Penske Automotive Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders increased 3.9% to $101.6 million, and related earnings per share increased 8.7% to $1.25 per share. This compares to income from continuing operations of $97.8 million and related earnings per share of $1.15 in the prior year. Fourth quarter 2018 income from continuing operations and earnings per share attributable to common shareholders included a net benefit of $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share, related to a gain on dealership sales, partially offset by valuation adjustments on certain franchises. Excluding this benefit, income from continuing operations increased 7.1% from $94.9 million, and related earnings per share increased 12.6% from $1.11 compared to adjusted fourth quarter of 2018 results. Foreign exchange rates had no impact on earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights:

Revenue increased 8.1%

Same-store retail automotive revenue increased 5.5%

Earnings before taxes increased 10.2%

SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit improved 70 basis points to 79.1% and 110 basis points when compared to adjusted fourth quarter 2018

Earnings per share increased 12.6% when compared to adjusted 2018

New vehicle gross profit per unit retailed increased $257 /unit

/unit Finance and insurance revenue increased $105 /unit

"I am very pleased with the performance of our business in the fourth quarter," said Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO Roger Penske. "We grew revenue by 8%, delivered strong gross profit per unit retailed in automotive, improved selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit by 110-basis points and increased earnings per share by 12.6%, when compared to an adjusted fourth quarter of 2018. The strength of our U.S. auto retail operations coupled with the recent commercial truck acquisition, more than offset the challenging market conditions in the U.K. As we have moved into the first quarter of 2020, we are encouraged with the improved business conditions in the U.K., including a stronger order environment, as the U.K. officially separated from the European Union at the end of January."

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $435.5 million, or $5.28 per share, compared to $470.5 million, or $5.52 per share in the prior year. The prior year results include an $11.6 million tax benefit from the final reconciliation of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, representing $0.14 per share, and a net benefit of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per share, related to a gain on dealership sales, partially offset by valuation adjustments on certain franchises. Excluding these items, 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations was $454.9 million and related adjusted earnings per share were $5.34. Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders by $0.07.

Used Vehicle SuperCenter Operations

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the used vehicle supercenters increased units retailed by 3.1% to 15,405 and increased revenue by 12.0% to $292.7 million. Total gross profit per unit retailed increased 3.2%, or $61. During 2019, we opened two greenfield used supercenters, increasing our used vehicle supercenter location total to sixteen (16).

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

Penske Automotive Group operates twenty-five medium and heavy-duty truck dealership locations in the U.S. and Canada offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star brands. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, total medium and heavy-duty units retailed increased 41.2%, and revenue increased 67.3% to $599.1 million.

Penske Transportation Solutions

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. The company accounts for its ownership interest in PTS using the equity method of accounting. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company recorded $36.4 million in earnings from this investment compared to $37.8 million for the same period last year.

Share Repurchases

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the company repurchased 3,986,836 shares for $174.1 million, or an average of $43.68 per share. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had remaining share repurchase authorization of approximately $200.0 million.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the fourth quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (844) 291-6362 – [International, please dial (234) 720-6995] using access code 5287317. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet through the Investor's section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2019 financial results has been posted to the company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com .

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs nearly 27,000 people worldwide and is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results, and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s product availability, future sales and earnings potential. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, adverse impacts related to the outcome of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to WLTP and RDE, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Revenue

$ 5,881.4

$ 5,439.3

8.1 %



$ 23,179.4

$ 22,785.1

1.7 % Cost of Sales



5,014.9



4,631.2

8.3 %





19,723.9



19,370.2

1.8 % Gross Profit

$ 866.5

$ 808.1

7.2 %



$ 3,455.5

$ 3,414.9

1.2 % SG&A Expenses



685.1



645.0

6.2 %





2,693.2



2,646.3

1.8 % Depreciation



28.6



26.5

7.9 %





109.6



103.7

5.7 % Operating Income

$ 152.8

$ 136.6

11.9 %



$ 652.7

$ 664.9

(1.8) % Floor Plan Interest Expense



(20.3)



(21.9)

(7.3) %





(84.5)



(80.9)

4.4 % Other Interest Expense



(31.0)



(28.0)

10.7 %





(124.2)



(114.7)

8.3 % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



37.9



39.8

(4.8) %





147.5



134.8

9.4 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$ 139.4

$ 126.5

10.2 %



$ 591.5

$ 604.1

(2.1) % Income Taxes



(38.1)



(29.6)

28.7 %





(156.7)



(134.3)

16.7 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 101.3

$ 96.9

4.5 %



$ 434.8

$ 469.8

(7.4) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



—



0.3

nm







0.3



0.5

nm

Net Income

$ 101.3

$ 97.2

4.2 %



$ 435.1

$ 470.3

(7.5) % Less: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



(0.3)



(0.9)

nm







(0.7)



(0.7)

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 101.6

$ 98.1

3.6 %



$ 435.8

$ 471.0

(7.5) %







































Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:





































Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$ 101.3

$ 96.9

4.5 %



$ 434.8

$ 469.8

(7.4) % Less: Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



(0.3)



(0.9)

nm







(0.7)



(0.7)

nm

Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$ 101.6

$ 97.8

3.9 %



$ 435.5

$ 470.5

(7.4) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



—



0.3

nm







0.3



0.5

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 101.6

$ 98.1

3.6 %



$ 435.8

$ 471.0

(7.5) % Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 1.25

$ 1.15

8.7 %



$ 5.28

$ 5.52

(4.3) % Income Per Share

$ 1.25

$ 1.16

7.8 %



$ 5.28

$ 5.53

(4.5) % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



81.1



84.8

(4.4) %





82.5



85.2

(3.2) %







































nm – not meaningful







































PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts In Millions) (Unaudited)

















December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 28.1

$ 39.4 Accounts Receivable, Net



960.3



929.1 Inventories



4,260.7



4,040.1 Other Current Assets



85.0



86.6 Total Current Assets



5,334.1



5,095.2 Property and Equipment, Net



2,366.4



2,250.0 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,360.5



— Intangibles



2,463.2



2,238.2 Other Long-Term Assets



1,420.2



1,321.1 Total Assets

$ 13,944.4

$ 10,904.5













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,412.5

$ 2,362.2 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,594.0



1,428.6 Accounts Payable



638.8



598.2 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



701.9



566.6 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



103.3



92.0 Liabilities Held for Sale



0.5



0.7 Total Current Liabilities



5,451.0



5,048.3 Long-Term Debt



2,257.0



2,124.7 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,301.2



— Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,123.6



1,096.8 Total Liabilities



11,132.8



8,269.8 Equity



2,811.6



2,634.7 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 13,944.4

$ 10,904.5













Supplemental Balance Sheet Information











New vehicle days' supply



71



72 Used vehicle days' supply



52



57

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Operations Selected Data (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Geographic Revenue Mix:

























North America



62.4 %

60.0 %

59.3 %

56.5 % U.K.



29.3 %

31.6 %

32.6 %

35.0 % Other International



8.3 %

8.4 %

8.1 %

8.5 % Total



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



























Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 5,162.7

$ 4,949.2

$ 20,615.8

$ 20,849.2

Retail Commercial Trucks



599.1



358.0



2,050.5



1,374.5

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



119.6



132.1



513.1



561.4

Total

$ 5,881.4

$ 5,439.3

$ 23,179.4

$ 22,785.1





























Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 755.1

$ 720.1

$ 3,038.9

$ 3,058.6

Retail Commercial Trucks



78.3



54.7



277.8



211.5

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



33.1



33.3



138.8



144.8

Total

$ 866.5

$ 808.1

$ 3,455.5

$ 3,414.9





























Gross Margin:

























Retail Automotive



14.6 %

14.5 %

14.7 %

14.7 % Retail Commercial Trucks



13.1 %

15.3 %

13.5 %

15.4 % Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



27.7 %

25.2 %

27.1 %

25.8 % Total



14.7 %

14.9 %

14.9 %

15.0 %

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,

























2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:

















Gross Profit

14.7 % 14.9 %

14.9 % 15.0 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11.6 % 11.9 %

11.6 % 11.6 % Operating Income

2.6 % 2.5 %

2.8 % 2.9 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

2.4 % 2.3 %

2.6 % 2.7 %





















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:



















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

79.1 % 79.8 %

77.9 % 77.5 % Operating Income

17.6 % 16.9 %

18.9 % 19.5 %





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





























(Amounts in Millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018





























EBITDA*

$ 199.0

$ 181.0

$ 825.3

$ 822.5

Floorplan Credits

$ 9.9

$ 10.4

$ 37.2

$ 40.3

Rent Expense

$ 58.6

$ 56.8

$ 232.0

$ 232.1

Capital Expenditures

$ 56.5

$ 117.1

$ 245.3

$ 305.6

Stock Repurchases

$ —

$ 13.1

$ 174.1

$ 68.9



_____________________________ * See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Selected Data – Revenue and Gross Profit Mix (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:

















Premium:

















BMW / MINI

24 % 23 % 23 % 23 % Audi

12 % 12 % 12 % 13 % Mercedes-Benz

10 % 10 % 10 % 9 % Land Rover / Jaguar

8 % 10 % 9 % 9 % Porsche

7 % 5 % 6 % 6 % Ferrari / Maserati

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Lexus

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Acura

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bentley

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Premium

71 % 70 % 70 % 70 % Volume Non-U.S.:

















Toyota

10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Honda

6 % 7 % 6 % 6 % Volkswagen

3 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Nissan

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % Total Volume Non-U.S.

22 % 23 % 23 % 22 % U.S.:

















General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % Stand-Alone Used

6 % 5 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:

















U.S.

60 % 59 % 57 % 55 % U.K.

33 % 35 % 37 % 38 % Other International

7 % 6 % 6 % 7 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:

















U.S.

63 % 63 % 61 % 59 % U.K.

31 % 31 % 33 % 35 % Other International

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Retail Automotive Units:





































New Retail



55,974



56,698

(1.3) %





222,704



235,964

(5.6) % Used Retail



65,284



64,171

1.7 %





284,190



282,542

0.6 % Total



121,258



120,869

0.3 %





506,894



518,506

(2.2) %







































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 2,445.4

$ 2,340.8

4.5 %



$ 9,329.5

$ 9,666.4

(3.5) % Used Vehicles



1,712.0



1,663.2

2.9 %





7,241.2



7,252.1

(0.2) % Finance and Insurance, Net



160.6



147.4

9.0 %





652.1



629.6

3.6 % Service and Parts



541.9



536.3

1.0 %





2,195.9



2,151.4

2.1 % Fleet and Wholesale



302.8



261.5

15.8 %





1,197.1



1,149.7

4.1 % Total Revenue

$ 5,162.7

$ 4,949.2

4.3 %



$ 20,615.8

$ 20,849.2

(1.1) %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 183.9

$ 171.8

7.0 %



$ 695.6

$ 724.6

(4.0) % Used Vehicles



81.9



81.6

0.4 %





366.1



409.1

(10.5) % Finance and Insurance, Net



160.6



147.4

9.0 %





652.1



629.6

3.6 % Service and Parts



324.4



317.8

2.1 %





1,305.8



1,277.3

2.2 % Fleet and Wholesale



4.3



1.5

186.7 %





19.3



18.0

7.2 % Total Gross Profit

$ 755.1

$ 720.1

4.9 %



$ 3,038.9

$ 3,058.6

(0.6) %







































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 43,689

$ 41,285

5.8 %



$ 41,892

$ 40,966

2.3 % Used Vehicles



26,224



25,919

1.2 %





25,480



25,667

(0.7) %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 3,286

$ 3,029

8.5 %



$ 3,124

$ 3,070

1.8 % Used Vehicles



1,255



1,272

(1.3) %





1,288



1,448

(11.0) % Finance and Insurance



1,324



1,219

8.6 %





1,287



1,214

6.0 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



7.5 %

7.3 % +20 bps





7.5 %

7.5 % --- bps Used Vehicles



4.8 %

4.9 % -10 bps





5.1 %

5.6 % -50 bps Service and Parts



59.9 %

59.3 % +60 bps





59.5 %

59.4 % +10 bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.4 %

0.6 % +80 bps





1.6 %

1.6 % --- bps Total Gross Margin



14.6 %

14.5 % +10 bps





14.7 %

14.7 % --- bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



47.4 %

47.3 % +10 bps





45.3 %

46.4 % -110 bps Used Vehicles



33.2 %

33.6 % -40 bps





35.1 %

34.8 % +30 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1 %

3.0 % +10 bps





3.2 %

3.0 % +20 bps Service and Parts



10.5 %

10.8 % -30 bps





10.7 %

10.3 % +40 bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.8 %

5.3 % +50 bps





5.7 %

5.5 % +20 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



24.4 %

23.9 % +50 bps





22.9 %

23.7 % -80 bps Used Vehicles



10.8 %

11.3 % -50 bps





12.0 %

13.4 % -140 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



21.3 %

20.5 % +80 bps





21.5 %

20.6 % +90 bps Service and Parts



43.0 %

44.1 % -110 bps





43.0 %

41.8 % +120 bps Fleet and Wholesale



0.5 %

0.2 % +30 bps





0.6 %

0.5 % +10 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



54,928



54,516

0.8 %





214,389



225,513

(4.9) % Used Retail



63,670



61,893

2.9 %





275,123



272,086

1.1 % Total



118,598



116,409

1.9 %





489,512



497,599

(1.6) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 2,400.2

$ 2,259.8

6.2 %



$ 9,000.7

$ 9,291.4

(3.1) % Used Vehicles



1,673.8



1,614.2

3.7 %





7,029.3



7,028.3

0.0 % Finance and Insurance, Net



157.6



143.6

9.7 %





635.9



611.7

4.0 % Service and Parts



533.1



519.3

2.7 %





2,134.0



2,079.9

2.6 % Fleet and Wholesale



288.2



251.3

14.7 %





1,147.5



1,104.2

3.9 % Total Revenue

$ 5,052.9

$ 4,788.2

5.5 %



$ 19,947.4

$ 20,115.5

(0.8) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 179.3

$ 164.7

8.9 %



$ 666.7

$ 693.5

(3.9) % Used Vehicles



80.4



79.6

1.0 %





359.3



399.0

(9.9) % Finance and Insurance, Net



157.6



143.6

9.7 %





635.9



611.7

4.0 % Service and Parts



318.3



308.4

3.2 %





1,266.4



1,234.5

2.6 % Fleet and Wholesale



4.6



1.4

228.6 %





19.1



17.8

7.3 % Total Gross Profit

$ 740.2

$ 697.7

6.1 %



$ 2,947.4

$ 2,956.5

(0.3) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 43,696

$ 41,452

5.4 %



$ 41,983

$ 41,201

1.9 % Used Vehicles



26,289



26,080

0.8 %





25,550



25,831

(1.1) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 3,265

$ 3,020

8.1 %



$ 3,110

$ 3,075

1.1 % Used Vehicles



1,262



1,287

(1.9) %





1,306



1,466

(10.9) % Finance and Insurance



1,329



1,234

7.7 %





1,299



1,229

5.7 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



7.5 %

7.3 % +20 bps





7.4 %

7.5 % -10 bps Used Vehicles



4.8 %

4.9 % -10 bps





5.1 %

5.7 % -60 bps Service and Parts



59.7 %

59.4 % +30 bps





59.3 %

59.4 % -10 bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.6 %

0.6 % +100 bps





1.7 %

1.6 % +10 bps Total Gross Margin



14.6 %

14.6 % --- bps





14.8 %

14.7 % +10 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



47.5 %

47.2 % +30 bps





45.1 %

46.2 % -110 bps Used Vehicles



33.1 %

33.7 % -60 bps





35.2 %

34.9 % +30 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1 %

3.0 % +10 bps





3.2 %

3.0 % +20 bps Service and Parts



10.6 %

10.8 % -20 bps





10.7 %

10.3 % +40 bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.7 %

5.3 % +40 bps





5.8 %

5.6 % +20 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



24.2 %

23.6 % +60 bps





22.6 %

23.5 % -90 bps Used Vehicles



10.9 %

11.4 % -50 bps





12.2 %

13.5 % -130 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



21.3 %

20.6 % +70 bps





21.6 %

20.7 % +90 bps Service and Parts



43.0 %

44.2 % -120 bps





43.0 %

41.8 % +120 bps Fleet and Wholesale



0.6 %

0.2 % +40 bps





0.6 %

0.5 % +10 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





































New Retail



3,209



2,184

46.9 %





11,897



8,291

43.5 % Used Retail



519



457

13.6 %





1,954



1,973

(1.0) % Total



3,728



2,641

41.2 %





13,851



10,264

34.9 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 367.6

$ 236.4

55.5 %



$ 1,347.2

$ 866.9

55.4 % Used Vehicles



29.2



25.7

13.6 %





117.0



112.0

4.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.4



2.9

17.2 %





12.4



11.9

4.2 % Service and Parts



162.6



88.8

83.1 %





503.3



364.5

38.1 % Wholesale and Other



36.3



4.2

764.3 %





70.6



19.2

267.7 % Total Revenue

$ 599.1

$ 358.0

67.3 %



$ 2,050.5

$ 1,374.5

49.2 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 17.6

$ 12.6

39.7 %



$ 61.4

$ 40.8

50.5 % Used Vehicles



0.3



2.9

(89.7) %





9.2



12.7

(27.6) % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.4



2.9

17.2 %





12.4



11.9

4.2 % Service and Parts



53.8



34.5

55.9 %





182.4



140.8

29.5 % Wholesale and Other



3.2



1.8

77.8 %





12.4



5.3

134.0 % Total Gross Profit

$ 78.3

$ 54.7

43.1 %



$ 277.8

$ 211.5

31.3 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 114,573

$ 108,216

5.9 %



$ 113,239

$ 104,563

8.3 % Used Vehicles



56,041



56,183

(0.3) %





59,865



56,767

5.5 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 5,505

$ 5,745

(4.2) %



$ 5,164

$ 4,916

5.0 % Used Vehicles



546



6,243

(91.3) %





4,706



6,422

(26.7) % Finance and Insurance



917



1,107

(17.2) %





896



1,163

(23.0) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.8 %

5.3 % -50 bps





4.6 %

4.7 % -10 bps Used Vehicles



1.0 %

11.3 % -1,030 bps





7.9 %

11.3 % -340 bps Service and Parts



33.1 %

38.9 % -580 bps





36.2 %

38.6 % -240 bps Total Gross Margin



13.1 %

15.3 % -220 bps





13.5 %

15.4 % -190 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



61.4 %

66.0 % -460 bps





65.7 %

63.1 % +260 bps Used Vehicles



4.9 %

7.2 % -230 bps





5.7 %

8.1 % -240 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.6 %

0.8 % -20 bps





0.6 %

0.9 % -30 bps Service and Parts



27.1 %

24.8 % +230 bps





24.5 %

26.5 % -200 bps Wholesale and Other



6.0 %

1.2 % +480 bps





3.5 %

1.4 % +210 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



22.5 %

23.0 % -50 bps





22.1 %

19.3 % +280 bps Used Vehicles



0.4 %

5.3 % -490 bps





3.3 %

6.0 % -270 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



4.3 %

5.3 % -100 bps





4.5 %

5.6 % -110 bps Service and Parts



68.7 %

63.1 % +560 bps





65.7 %

66.6 % -90 bps Wholesale and Other



4.1 %

3.3 % +80 bps





4.4 %

2.5 % +190 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



1,475



2,184

(32.5) %





8,306



8,200

1.3 % Used Retail



389



457

(14.9) %





1,633



1,971

(17.1) % Total



1,864



2,641

(29.4) %





9,939



10,171

(2.3) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in

Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 161.7

$ 236.3

(31.6) %



$ 921.0

$ 854.3

7.8 % Used Vehicles



21.1



25.7

(17.9) %





97.4



111.9

(13.0) % Finance and Insurance, Net



2.3



2.9

(20.7) %





10.7



11.8

(9.3) % Service and Parts



87.5



88.3

(0.9) %





368.5



360.1

2.3 % Wholesale and Other



4.0



4.4

(9.1) %





20.9



19.2

8.9 % Total Revenue

$ 276.6

$ 357.6

(22.7) %



$ 1,418.5

$ 1,357.3

4.5 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in

Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 7.2

$ 12.5

(42.4) %



$ 39.1

$ 40.0

(2.3) % Used Vehicles



0.5



2.9

(82.8) %





7.9



12.7

(37.8) % Finance and Insurance, Net



2.3



2.9

(20.7) %





10.7



11.8

(9.3) % Service and Parts



34.3



34.3

— %





145.4



139.1

4.5 % Wholesale and Other



3.1



1.9

63.2 %





11.9



5.0

138.0 % Total Gross Profit

$ 47.4

$ 54.5

(13.0) %



$ 215.0

$ 208.6

3.1 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle

Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 109,602

$ 108,216

1.3 %



$ 110,883

$ 104,179

6.4 % Used Vehicles



54,245



56,183

(3.4) %





59,654



56,782

5.1 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle

Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,905

$ 5,745

(14.6) %



$ 4,708

$ 4,873

(3.4) % Used Vehicles



1,183



6,243

(81.1) %





4,834



6,419

(24.7) % Finance and Insurance



1,256



1,107

13.5 %





1,073



1,162

(7.7) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.5 %

5.3 % -80 bps





4.2 %

4.7 % -50 bps Used Vehicles



2.4 %

11.3 % -890 bps





8.1 %

11.3 % -320 bps Service and Parts



39.2 %

38.8 % +40 bps





39.5 %

38.6 % +90 bps Total Gross Margin



17.1 %

15.2 % +190 bps





15.2 %

15.4 % -20 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



58.5 %

66.1 % -760 bps





64.9 %

62.9 % +200 bps Used Vehicles



7.6 %

7.2 % +40 bps





6.9 %

8.2 % -130 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.8 %

0.8 % --- bps





0.8 %

0.9 % -10 bps Service and Parts



31.6 %

24.7 % +690 bps





26.0 %

26.5 % -50 bps Wholesale and Other



1.5 %

1.2 % +30 bps





1.4 %

1.5 % -10 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



15.2 %

22.9 % -770 bps





18.2 %

19.2 % -100 bps Used Vehicles



1.1 %

5.3 % -420 bps





3.7 %

6.1 % -240 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



4.9 %

5.3 % -40 bps





5.0 %

5.7 % -70 bps Service and Parts



72.4 %

62.9 % +950 bps





67.6 %

66.7 % +90 bps Wholesale and Other



6.4 %

3.6 % +280 bps





5.5 %

2.3 % +320 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to

adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and twelve months

ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Income from Continuing Operations:













































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in Millions)

December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018

% Change



2019



2018

% Change











































Income from Continuing Operations

$ 101.6



$ 97.8

3.9 %

$ 435.5



$ 470.5

(7.4) % Less: Income tax benefit (1)



—





—

—





—





(11.6)

nm

Less: Net gain on dealership sales



—





(8.2)

nm





—





(22.7)

nm

Add: Valuation adjustments and termination of franchises



—





5.3

nm





—





18.7

nm

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

$ 101.6



$ 94.9

7.1 %

$ 435.5



$ 454.9

(4.3) %

Earnings Per Share:













































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018

% Change



2019



2018

% Change











































Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.25



$ 1.15

8.7 %

$ 5.28



$ 5.52

(4.3) % Less: Income tax benefit (1)



—





—

—





—





(0.14)

nm

Less: Net gain on dealership sales



—





(0.10)

nm





—





(0.27)

nm

Add: Valuation adjustments and termination of franchises



—





0.06

nm





—





0.22

nm

Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.25



$ 1.11

12.6 %

$ 5.28



$ 5.34 (2) (1.1) %











































(1) This benefit relates to the final reconciliation of the income tax benefit related to the enactment of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (2) Earnings per share amounts may not sum due to rounding.

The following table reconciles reported Selling, General and Administrative Expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in Millions)

December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018

% Change



2019



2018

% Change











































Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 685.1



$ 645.0

6.2 %

$ 2,693.2



$ 2,646.3

1.8 % Add: Net gain on dealership sales



—





8.2

nm





—





22.7

nm

Less: Valuation adjustments and termination of franchises



—





(5.3)

nm





—





(18.7)

nm

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 685.1



$ 647.9

5.7 %

$ 2,693.2



$ 2,650.3

1.6 %









































SG&A Expenses as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit



79.1 %



79.8 % -70 bps



77.9 %



77.5 % +40 bps Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit



79.1 %



80.2 % -110 bps



77.9 %



77.6 % +30 bps

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The following table reconciles reported income tax expense for the three and twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 and 2018:













































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in Millions)

December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018

% Change



2019



2018

% Change











































Tax Expense

$ 38.1



$ 29.6

28.7 %

$ 156.7



$ 134.3

16.7 % Add: Income Tax Benefit (1)



—





—

—





—





11.6

nm

Adjusted Income Tax Expense

$ 38.1



$ 29.6

28.7 %

$ 156.7



$ 145.9

7.4 %









































Effective Tax Rate



27.4 %



23.4 % +400 bps



26.5 %



22.2 % +430 bps Adjusted Effective Tax Rate



27.4 %



23.4 % +400 bps



26.5 %



24.2 % +230 bps











































(1) This benefit relates to the final reconciliation of the income tax benefit related to the enactment of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:































Three Months Ended















December 31,

2019 vs. 2018 (Amounts in Millions)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 101.3

$ 97.2

$ 4.1

4.2 % Add: Depreciation



28.6



26.5



2.1

7.9 % Other Interest Expense



31.0



28.0



3.0

10.7 % Income Taxes



38.1



29.6



8.5

28.7 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



—



(0.3)



0.3

nm

EBITDA

$ 199.0

$ 181.0

$ 18.0

9.9 % Less: Net gain on dealership sales



—



(8.2)



8.2

nm

Add: Valuation adjustments and termination of franchises



—



5.3



(5.3)

nm

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 199.0

$ 178.1

$ 20.9

11.7 %































Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

2019 vs. 2018 (Amounts in Millions)

2019

2018

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 435.1

$ 470.3

$ (35.2)

(7.5) % Add: Depreciation



109.6



103.7



5.9

5.7 % Other Interest Expense



124.2



114.7



9.5

8.3 % Income Taxes (1)



156.7



134.3



22.4

16.7 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.3)



(0.5)



0.2

nm

EBITDA

$ 825.3

$ 822.5

$ 2.8

0.3 % Less: Net gain on dealership sales



—



(22.7)



22.7

nm

Add: Valuation adjustments and termination of franchises



—



18.7



(18.7)

nm

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 825.3

$ 818.5

$ 6.8

0.8 %





(1) Amount for 2018 includes a tax benefit of $11.6 million for the final reconciliation of the income tax benefit related to the enactment of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



nm – not meaningful

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

