6 % (190) bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.9 %

6.2 % (30) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %























Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



25.6 %

20.4 % +520 bps Used Vehicles



13.7 %

12.7 % +100 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



21.1 %

21.3 % (20) bps Service and Parts



38.2 %

44.8 % (660) bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.4 %

0.8 % +60 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

Selected Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:

















New Retail



50,322



42,375

18.8 % Used Retail



59,815



62,052

(3.6) % Total



110,137



104,427

5.5 %



















Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 2,414.8

$ 1,837.6

31.4 % Used Vehicles



1,795.1



1,596.9

12.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net



167.7



142.4

17.8 % Service and Parts



502.2



504.4

(0.4) % Fleet and Wholesale



303.7



266.1

14.1 % Total Revenue

$ 5,183.5

$ 4,347.4

19.2 %



















Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 204.5

$ 137.1

49.2 % Used Vehicles



108.9



84.8

28.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net



167.7



142.4

17.8 % Service and Parts



304.5



298.7

1.9 % Fleet and Wholesale



11.3



5.3

113.2 % Total Gross Profit

$ 796.9

$ 668.3

19.2 %



















Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 47,987

$ 43,365

10.7 % Used Vehicles



30,010



25,734

16.6 %



















Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 4,063

$ 3,235

25.6 % Used Vehicles



1,821



1,366

33.3 % Finance and Insurance



1,523



1,363

11.7 %



















Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:

















New Vehicles



8.5 %

7.5 % +100 bps Used Vehicles



6.1 %

5.3 % +80 bps Service and Parts



60.6 %

59.2 % +140 bps Fleet and Wholesale



3.7 %

2.0 % +170 bps Total Gross Margin



15.4 %

15.4 % --- bps



















Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



46.6 %

42.3 % +430 bps Used Vehicles



34.6 %

36.7 % (210) bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.2 %

3.3 % (10) bps Service and Parts



9.7 %

11.6 % (190) bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.9 %

6.1 % (20) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %























Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



25.7 %

20.5 % +520 bps Used Vehicles



13.7 %

12.7 % +100 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



21.0 %

21.3 % (30) bps Service and Parts



38.2 %

44.7 % (650) bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.4 %

0.8 % +60 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:

















New Retail



2,165



2,811

(23.0) % Used Retail



841



698

20.5 % Total



3,006



3,509

(14.3) %



















Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 247.5

$ 318.2

(22.2) % Used Vehicles



50.9



34.6

47.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1



3.2

(3.1) % Service and Parts



124.7



124.3

0.3 % Wholesale and Other



8.5



11.1

(23.4) % Total Revenue

$ 434.7

$ 491.4

(11.5) %



















Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 14.3

$ 12.5

14.4 % Used Vehicles



6.5



(2.5)

360.0 % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1



3.2

(3.1) % Service and Parts



52.7



53.4

(1.3) % Wholesale and Other



3.3



2.2

50.0 % Total Gross Profit

$ 79.9

$ 68.8

16.1 %



















Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 114,323

$ 113,214

1.0 % Used Vehicles



60,582



49,619

22.1 %



















Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 6,585

$ 4,455

47.8 % Used Vehicles



7,674



(3,511)

318.6 % Finance and Insurance



1,047



907

15.4 %



















Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:

















New Vehicles



5.8 %

3.9 % +190 bps Used Vehicles



12.8 %

(7.2) % +2,000 bps Service and Parts



42.3 %

43.0 % (70) bps Total Gross Margin



18.4 %

14.0 % +440 bps



















Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



56.9 %

64.8 % (790) bps Used Vehicles



11.7 %

7.0 % +470 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.7 %

0.7 % --- bps Service and Parts



28.7 %

25.3 % +340 bps Wholesale and Other



2.0 %

2.2 % (20) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %























Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



17.9 %

18.2 % (30) bps Used Vehicles



8.1 %

(3.6) % +1,170 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.9 %

4.7 % (80) bps Service and Parts



66.0 %

77.6 % (1,160) bps Wholesale and Other



4.1 %

3.1 % +100 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

Selected Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:

















New Retail



2,165



2,811

(23.0) % Used Retail



841



698

20.5 % Total



3,006



3,509

(14.3) %



















Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 247.5

$ 318.2

(22.2) % Used Vehicles



50.9



34.6

47.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1



3.2

(3.1) % Service and Parts



124.7



124.3

0.3 % Wholesale and Other



8.5



11.1

(23.4) % Total Revenue

$ 434.7

$ 491.4

(11.5) %



















Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

















New Vehicles

$ 14.3

$ 12.5

14.4 % Used Vehicles



6.5



(2.5)

360.0 % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1



3.2

(3.1) % Service and Parts



52.7



53.4

(1.3) % Wholesale and Other



3.3



2.2

50.0 % Total Gross Profit

$ 79.9

$ 68.8

16.1 %



















Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 114,323

$ 113,214

1.0 % Used Vehicles



60,582



49,619

22.1 %



















Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:

















New Vehicles

$ 6,585

$ 4,455

47.8 % Used Vehicles



7,674



(3,511)

318.6 % Finance and Insurance



1,047



907

15.4 %



















Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:

















New Vehicles



5.8 %

3.9 % +190 bps Used Vehicles



12.8 %

(7.2) % +2,000 bps Service and Parts



42.3 %

43.0 % (70) bps Total Gross Margin



18.4 %

14.0 % +440 bps



















Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



56.9 %

64.8 % (790) bps Used Vehicles



11.7 %

7.0 % +470 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.7 %

0.7 % --- bps Service and Parts



28.7 %

25.3 % +340 bps Wholesale and Other



2.0 %

2.2 % (20) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %























Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:

















New Vehicles



17.9 %

18.2 % (30) bps Used Vehicles



8.1 %

(3.6) % +1,170 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.9 %

4.7 % (80) bps Service and Parts



66.0 %

77.6 % (1,160) bps Wholesale and Other



4.1 %

3.1 % +100 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020:







Three Months Ended















March 31,

2021 vs. 2020 (Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 183.1

$ 51.5

$ 131.6

255.5 % Add: Depreciation



29.3



28.5



0.8

2.8 % Other Interest Expense



17.9



31.7



(13.8)

(43.5) % Income Taxes



64.5



20.1



44.4

220.9 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



—



(0.1)



0.1

nm

EBITDA

$ 294.8

$ 131.7

$ 163.1

123.8 %





nm – not meaningful

