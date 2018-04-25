Penske Automotive Reports Record First Quarter Results

Revenue Increases 13.1% to $5.7 Billion

Income From Continuing Operations Increases 29.8% to $108.0 million

Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Increases 29.9% to $1.26

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

06:59 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, today announced record first quarter results. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders increased 29.8% to $108.0 million, and related earnings per share increased 29.9% to $1.26 when compared to the same period last year. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 include a net benefit totaling $1.0 million after tax, or $0.01 per share, consisting of a $6.4 million net gain related to several retail automotive dealership actions including the sale of five locations and the termination of several franchises, partially offset by valuation adjustments on certain properties totaling $5.4 million.

On January 1, 2018, the company adopted ASC 606 for revenue recognition. The net impact of adopting ASC 606 in the first quarter of 2018 was an increase to net income of $0.4 million. Additionally, as a result of tax reform enacted in 2017, the company's effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2018 was 25.4% compared to 33.0% in the first quarter of 2017.

Total automotive retail unit volume increased 6.4% and total revenue increased 13.1% to $5.7 billion. Excluding foreign exchange, total revenue increased 7.3%. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.06 during the first quarter.

"I'm pleased to report another quarter of record results," said Penske Automotive Group Chairman Roger S. Penske. "The record results were driven by outstanding performance across each area of our business, demonstrating the strength of our diversified transportation services model. A 6.4% increase in retail automotive unit sales, a 37.7% same-store retail revenue increase in the company's North American retail commercial truck business, the growth of the stand-alone used vehicle supercenter operations, and the investment in Penske Truck Leasing contributed to the record first quarter. Furthermore, I am particularly pleased to report a 100 basis point improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of gross profit and gross profit flow-through of nearly 32%, demonstrating the strong expense leverage our model is capable of producing."

Automotive Retail Highlights of the First Quarter

  • Retail Unit Sales +6.4% to 132,490
    • New Retail Units -4.7%
    • Used Retail Units +17.6%
  • Same-Store Retail Unit Sales +0.4% to 111,240
    • New Retail Units -1.6%
    • Used Retail Units +2.5%
  • Same-Store Retail Revenue +8.5%; Excluding Foreign Exchange +2.7%
    • New +6.7%; Used +11.4%; Finance & Insurance +10.4%; Service and Parts +8.0%
  • Same-Store Average Gross Profit Per Unit
    • New $3,039, +$110/unit; Gross Margin 7.4%, -30 basis points
      • Excluding Foreign Exchange $2,864, -$65/unit
    • Used $1,607, +$57/unit; Gross Margin 5.5%, -30 basis points
      • Excluding Foreign Exchange $1,515, -$35/unit
    • Finance & Insurance $1,238, +$113/unit
      • Excluding Foreign Exchange $1,177, +$52/unit
  • Same-Store Variable Gross Profit Per Unit $3,590, +$183/unit
    • Excluding Foreign Exchange $3,394, -$13/unit

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company's retail commercial truck operations retailed 2,105 units, generated $292.4 million of revenue, and $46.6 million of gross profit. On a same-store basis, total units retailed increased 39.7% and retail revenue increased 37.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, including a 15.1% increase in service and parts revenue. Fixed cost absorption improved to 120.7% from 115.5% for the same period last year.

Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. ("PTL") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. During 2017, the company increased its ownership interests in PTL by 5.5%, bringing our total ownership interest in PTL to 28.9%. The company accounts for its ownership interest in PTL using the equity method of accounting. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, PTL generated $1.5 billion in operating revenue and net income of $55.0 million. The company recorded $16.0 million in earnings from this investment, representing an increase of 34.5%, during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On January 30, 2018, the company announced that its Board of Directors increased the dividend to its common stock shareholders to $0.34 per share, the twenty-seventh consecutive increase in the quarterly dividend.

During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company repurchased 1,133,016 shares for $50.0 million, or an average of $44.13 per share. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had remaining share repurchase authorization of approximately $150.0 million.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended









March 31,


2018 vs. 2017


2018

2017

Change

% Change

Revenue

$

5,746.9

$

5,081.1

$

665.8

13.1

%

Cost of Sales

4,882.5

4,306.8

575.7

13.4

%

Gross Profit

$

864.4

$

774.3

$

90.1

11.6

%

SG&A Expenses

663.1

601.7

61.4

10.2

%

Depreciation

25.6

22.4

3.2

14.3

%

Operating Income

$

175.7

$

150.2

$

25.5

17.0

%

Floor Plan Interest Expense

(18.9)

(13.7)

5.2

38.0

%

Other Interest Expense

(29.8)

(25.0)

4.8

19.2

%

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

17.3

13.2

4.1

31.1

%

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$

144.3

$

124.7

$

19.6

15.7

%

Income Taxes

(36.6)

(41.1)

(4.5)

(10.9)

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$

107.7

$

83.6

$

24.1

28.8

%

Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

0.1

(0.6)

(0.7)

nm

Net Income

$

107.8

$

83.0

$

24.8

29.9

%

Less: (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(0.3)

0.4

(0.7)

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

108.1

$

82.6

$

25.5

30.9

%













Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:











Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$

107.7

$

83.6

$

24.1

28.8

%

Less: (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(0.3)

0.4

(0.7)

nm

Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$

108.0

$

83.2

$

24.8

29.8

%

Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

0.1

(0.6)

(0.7)

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

108.1

$

82.6

$

25.5

30.9

%

Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$

1.26

$

0.97

$

0.29

29.9

%

Income Per Share

$

1.26

$

0.96

$

0.30

31.3

%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

86.0

85.6

0.4

0.5

%













nm – not meaningful











PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)
















March 31,


December 31,



2018

2017

Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

52.8

$

45.7

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,035.4

954.9

Inventories

3,972.2

3,944.1

Other Current Assets

105.0

81.8

Total Current Assets

5,165.4

5,026.5

Property and Equipment, Net

2,173.5

2,108.6

Intangibles

2,213.2

2,134.5

Other Long-Term Assets

1,290.9

1,271.0

Total Assets

$

10,843.0

$

10,540.6







Liabilities and Equity:





Floor Plan Notes Payable

$

2,355.6

$

2,343.2

Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade

1,413.8

1,418.6

Accounts Payable

720.5

641.6

Accrued Expenses

563.9

523.5

Current Portion Long-Term Debt

84.3

72.8

Liabilities Held for Sale

0.7

0.7

Total Current Liabilities

5,138.8

5,000.4

Long-Term Debt

2,136.9

2,090.4

Other Long-Term Liabilities

1,072.9

1,021.8

Total Liabilities

8,348.6

8,112.6

Equity

2,494.4

2,428.0

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

10,843.0

$

10,540.6

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018

2017

Geographic Revenue Mix:






North America

53.0

%

56.5

%

U.K.

38.2

%

35.9

%

Other International

8.8

%

7.6

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%








Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)






Retail Automotive

$

5,296.0

$

4,756.4

Retail Commercial Trucks

292.4

211.7

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

158.5

113.0

Total

$

5,746.9

$

5,081.1








Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)






Retail Automotive

$

778.3

$

708.3

Retail Commercial Trucks

46.6

36.4

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

39.5

29.6

Total

$

864.4

$

774.3








Gross Margin:






Retail Automotive

14.7

%

14.9

%

Retail Commercial Trucks

15.9

%

17.2

%

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

24.9

%

26.2

%

Total

15.0

%

15.2

%









Three Months Ended



March 31,









2018

2017

Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:




Gross Profit

15.0

%

15.2

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11.5

%

11.8

%

Operating Income

3.1

%

3.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

2.5

%

2.5

%






Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:




Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

76.7

%

77.7

%

Operating Income

20.3

%

19.4

%










Three Months Ended



March 31,








(Amounts in Millions)

2018

2017







EBITDA*

$

199.7

$

172.1

Floorplan Credits

$

8.5

$

8.3

Rent Expense

$

57.9

$

53.4

Capital Expenditures

$

64.7

$

36.9

Stock Repurchases

$

50.0

$

2.7







* See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended









March 31,


2018 vs. 2017


2018

2017

Change

% Change

Retail Automotive Units:











New Retail

59,262

62,188

(2,926)

(4.7)

%

Used Retail

73,228

62,284

10,944

17.6

%

Total

132,490

124,472

8,018

6.4

%













Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

2,446.8

$

2,307.4

$

139.4

6.0

%

Used Vehicles

1,866.8

1,541.0

325.8

21.1

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

160.8

137.4

23.4

17.0

%

Service and Parts

543.5

498.9

44.6

8.9

%

Fleet and Wholesale

278.1

271.7

6.4

2.4

%

Total Revenue

$

5,296.0

$

4,756.4

$

539.6

11.3

%













Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

183.2

$

177.1

$

6.1

3.4

%

Used Vehicles

109.7

94.1

15.6

16.6

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

160.8

137.4

23.4

17.0

%

Service and Parts

318.1

293.7

24.4

8.3

%

Fleet and Wholesale

6.5

6.0

0.5

8.3

%

Total Gross Profit

$

778.3

$

708.3

$

70.0

9.9

%













Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

41,288

$

37,103

$

4,185

11.3

%

Used Vehicles

25,493

24,742

751

3.0

%













Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

3,091

$

2,848

$

243

8.5

%

Used Vehicles

1,498

1,512

(14)

(0.9)

%

Finance and Insurance

1,213

1,104

109

9.9

%

Total Variable Gross Profit Per Vehicle (1)

3,424

3,283

141

4.3

%













Retail Automotive Gross Margin:











New Vehicles

7.5

%

7.7

%

(0.2)

%

(2.6)

%

Used Vehicles

5.9

%

6.1

%

(0.2)

%

(3.3)

%

Service and Parts

58.5

%

58.9

%

(0.4)

%

(0.7)

%

Fleet and Wholesale

2.3

%

2.2

%

0.1

%

4.5

%

Total Gross Margin

14.7

%

14.9

%

(0.2)

%

(1.3)

%













Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:











New Vehicles

46.2

%

48.5

%

(2.3)

%

(4.7)

%

Used Vehicles

35.2

%

32.4

%

2.8

%

8.6

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0

%

2.9

%

0.1

%

3.4

%

Service and Parts

10.3

%

10.5

%

(0.2)

%

(1.9)

%

Fleet and Wholesale

5.3

%

5.7

%

(0.4)

%

(7.0)

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

















Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:











New Vehicles

23.5

%

25.0

%

(1.5)

%

(6.0)

%

Used Vehicles

14.1

%

13.3

%

0.8

%

6.0

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

20.7

%

19.4

%

1.3

%

6.7

%

Service and Parts

40.9

%

41.5

%

(0.6)

%

(1.4)

%

Fleet and Wholesale

0.8

%

0.8

%

%

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

















(1)  Calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail automotive unit sales.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018

2017

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:




Premium:




BMW / MINI

22

%

23

%

Audi

14

%

14

%

Mercedes-Benz

10

%

10

%

Land Rover / Jaguar

9

%

8

%

Porsche

6

%

6

%

Ferrari / Maserati

3

%

3

%

Lexus

2

%

3

%

Acura

1

%

1

%

Bentley

1

%

1

%

Others

2

%

1

%

Total Premium

70

%

70

%

Volume Non-U.S.:




Toyota

9

%

10

%

Honda

6

%

7

%

Volkswagen

4

%

4

%

Nissan

1

%

1

%

Others

2

%

2

%

Total Volume Non-U.S.

22

%

24

%

U.S.:




General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

2

%

3

%

Stand-Alone Used

6

%

3

%

Total

100

%

100

%






Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:




U.S.

52

%

56

%

U.K.

41

%

38

%

Other International

7

%

6

%

Total

100

%

100

%






Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:




U.S.

57

%

61

%

U.K.

37

%

34

%

Other International

6

%

5

%

Total

100

%

100

%

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

Selected Data

(Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended









March 31,


2018 vs. 2017


2018

2017

Change

% Change

Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:











New Retail

57,925

58,852

(927)

(1.6)

%

Used Retail

53,315

51,993

1,322

2.5

%

Total

111,240

110,845

395

0.4

%













Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

2,394.5

$

2,244.2

$

150.3

6.7

%

Used Vehicles

1,544.4

1,385.8

158.6

11.4

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

137.7

124.7

13.0

10.4

%

Service and Parts

523.3

484.4

38.9

8.0

%

Fleet and Wholesale

229.0

250.0

(21.0)

(8.4)

%

Total Revenue

$

4,828.9

$

4,489.1

$

339.8

7.6

%













Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

176.0

$

172.4

$

3.6

2.1

%

Used Vehicles

85.7

80.6

5.1

6.3

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

137.7

124.7

13.0

10.4

%

Service and Parts

302.5

283.5

19.0

6.7

%

Fleet and Wholesale

4.7

5.5

(0.8)

(14.5)

%

Total Gross Profit

$

706.6

$

666.7

$

39.9

6.0

%













Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

41,338

$

38,133

$

3,205

8.4

%

Used Vehicles

28,968

26,654

2,314

8.7

%













Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

3,039

$

2,929

$

110

3.8

%

Used Vehicles

1,607

1,550

57

3.7

%

Finance and Insurance

1,238

1,125

113

10.0

%

Total Variable Gross Profit Per Vehicle (1)

3,590

3,407

183

5.4

%













Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:











New Vehicles

7.4

%

7.7

%

(0.3)

%

(3.9)

%

Used Vehicles

5.5

%

5.8

%

(0.3)

%

(5.2)

%

Service and Parts

57.8

%

58.5

%

(0.7)

%

(1.2)

%

Fleet and Wholesale

2.1

%

2.2

%

(0.1)

%

(4.5)

%

Total Gross Margin

14.6

%

14.9

%

(0.3)

%

(2.0)

%













Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:











New Vehicles

49.6

%

50.0

%

(0.4)

%

(0.8)

%

Used Vehicles

32.0

%

30.9

%

1.1

%

3.6

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

2.9

%

2.8

%

0.1

%

3.6

%

Service and Parts

10.8

%

10.8

%

%

%

Fleet and Wholesale

4.7

%

5.5

%

(0.8)

%

(14.5)

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

















Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:











New Vehicles

24.9

%

25.9

%

(1.0)

%

(3.9)

%

Used Vehicles

12.1

%

12.1

%

%

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

19.5

%

18.7

%

0.8

%

4.3

%

Service and Parts

42.8

%

42.5

%

0.3

%

0.7

%

Fleet and Wholesale

0.7

%

0.8

%

(0.1)

%

(12.5)

%

Total

100.0

%

100.0

%

















(1)  Calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail automotive unit sales.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended









March 31,


2018 vs. 2017


2018

2017

Change

% Change

Retail Commercial Truck Units:











New Retail

1,654

1,126

528

46.9

%

Used Retail

451

381

70

18.4

%

Total

2,105

1,507

598

39.7

%













Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

170.4

$

110.7

$

59.7

53.9

%

Used Vehicles

26.5

19.0

7.5

39.5

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

3.2

2.1

1.1

52.4

%

Service and Parts

90.4

78.0

12.4

15.9

%

Wholesale

1.9

1.9


%

Total Revenue

$

292.4

$

211.7

$

80.7

38.1

%













Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

6.7

$

4.5

$

2.2

48.9

%

Used Vehicles

2.7

1.0

1.7

170.0

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

3.2

2.1

1.1

52.4

%

Service and Parts

34.0

28.8

5.2

18.1

%

Wholesale






nm

Total Gross Profit

$

46.6

$

36.4

$

10.2

28.0

%













Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

103,041

$

98,271

$

4,770

4.9

%

Used Vehicles

58,708

49,845

8,863

17.8

%













Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

4,069

$

3,981

$

88

2.2

%

Used Vehicles

5,829

2,589

3,240

125.1

%

Finance and Insurance

1,520

1,426

94

6.6

%

Total Variable Gross Profit Per Vehicle (1)

5,986

5,043

943

18.7

%













Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:











New Vehicles

3.9

%

4.1

%

(0.2)

%

(4.9)

%

Used Vehicles

10.2

%

5.3

%

4.9

%

92.5

%

Service and Parts

37.6

%

36.9

%

0.7

%

1.9

%

Total Gross Margin

15.9

%

17.2

%

(1.3)

%

(7.6)

%














(1)  Calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail commercial truck unit
       sales.













nm – not meaningful











PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

Selected Data

(Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended









March 31,


2018 vs. 2017


2018

2017

Change

% Change

Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:











New Retail

1,654

1,126

528

46.9

%

Used Retail

451

381

70

18.4

%

Total

2,105

1,507

598

39.7

%













Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

170.4

$

110.7

$

59.7

53.9

%

Used Vehicles

26.5

19.0

7.5

39.5

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

2.1

2.1


%

Service and Parts

89.8

78.0

11.8

15.1

%

Wholesale

1.9

1.9


%

Total Revenue

$

290.7

$

211.7

$

79.0

37.3

%













Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)











New Vehicles

$

6.7

$

4.5

$

2.2

48.9

%

Used Vehicles

2.7

1.0

1.7

170.0

%

Finance and Insurance, Net

2.1

2.1


%

Service and Parts

33.8

28.8

5.0

17.4

%

Wholesale






nm

Total Gross Profit

$

45.3

$

36.4

$

8.9

24.5

%













Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

103,041

$

98,271

$

4,770

4.9

%

Used Vehicles

58,708

49,845

8,863

17.8

%













Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:











New Vehicles

$

4,069

$

3,981

$

88

2.2

%

Used Vehicles

5,829

2,589

3,240

125.1

%

Finance and Insurance

1,016

1,426

(410)

(28.8)

%

Total Variable Gross Profit Per Vehicle (1)

5,463

5,043

420

8.3

%













Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:











New Vehicles

3.9

%

4.1

%

(0.2)

%

(4.9)

%

Used Vehicles

10.2

%

5.3

%

4.9

%

92.5

%

Service and Parts

37.6

%

36.9

%

0.7

%

1.9

%

Total Gross Margin

15.6

%

17.2

%

(1.6)

%

(9.3)

%




(1)  Calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail commercial truck unit
       sales.


nm – not meaningful

 

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:













Three Months Ended









March 31,


2018 vs. 2017

(Amounts in Millions)

2018

2017

Change

% Change













Net Income

$

107.8

$

83.0

$

24.8

29.9

%

Add: Depreciation

25.6

22.4

3.2

14.3

%

Other Interest Expense

29.8

25.0

4.8

19.2

%

Income Taxes

36.6

41.1

(4.5)

(10.9)

%

(Income) Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

(0.1)

0.6

(0.7)

nm

EBITDA

$

199.7

$

172.1

$

27.6

16.0

%


nm – not meaningful

 

