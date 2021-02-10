Penske Automotive Reports Record Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the company reported a 97% increase in income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $200.1 million, and a 99% increase in related earnings per share to $2.49. This compares to income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $101.6 million, or $1.25 per share in the prior year. Fourth quarter income from continuing operations and related earnings per share include a net benefit of $0.2 million, related to a gain on dealership sales, partially offset by a loss on debt extinguishment and U.S. and foreign tax legislation changes. Excluding this net benefit, adjusted income from continuing operations increased 96.8% to $199.9 million, and related earnings per share increased 99.2% to $2.49. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.02. Revenue was $5.8 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the same period last year.

Commenting on the company's results, Chairman Roger Penske said, "I am very pleased to report 97% earnings growth for the fourth quarter. Our results were driven by same-store retail automotive margin expansion, growth in our commercial truck dealership profitability, and continued strong performance from Penske Transportation Solutions. Coupled with the benefit from expense reductions, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit declined 800 basis-points. Additionally, in 2020 our business generated $708 million in earnings before taxes, an all-time record. Our strong cash flow during the year provided us with the opportunity to paydown $670 million of non-vehicle long-term debt and reduce our debt to total capitalization to 34% from 46%."

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $543.2 million, or $6.74 per share, compared to $435.5 million, or $5.28 per share in the prior year. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.03. Revenue was $20.4 billion compared to $23.2 billion in the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, income from continuing operations and related earnings per share include a net benefit of $8.3 million, or $0.10 per share, from an income tax benefit related to various U.S. and foreign tax legislation changes and a gain on dealership sales, partially offset by a loss on debt extinguishment. Excluding this net benefit, adjusted income from continuing operations increased 22.8% to $534.9 million, and related earnings per share increased 25.8% to $6.64.

Operational Highlights – Fourth Quarter 2020

Retail automotive same-store revenue increased 0.6%

Retail automotive same-store gross profit increased 5.7%

Retail automotive earnings before taxes increased 126.5%

Retail automotive same-store variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 24.5%

Total gross margin increased 80 basis points to 15.5%

Adjusted SG&A expenses declined $46.6 million and SG&A as a percentage of gross profit declined 800 basis points to 71.1%

Long-Term Debt

During 2020, we reduced our long-term debt by $670 million. We repaid in full, at scheduled maturity, our $300 million 3.75% senior subordinated notes and redeemed our $300 million 5.375% senior subordinated notes due in 2024. We also redeemed our $550 million 5.75% senior subordinated notes due 2022 with the proceeds of the newly issued $550 million in aggregate principal amount 3.50% senior subordinated notes due 2025. We expect the payoff and refinancing of these notes will generate annualized interest expense savings of approximately $27 million. As of December 31, 2020, non-vehicle long-term debt to total capitalization was reduced to 34% from 46% at the end of the prior year.

Used Vehicle SuperCenters

Penske Automotive Group opened a greenfield used vehicle SuperCenter site in Nottingham, U.K. during the fourth quarter and now operates seventeen Used Vehicle SuperCenters. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, same-store variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 20.4% to $2,351. Retail unit sales decreased by 22.6% to 11,923 while revenue decreased by 16.4% to $244.7 million largely as a result of COVID-related government-mandated closures in the U.K. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, SuperCenter retail unit sales decreased by 25.0% to 53,207 and revenue decreased by 17.0% to $1.0 billion.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

Penske Automotive Group operates twenty-five medium and heavy-duty truck dealership locations in the U.S. and Canada offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star brands. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, earnings before taxes were $26.5 million compared to $21.0 million in the same period last year. During the quarter, total units retailed increased 16.0%, including a 1% increase in new units and a 106% increase in used units. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, earnings before taxes were $78.2 million compared to $86.5 million in the same period last year.

Penske Transportation Solutions

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services and is an integral part of the North American supply chain, providing supply chain and transportation services to its customers. The company has a 28.9% ownership interest in the PTS partnership and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. In addition to equity income, the company receives cash distributions and may recognize cash tax benefits from time to time. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the company recorded $56.5 million and $164.5 million in earnings compared to $36.4 million and $142.4 million for the same period last year. The 55.2% increase in the fourth quarter was principally driven by improved operating results in full-service leasing and logistics and a reduction in operating expenses.

Growth and Expansion

Currently, we are constructing new franchised dealerships and have identified acquisition targets which are expected to add $600 million in estimated annualized revenue. Specifically, in January, we opened our second Porsche dealership in the Washington D.C. market that is expected to generate $50 million in annualized revenue. We also have an Audi dealership under construction in Southern California and a Honda dealership under construction in Texas. Both are expected to open by the end of the year and collectively generate approximately $100 million in annualized revenue.

During the fourth quarter we opened one used vehicle SuperCenter in Nottingham, U.K. As we look out across the next three years, our goal is to grow the used SuperCenter operations from 17 locations to 40 by the end of 2023. We expect our used SuperCenters operations will generate at least 150,000 in unit sales and $2.5 to $3.0 billion in total revenue, more than doubling the size of the existing business while generating earnings before taxes of approximately $100 million.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On January 26, 2021, we announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share, payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the company repurchased 1,027,736 shares for $34.4 million. Approximately $170.6 million remains available to repurchase shares under the company's existing share repurchase authorization.

Conference Call

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 and 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s liquidity, and assessment of business conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the duration, severity and resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, government mandated restrictions on our business in light of COVID-19 or otherwise, economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, new rules in place after the recent Brexit accord between the European Union and the U.K. could slow parts originating in the U.K. or Europe for distribution to our dealerships, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of automotive semiconductor chips, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Revenue

$ 5,812.1

$ 5,881.4

(1.2) %



$ 20,443.9

$ 23,179.4

(11.8) % Cost of Sales



4,913.7



5,014.9

(2.0) %





17,259.4



19,723.9

(12.5) % Gross Profit

$ 898.4

$ 866.5

3.7 %



$ 3,184.5

$ 3,455.5

(7.8) % SG&A Expenses



625.8



685.1

(8.7) %





2,364.5



2,693.2

(12.2) % Depreciation



30.1



28.6

5.2 %





115.5



109.6

5.4 % Operating Income

$ 242.5

$ 152.8

58.7 %



$ 704.5

$ 652.7

7.9 % Floor Plan Interest Expense



(8.9)



(20.3)

(56.2) %





(46.3)



(84.5)

(45.2) % Other Interest Expense



(28.7)



(31.0)

(7.4) %





(119.6)



(124.2)

(3.7) % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



58.4



37.9

54.1 %





169.0



147.5

14.6 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$ 263.3

$ 139.4

88.9 %



$ 707.6

$ 591.5

19.6 % Income Taxes



(62.0)



(38.1)

62.7 %





(162.7)



(156.7)

3.8 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 201.3

$ 101.3

98.7 %



$ 544.9

$ 434.8

25.3 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.1



—

nm







0.4



0.3

nm

Net Income

$ 201.4

$ 101.3

98.8 %



$ 545.3

$ 435.1

25.3 % Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



1.2



(0.3)

nm







1.7



(0.7)

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 200.2

$ 101.6

97.0 %



$ 543.6

$ 435.8

24.7 %







































Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:





































Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$ 201.3

$ 101.3

98.7 %



$ 544.9

$ 434.8

25.3 % Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



1.2



(0.3)

nm







1.7



(0.7)

nm

Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$ 200.1

$ 101.6

96.9 %



$ 543.2

$ 435.5

24.7 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.1



—

nm







0.4



0.3

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 200.2

$ 101.6

97.0 %



$ 543.6

$ 435.8

24.7 % Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 2.49

$ 1.25

99.2 %



$ 6.74

$ 5.28

27.7 % Income Per Share

$ 2.49

$ 1.25

99.2 %



$ 6.74

$ 5.28

27.7 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



80.4



81.1

(0.9) %





80.6



82.5

(2.3) %







































nm – not meaningful







































PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts In Millions) (Unaudited)



















December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 49.5

$ 28.1 Accounts Receivable, Net



806.9



960.3 Inventories



3,425.6



4,260.7 Other Current Assets



126.8



85.0 Total Current Assets



4,408.8



5,334.1 Property and Equipment, Net



2,404.4



2,366.4 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,416.5



2,360.5 Intangibles



2,491.8



2,463.2 Other Long-Term Assets



1,525.7



1,418.5 Total Assets

$ 13,247.2

$ 13,942.7













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 1,780.5

$ 2,412.5 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,363.8



1,594.0 Accounts Payable



675.4



638.8 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



767.2



701.9 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



87.5



103.3 Liabilities Held for Sale



0.5



0.5 Total Current Liabilities



4,674.9



5,451.0 Long-Term Debt



1,602.1



2,257.0 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,350.3



2,301.2 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,293.8



1,121.9 Total Liabilities



9,921.1



11,131.1 Equity



3,326.1



2,811.6 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 13,247.2

$ 13,942.7













Supplemental Balance Sheet Information











New vehicle days' supply



50



71 Used vehicle days' supply



48



52

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flow Amounts in Millions (Unaudited)





















Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





2020

2019

Operating Activities:













Net cash provided by continuing operating activities



1,201.5



518.3

Investing Activities:













Purchase of equipment and improvements



(185.9)



(245.3)

Proceeds from sale of dealerships



40.6



22.8

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions



—



18.9

Proceeds from sale of equipment and improvements



19.8



8.6

Acquisitions net, including repayment of sellers' floor plan notes payable of $0 and $138.5, respectively



—



(326.9)

Other



(11.0)



(10.8)

Net cash used in continuing investing activities



(136.5)



(532.7)

Financing Activities:













Proceeds from borrowings under U.S. credit agreement revolving credit line



1,797.0



1,808.0

Repayments under U.S. credit agreement revolving credit line



(1,734.0)



(1,793.0)

Issuance of 3.50% senior subordinated notes



550.0



—

Repayment of 3.75% senior subordinated notes



(300.0)



—

Repayment of 5.375% senior subordinated notes



(300.0)



—

Repayment of 5.75% senior subordinated notes



(550.0)



—

Net (repayments) borrowings of other long-term debt



(144.4)



115.4

Net (repayments) borrowings of floor plan notes payable — non-trade



(230.2)



177.5

Payments for contingent consideration



(31.6)



—

Repurchases of common stock



(29.4)



(169.2)

Dividends



(68.1)



(130.8)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(8.1)



(0.4)

Other



(5.1)



(4.9)

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities



(1,053.9)



2.6

Net cash provided by discontinued operations



0.3



0.3

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



10.0



0.2

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



21.4



(11.3)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



28.1



39.4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 49.5

$ 28.1

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for:













Interest

$ 168.5

$ 204.9

Income taxes



17.9



92.4

Non cash activities:













Contingent consideration

$ —



10.6



PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Operations Selected Data (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Geographic Revenue Mix:

























North America



61.3 %

62.4 %

60.3 %

59.3 % U.K.



29.9 %

29.3 %

31.0 %

32.6 % Other International



8.8 %

8.3 %

8.7 %

8.1 % Total



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



























Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 5,100.7

$ 5,162.7

$ 17,928.8

$ 20,615.8

Retail Commercial Trucks



579.4



599.1



2,060.9



2,050.5

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



132.0



119.6



454.2



513.1

Total

$ 5,812.1

$ 5,881.4

$ 20,443.9

$ 23,179.4





























Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 787.2

$ 755.1

$ 2,781.3

$ 3,038.9

Retail Commercial Trucks



78.8



78.3



280.9



277.8

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



32.4



33.1



122.3



138.8

Total

$ 898.4

$ 866.5

$ 3,184.5

$ 3,455.5





























Gross Margin:

























Retail Automotive



15.4 %

14.6 %

15.5 %

14.7 % Retail Commercial Trucks



13.6 %

13.1 %

13.6 %

13.5 % Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



24.5 %

27.7 %

26.9 %

27.1 % Total



15.5 %

14.7 %

15.6 %

14.9 %





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

























2020

2019



2020

2019

Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:



















Gross Profit

15.5 % 14.7 %

15.6 % 14.9 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

10.8 % 11.6 %

11.6 % 11.6 % Operating Income

4.2 % 2.6 %

3.4 % 2.8 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

4.5 % 2.4 %

3.5 % 2.6 %





















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:



















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

69.7 % 79.1 %

74.3 % 77.9 % Operating Income

27.0 % 17.6 %

22.1 % 18.9 %





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,





























(Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019



2020

2019































EBITDA (1)

$ 322.1

$ 199.0



$ 942.7

$ 825.3

Floorplan Credits

$ 11.8

$ 9.9



$ 39.1

$ 37.2

Rent Expense

$ 58.7

$ 58.6



$ 231.8

$ 232.0

Stock Repurchases

$ —

$ —



$ 34.4

$ 174.1



(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Selected Data – Revenue and Gross Profit Mix (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:

















Premium:

















BMW / MINI

24 % 24 % 23 % 23 % Audi

12 % 12 % 12 % 12 % Mercedes-Benz

10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Land Rover / Jaguar

9 % 8 % 9 % 9 % Porsche

8 % 7 % 7 % 6 % Ferrari / Maserati

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Lexus

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Acura

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bentley

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Premium

73 % 71 % 71 % 70 % Volume Non-U.S.:

















Toyota

11 % 10 % 11 % 10 % Honda

5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Volkswagen

2 % 3 % 2 % 4 % Nissan

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Volume Non-U.S.

21 % 22 % 22 % 23 % U.S.:

















General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Stand-Alone Used

5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:

















U.S.

58 % 60 % 57 % 57 % U.K.

34 % 33 % 36 % 37 % Other International

8 % 7 % 7 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:

















U.S.

62 % 63 % 63 % 61 % U.K.

31 % 31 % 32 % 33 % Other International

7 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Automotive Units:





































New Retail



52,041



55,974

(7.0) %





178,437



222,704

(19.9) % Used Retail



57,013



65,284

(12.7) %





233,469



284,190

(17.8) % Total



109,054



121,258

(10.1) %





411,906



506,894

(18.7) %







































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 2,480.7

$ 2,445.4

1.4 %



$ 8,080.5

$ 9,329.5

(13.4) % Used Vehicles



1,674.9



1,712.0

(2.2) %





6,414.7



7,241.2

(11.4) % Finance and Insurance, Net



160.5



160.6

(0.1) %





576.3



652.1

(11.6) % Service and Parts



503.4



541.9

(7.1) %





1,883.7



2,195.9

(14.2) % Fleet and Wholesale



281.2



302.8

(7.1) %





973.6



1,197.1

(18.7) % Total Revenue

$ 5,100.7

$ 5,162.7

(1.2) %



$ 17,928.8

$ 20,615.8

(13.0) %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 215.2

$ 183.9

17.0 %



$ 652.8

$ 695.6

(6.2) % Used Vehicles



104.0



81.9

27.0 %





388.9



366.1

6.2 % Finance and Insurance, Net



160.5



160.6

(0.1) %





576.3



652.1

(11.6) % Service and Parts



300.4



324.4

(7.4) %





1,127.4



1,305.8

(13.7) % Fleet and Wholesale



7.1



4.3

65.1 %





35.9



19.3

86.0 % Total Gross Profit

$ 787.2

$ 755.1

4.3 %



$ 2,781.3

$ 3,038.9

(8.5) %







































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 47,669

$ 43,689

9.1 %



$ 45,285

$ 41,892

8.1 % Used Vehicles



29,380



26,224

12.0 %





27,476



25,480

7.8 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,136

$ 3,286

25.9 %



$ 3,659

$ 3,124

17.1 % Used Vehicles



1,823



1,255

45.3 %





1,666



1,288

29.3 % Finance and Insurance



1,470



1,324

11.0 %





1,399



1,287

8.7 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



8.7 %

7.5 % +120 bps





8.1 %

7.5 % 60 bps Used Vehicles



6.2 %

4.8 % +140 bps





6.1 %

5.1 % +100 bps Service and Parts



59.7 %

59.9 % (20) bps





59.9 %

59.5 % 40 bps Fleet and Wholesale



2.5 %

1.4 % +110 bps





3.7 %

1.6 % +210 bps Total Gross Margin



15.4 %

14.6 % 80 bps





15.5 %

14.7 % 80 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



48.6 %

47.4 % +120 bps





45.1 %

45.3 % (20) bps Used Vehicles



32.8 %

33.2 % (40) bps





35.8 %

35.1 % 70 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1 %

3.1 % --- bps





3.2 %

3.2 % --- bps Service and Parts



9.9 %

10.5 % (60) bps





10.5 %

10.7 % (20) bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.6 %

5.8 % (20) bps





5.4 %

5.7 % (30) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



27.3 %

24.4 % +290 bps





23.5 %

22.9 % 60 bps Used Vehicles



13.2 %

10.8 % +240 bps





14.0 %

12.0 % +200 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



20.4 %

21.3 % (90) bps





20.7 %

21.5 % (80) bps Service and Parts



38.2 %

43.0 % (480) bps





40.5 %

43.0 % (250) bps Fleet and Wholesale



0.9 %

0.5 % 40 bps





1.3 %

0.6 % 70 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



51,751



54,257

(4.6) %





176,153



212,848

(17.2) % Used Retail



55,901



63,538

(12.0) %





226,920



273,732

(17.1) % Total



107,652



117,795

(8.6) %





403,073



486,580

(17.2) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 2,471.8

$ 2,388.0

3.5 %



$ 8,007.2

$ 9,013.4

(11.2) % Used Vehicles



1,655.3



1,673.5

(1.1) %





6,289.4



7,015.2

(10.3) % Finance and Insurance, Net



158.7



157.4

0.8 %





566.1



634.0

(10.7) % Service and Parts



501.2



530.8

(5.6) %





1,867.4



2,134.3

(12.5) % Fleet and Wholesale



279.1



285.0

(2.1) %





953.2



1,148.3

(17.0) % Total Revenue

$ 5,066.1

$ 5,034.7

0.6 %



$ 17,683.3

$ 19,945.2

(11.3) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 214.7

$ 180.8

18.8 %



$ 648.7

$ 676.2

(4.1) % Used Vehicles



103.2



80.8

27.7 %





382.4



359.8

6.3 % Finance and Insurance, Net



158.7



157.4

0.8 %





566.1



634.0

(10.7) % Service and Parts



299.0



317.1

(5.7) %





1,115.7



1,266.3

(11.9) % Fleet and Wholesale



7.4



4.6

60.9 %





35.1



20.0

75.5 % Total Gross Profit

$ 783.0

$ 740.7

5.7 %



$ 2,748.0

$ 2,956.3

(7.0) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 47,764

$ 44,012

8.5 %



$ 45,456

$ 42,347

7.3 % Used Vehicles



29,611



26,339

12.4 %





27,716



25,628

8.1 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,150

$ 3,332

24.5 %



$ 3,683

$ 3,177

15.9 % Used Vehicles



1,847



1,272

45.2 %





1,685



1,314

28.2 % Finance and Insurance



1,475



1,336

10.4 %





1,404



1,303

7.8 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



8.7 %

7.6 % +110 bps





8.1 %

7.5 % 60 bps Used Vehicles



6.2 %

4.8 % +140 bps





6.1 %

5.1 % +100 bps Service and Parts



59.7 %

59.7 % --- bps





59.7 %

59.3 % 40 bps Fleet and Wholesale



2.7 %

1.6 % +110 bps





3.7 %

1.7 % +200 bps Total Gross Margin



15.5 %

14.7 % 80 bps





15.5 %

14.8 % 70 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



48.8 %

47.4 % +140 bps





45.3 %

45.2 % 10 bps Used Vehicles



32.7 %

33.2 % (50) bps





35.6 %

35.2 % 40 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1 %

3.1 % --- bps





3.2 %

3.2 % --- bps Service and Parts



9.9 %

10.5 % (60) bps





10.6 %

10.7 % (10) bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.5 %

5.8 % (30) bps





5.3 %

5.7 % (40) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



27.4 %

24.4 % +300 bps





23.6 %

22.9 % 70 bps Used Vehicles



13.2 %

10.9 % +230 bps





13.9 %

12.2 % +170 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



20.3 %

21.3 % (100) bps





20.6 %

21.4 % (80) bps Service and Parts



38.2 %

42.8 % (460) bps





40.6 %

42.8 % (220) bps Fleet and Wholesale



0.9 %

0.6 % 30 bps





1.3 %

0.7 % 60 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





































New Retail



3,254



3,209

1.4 %





11,324



11,897

(4.8) % Used Retail



1,071



519

106.4 %





3,826



1,954

95.8 % Total



4,325



3,728

16.0 %





15,150



13,851

9.4 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 385.5

$ 367.6

4.9 %



$ 1,315.9

$ 1,347.2

(2.3) % Used Vehicles



58.8



29.2

101.4 %





194.2



117.0

66.0 % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.0



3.4

17.6 %





14.5



12.4

16.9 % Service and Parts



120.0



162.6

(26.2) %





478.1



503.3

(5.0) % Wholesale and Other



11.1



36.3

(69.4) %





58.2



70.6

(17.6) % Total Revenue

$ 579.4

$ 599.1

(3.3) %



$ 2,060.9

$ 2,050.5

0.5 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 16.0

$ 17.6

(9.1) %



$ 50.4

$ 61.4

(17.9) % Used Vehicles



4.9



0.3

nm %





0.4



9.2

(95.7) % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.0



3.4

17.6 %





14.5



12.4

16.9 % Service and Parts



51.9



53.8

(3.5) %





207.3



182.4

13.7 % Wholesale and Other



2.0



3.2

(37.5) %





8.3



12.4

(33.1) % Total Gross Profit

$ 78.8

$ 78.3

0.6 %



$ 280.9

$ 277.8

1.1 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 118,471

$ 114,573

3.4 %



$ 116,201

$ 113,239

2.6 % Used Vehicles



54,878



56,041

(2.1) %





50,747



59,865

(15.2) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,911

$ 5,505

(10.8) %



$ 4,451

$ 5,164

(13.8) % Used Vehicles



4,578



546

738.5 %





97



4,706

(97.9) % Finance and Insurance



925



917

0.9 %





959



896

7.0 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.2 %

4.8 % (60) bps





3.8 %

4.6 % (80) bps Used Vehicles



8.3 %

1.0 % +730 bps





0.2 %

7.9 % (770) bps Service and Parts



43.3 %

33.1 % 1,020 bps





43.4 %

36.2 % +720 bps Total Gross Margin



13.6 %

13.1 % 50 bps





13.6 %

13.5 % 10 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



66.5 %

61.4 % +510 bps





63.9 %

65.7 % (180) bps Used Vehicles



10.1 %

4.9 % +520 bps





9.4 %

5.7 % +370 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.7 %

0.6 % 10 bps





0.7 %

0.6 % 10 bps Service and Parts



20.7 %

27.1 % (640) bps





23.2 %

24.5 % (130) bps Wholesale and Other



2.0 %

6.0 % (400) bps





2.8 %

3.5 % (70) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



20.3 %

22.5 % (220) bps





17.9 %

22.1 % (420) bps Used Vehicles



6.2 %

0.4 % +580 bps





0.1 %

3.3 % (320) bps Finance and Insurance, Net



5.1 %

4.3 % 80 bps





5.2 %

4.5 % 70 bps Service and Parts



65.9 %

68.7 % (280) bps





73.8 %

65.7 % +810 bps Wholesale and Other



2.5 %

4.1 % (160) bps





3.0 %

4.4 % (140) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



3,254



3,209

1.4 %





7,577



8,415

(10.0) % Used Retail



1,071



519

106.4 %





2,530



1,644

53.9 % Total



4,325



3,728

16.0 %





10,107



10,059

0.5 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 385.5

$ 367.6

4.9 %



$ 885.9

$ 934.3

(5.2) % Used Vehicles



58.8



29.2

101.4 %





129.7



97.8

32.6 % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.0



3.4

17.6 %





10.9



10.7

1.9 % Service and Parts



120.0



162.6

(26.2) %





335.4



371.9

(9.8) % Wholesale and Other



11.1



36.3

(69.4) %





25.7



21.0

22.4 % Total Revenue

$ 579.4

$ 599.1

(3.3) %



$ 1,387.6

$ 1,435.7

(3.4) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 16.0

$ 17.6

(9.1) %



$ 34.2

$ 40.1

(14.7) % Used Vehicles



4.9



0.3

nm %





5.2



7.9

(34.2) % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.0



3.4

17.6 %





10.9



10.7

1.9 % Service and Parts



51.9



53.8

(3.5) %





135.9



146.8

(7.4) % Wholesale and Other



2.0



3.2

(37.5) %





14.9



12.0

24.2 % Total Gross Profit

$ 78.8

$ 78.3

0.6 %



$ 201.1

$ 217.5

(7.5) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 118,471

$ 114,573

3.4 %



$ 116,915

$ 111,024

5.3 % Used Vehicles



54,878



56,041

(2.1) %





51,279



59,510

(13.8) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,911

$ 5,505

(10.8) %



$ 4,513

$ 4,762

(5.2) % Used Vehicles



4,578



546

738.5 %





2,073



4,836

(57.1) % Finance and Insurance



925



917

0.9 %





1,075



1,068

0.7 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.2 %

4.8 % (60) bps





3.9 %

4.3 % (40) bps Used Vehicles



8.3 %

1.0 % +730 bps





4.0 %

8.1 % (410) bps Service and Parts



43.3 %

33.1 % 1,020 bps





40.5 %

39.5 % +100 bps Total Gross Margin



13.6 %

13.1 % 50 bps





14.5 %

15.1 % (60) bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



66.5 %

61.4 % +510 bps





63.8 %

65.1 % (130) bps Used Vehicles



10.1 %

4.9 % +520 bps





9.3 %

6.8 % +250 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.7 %

0.6 % 10 bps





0.8 %

0.7 % 10 bps Service and Parts



20.7 %

27.1 % (640) bps





24.2 %

25.9 % (170) bps Wholesale and Other



2.0 %

6.0 % (400) bps





1.9 %

1.5 % 40 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



20.3 %

22.5 % (220) bps





17.0 %

18.4 % (140) bps Used Vehicles



6.2 %

0.4 % +580 bps





2.6 %

3.6 % (100) bps Finance and Insurance, Net



5.1 %

4.3 % 80 bps





5.4 %

4.9 % 50 bps Service and Parts



65.9 %

68.7 % (280) bps





67.6 %

67.5 % 10 bps Wholesale and Other



2.5 %

4.1 % (160) bps





7.4 %

5.6 % +180 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019:

Income from Continuing Operations:















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Amounts in Millions)

December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

% Change



2020



2019

% Change

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 200.1



$ 101.6

96.9 %

$ 543.2



$ 435.5

24.7 % U.S. and foreign tax legislation changes



4.0





—

nm





(11.4)





—

nm

Net gain on dealership sales (2)



(9.4)





—

nm





(3.3)





—

nm

Loss on debt extinguishment (3)



5.1





—

nm





6.4





—

nm

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

$ 199.9 (1)

$ 101.6

96.8 %

$ 534.9



$ 435.5

22.8 %

Earnings Per Share:















































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

% Change



2020



2019

% Change

Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 2.49



$ 1.25

99.2 %

$ 6.74



$ 5.28

27.7 % U.S. and foreign tax legislation changes



0.05





—

nm





(0.14)





—

nm

Net gain on dealership sales (2)



(0.12)





—

nm





(0.04)





—

nm

Loss on debt extinguishment (3)



0.06





—

nm





0.08





—

nm

Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 2.49 (1)

$ 1.25

99.2 %

$ 6.64



$ 5.28

25.8 %

(1) May not sum due to rounding. (2) Relates to the net gain on the sale of various dealerships in the U.S. and U.K. (3) Relates to a net loss on the extinguishment of our $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior subordinated notes due 2022 and our $300 million 5.375% senior subordinated notes due 2024.

The following tables reconcile reported selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") and SG&A to gross profit to adjusted SG&A and adjusted SG&A to gross profit for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019:





Three Months Ended















December 31,

2020 vs. 2019 (Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

Change

% Change Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

$ 625.8

$ 685.1

$ (59.3)

(8.7) % Add: Net gain on dealership sales (2)



12.7



—



12.7

nm

Adjusted Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

$ 638.5

$ 685.1

$ (46.6)

(6.8) % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit



69.7 %

79.1 %

(940) bps nm

Adjusted Selling, General & Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit



71.1 %

79.1 %

(800) bps nm







Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

2020 vs. 2019 (Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

Change

% Change Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

$ 2,364.5

$ 2,693.2

$ (328.7)

(12.2) % Add: Net gain on dealership sales (2)



5.2



—



5.2

nm

Adjusted Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

$ 2,369.7

$ 2,693.2

$ (323.5)

(12.0) % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit



74.3 %

77.9 %

(360) bps nm

Adjusted Selling, General & Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit



74.4 %

77.9 %

(350) bps nm



PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and 2019:





Three Months Ended















December 31,

2020 vs. 2019 (Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 201.4

$ 101.3

$ 100.1

98.8 % Add: Depreciation



30.1



28.6



1.5

5.2 % Other Interest Expense



28.7



31.0



(2.3)

(7.4) % Income Taxes



62.0



38.1



23.9

62.7 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.1)



—



(0.1)

nm

EBITDA

$ 322.1

$ 199.0

$ 123.1

61.9 % Less: Net gain on dealership sales



(9.4)



—



(9.4)

nm

Add: Loss on debt extinguishment



5.1



—



5.1

nm

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 317.8

$ 199.0

$ 118.8

59.7 %





Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

2020 vs. 2019 (Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 545.3

$ 435.1

$ 110.2

25.3 % Add: Depreciation



115.5



109.6



5.9

5.4 % Other Interest Expense



119.6



124.2



(4.6)

(3.7) % Income Taxes



162.7



156.7



6.0

3.8 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.4)



(0.3)



(0.1)

nm

EBITDA

$ 942.7

$ 825.3

$ 117.4

14.2 % Less: Net gain on dealership sales



(3.3)



—



(3.3)

nm

Add: Loss on debt extinguishment



6.4



—



6.4

nm

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 945.8

$ 825.3

$ 120.5

14.6 %

nm – not meaningful

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

