Penske Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company, today announced second quarter and six months 2019 results, and the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers, which is expected to add over $1.1 billion in annualized revenues. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $117.7 million, or $1.42 per share, compared to $134.6 million, or $1.58 per share in the prior year.

Chairman Roger Penske said, "Our U.S. retail automotive, North American commercial truck dealership business, and investment in Penske Truck Leasing each performed very well during the second quarter. However, weak market conditions in the U.K. from BREXIT and the timing of customer deliveries in Australia impacted second quarter results. During the second quarter, new vehicle registrations in the U.K. market declined approximately 5%, including a nearly 7% decline in private/retail registrations, which significantly impacted our new vehicle sales volume. Additionally, an over-supply of used vehicles in the U.K. market negatively impacted used vehicle market values and our margins. As a result, the company's second quarter results were negatively impacted by approximately 16 cents per share, including foreign exchange." Penske continued, "As the U.K. continues to address Brexit we have implemented cost saving initiatives which are expected to help mitigate further weakness in the U.K. market."

Commercial Truck Dealership Acquisition

In July 2019, the company's Premier Truck Group subsidiary acquired Warner Truck Centers ( www.warnertc.com ), a retailer of Freightliner and Western Star medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks located in Utah and Idaho.

Warner Truck Centers consist of six dealership locations, including a flagship operation in Salt Lake City, Utah. "This is an outstanding acquisition for our business and our customers, further solidifying our relationship with Daimler Trucks North America," said Premier Truck Group President Richard Shearing. "Warner Truck Centers operate within key transportation corridors across the central northern U.S. market, providing our business with additional scale and leverage opportunities through an expanded footprint now representing 25 dealerships."

Roger Penske, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO, said, "We welcome Warner Truck Centers to the Penske team. The acquisition of Warner Truck Centers nearly doubles our retail commercial truck dealership revenue and enhances the company's diversification while providing the opportunity for future growth and increased profitability."

Automotive Retail Second Quarter

Same-Store Retail Unit Sales -4.4% to 125,951

New unit retail sales -9.0%, Used unit retail sales -0.5%

Same-Store Retail Revenue -4.6%; Excluding Foreign Exchange -2.1%

New -8.3%; Excluding Foreign Exchange -6.2%



Used -1.9%; Excluding Foreign Exchange +1.2%



Finance & Insurance +2.3%; Excluding Foreign Exchange +5.0%



Service & Parts +1.0%; Excluding Foreign Exchange +3.1%

Same-Store Average Gross Profit Per Unit

New $3,133 , +$18/unit; Excluding Foreign Exchange $3,216 , +$101/unit

, +$18/unit; Excluding Foreign Exchange , +$101/unit

Used $1,406 , - $140 /unit; Excluding Foreign Exchange $1,445 , - $101 /unit

, - /unit; Excluding Foreign Exchange , - /unit

Finance & Insurance $1,302 , +$85/unit; Excluding Foreign Exchange $1,336 , +$119/unit

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $217.8 million, or $2.60 per share, compared to $242.6 million, or $2.84 per share in the prior year. Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders by $0.07.

Used Supercenter Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the used supercenters retailed 17,775 used units and generated $312.1 million in revenue compared to retail unit sales of 18,832 and revenue of $346.7 million in the same period last year. The second quarter unit decline is mainly attributable to market conditions and the decline in used vehicle market values in the U.K. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the used supercenters retailed 35,815 used units and generated $626.5 million in revenue compared to retail unit sales of 37,505 and revenue of $677.8 million in the same period last year.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total medium and heavy-duty units retailed increased 23.2%, and revenue increased 26.0% to $426.8 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total medium and heavy-duty truck units retailed increased 16.9% and revenue increased 20.3% to $759.1 million. Same-store revenue increased 26.1% and 19.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. ("PTL") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. The company accounts for its ownership interest in PTL using the equity method of accounting. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded $38.0 million and $63.8 million in earnings from this investment compared to $35.0 million and $51.0 million for the same periods last year, respectively.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On July 17, 2019, the company announced that its Board of Directors increased the dividend to its common stock shareholders to $0.40 per share, the 33rd consecutive increase in the quarterly dividend.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the company repurchased 1,706,866 shares for $76.2 million, or an average of $44.66 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company repurchased 2,965,214 shares for $130.6 million, or an average of $44.03 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the company had a remaining share repurchase authorization of approximately $74.4 million.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (800) 230‑1085 – [International, please dial (612) 288‑0329]. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet through the Investor's section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the second quarter 2019 financial results has been posted to the company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com .

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs more than 27,000 people worldwide and is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results, and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s product availability, future sales and earnings potential. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, adverse impacts related to the outcome of the United Kingdom's potential departure from the European Union, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to WLTP, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Inquiries should contact:





J.D. Carlson Anthony R. Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 248-648-2810 248-648-2540 jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Revenue

$ 5,755.8

$ 5,940.3

(3.1) %



$ 11,320.2

$ 11,687.2

(3.1) % Cost of Sales



4,888.0



5,050.5

(3.2) %





9,600.9



9,933.0

(3.3) % Gross Profit

$ 867.8

$ 889.8

(2.5) %



$ 1,719.3

$ 1,754.2

(2.0) % SG&A Expenses



668.9



675.4

(1.0) %





1,335.3



1,338.5

(0.2) % Depreciation



27.1



25.7

5.4 %





53.5



51.3

4.3 % Operating Income

$ 171.8

$ 188.7

(9.0) %



$ 330.5

$ 364.4

(9.3) % Floor Plan Interest Expense



(21.0)



(19.9)

5.5 %





(42.8)



(38.8)

10.3 % Other Interest Expense



(30.4)



(28.6)

6.3 %





(60.3)



(58.4)

3.3 % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



39.5



36.0

9.7 %





66.3



53.3

24.4 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$ 159.9

$ 176.2

(9.3) %



$ 293.7

$ 320.5

(8.4) % Income Taxes



(41.5)



(41.0)

1.2 %





(76.2)



(77.6)

(1.8) % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 118.4

$ 135.2

(12.4) %



$ 217.5

$ 242.9

(10.5) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.1



—

nm







0.2



0.1

nm

Net Income

$ 118.5

$ 135.2

(12.4) %



$ 217.7

$ 243.0

(10.4) % Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



0.7



0.6

nm







(0.3)



0.3

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 117.8

$ 134.6

(12.5) %



$ 218.0

$ 242.7

(10.2) %







































Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:





































Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$ 118.4

$ 135.2

(12.4) %



$ 217.5

$ 242.9

(10.5) % Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



0.7



0.6

nm







(0.3)



0.3

nm

Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$ 117.7

$ 134.6

(12.6) %



$ 217.8

$ 242.6

(10.2) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.1



—

nm







0.2



0.1

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 117.8

$ 134.6

(12.5) %



$ 218.0

$ 242.7

(10.2) % Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 1.42

$ 1.58

(10.1) %



$ 2.60

$ 2.84

(8.5) % Income Per Share

$ 1.42

$ 1.58

(10.1) %



$ 2.61

$ 2.84

(8.1) % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



82.9



85.0

(2.5) %





83.7



85.5

(2.1) %







































nm – not meaningful







































PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts In Millions) (Unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 43.8

$ 39.4 Accounts Receivable, Net



944.4



929.1 Inventories



3,978.0



4,040.1 Other Current Assets



109.1



86.6 Total Current Assets



5,075.3



5,095.2 Property and Equipment, Net



2,308.9



2,250.0 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,380.9



— Intangibles



2,235.0



2,238.2 Other Long-Term Assets



1,361.0



1,321.1 Total Assets

$ 13,361.1

$ 10,904.5













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,350.3

$ 2,362.2 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,435.5



1,428.6 Accounts Payable



638.5



598.2 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



651.8



566.6 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



93.3



92.0 Liabilities Held for Sale



0.5



0.7 Total Current Liabilities



5,169.9



5,048.3 Long-Term Debt



2,134.2



2,124.7 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,330.3



— Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,065.7



1,096.8 Total Liabilities



10,700.1



8,269.8 Equity



2,661.0



2,634.7 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 13,361.1

$ 10,904.5













Supplemental Balance Sheet Information











New vehicle days' supply



78



72 Used vehicle days' supply



47



57

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Operations Selected Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Geographic Revenue Mix:

























North America



57.9 %

55.4 %

56.4 %

54.2 % U.K.



33.5 %

35.5 %

35.1 %

36.8 % Other International



8.6 %

9.1 %

8.5 %

9.0 % Total



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



























Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 5,196.3

$ 5,455.5

$ 10,287.5

$ 10,751.5

Retail Commercial Trucks



426.8



338.8



759.1



631.2

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



132.7



146.0



273.6



304.5

Total

$ 5,755.8

$ 5,940.3

$ 11,320.2

$ 11,687.2





























Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 774.9

$ 798.0

$ 1,536.4

$ 1,576.3

Retail Commercial Trucks



58.5



52.4



112.9



99.0

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



34.4



39.4



70.0



78.9

Total

$ 867.8

$ 889.8

$ 1,719.3

$ 1,754.2





























Gross Margin:

























Retail Automotive



14.9 %

14.6 %

14.9 %

14.7 % Retail Commercial Trucks



13.7 %

15.5 %

14.9 %

15.7 % Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



25.9 %

27.0 %

25.6 %

25.9 % Total



15.1 %

15.0 %

15.2 %

15.0 %













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

























2019

2018



2019

2018

Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:























Gross Profit



15.1 % 15.0 %

15.2 %

15.0 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



11.6 % 11.4 %

11.8 %

11.5 % Operating Income



3.0 % 3.2 %

2.9 %

3.1 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes



2.8 % 3.0 %

2.6 %

2.7 %

























Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



77.1 % 75.9 %

77.7 %

76.3 % Operating Income



19.8 % 21.2 %

19.2 %

20.8 %























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,





















(Amounts in Millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018



























EBITDA*

$ 217.4

$ 230.5

$ 407.5



$ 430.2

Floorplan Credits

$ 9.1

$ 10.3

$ 17.6



$ 18.8

Rent Expense

$ 57.9

$ 59.0

$ 115.1



$ 116.9

Capital Expenditures

$ 71.4

$ 54.1

$ 134.5



$ 118.8

Stock Repurchases

$ 76.2

$ 5.8

$ 130.6



$ 55.8



______________________ * See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Selected Data – Revenue and Gross Profit Mix (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:

















Premium:

















BMW / MINI

23 % 23 % 23 % 22 % Audi

12 % 13 % 12 % 14 % Mercedes-Benz

10 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Land Rover / Jaguar

9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Porsche

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Ferrari / Maserati

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Lexus

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Acura

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bentley

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Premium

70 % 70 % 70 % 70 % Volume Non-U.S.:

















Toyota

10 % 9 % 10 % 9 % Honda

7 % 7 % 6 % 6 % Volkswagen

4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Nissan

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

1 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Total Volume Non-U.S.

23 % 22 % 23 % 22 % U.S.:

















General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % Stand-Alone Used

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:

















U.S.

56 % 54 % 55 % 53 % U.K.

37 % 39 % 38 % 40 % Other International

7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:

















U.S.

61 % 59 % 59 % 58 % U.K.

33 % 35 % 35 % 36 % Other International

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %