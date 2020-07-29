Penske Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company, today announced second quarter and six months 2020 results. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $45.0 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $117.7 million, or $1.42 per share in the prior year. Foreign exchange had no impact on earnings per share. Revenue was $3.7 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the same period last year.

Second quarter performance was highlighted by the company's diversification, with retail commercial trucks and Penske Transportation Solutions offsetting the challenging automotive retail environment early in the second quarter. In April and May, many of our U.S. and Germany dealerships were impacted by shelter-in-place orders while operations in Italy, Spain, and the U.K. were closed. As a result, same-store new and used automotive retail unit sales declined 71% in April and 50% in May when compared to the same month last year. In June, as operations began to reopen, same-store new and used automotive retail unit sales decreased 1%.

Commenting on the company's results, Chairman Roger Penske said, "The operating environment in the second quarter was one of the most challenging in memory. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting operations, our teams took action to protect the safety of employees and customers, control costs, manage vehicle inventory, maximize gross profit and preserve liquidity. Through these actions, our business experienced sequential improvement from month to month in units retailed, service/parts gross profit and overall profitability. Penske continued, "Starting in late March, we furloughed approximately 15,000 employees, or 57% of the workforce. At the end of June approximately 14% of our employees remained on furlough. Additionally, we have reduced our workforce by approximately 8% as of June 30."

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company reported income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $96.6 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to $217.8 million, or $2.60 per share in the prior year. Foreign exchange negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.01. Revenue was $8.7 billion compared to $11.3 billion in the same period last year.

Second Quarter 2020 Retail Automotive Operational Information

Same-store new vehicle gross/unit $3,462 , +$286

Same-store used vehicle gross/unit $1,313 , - $113

Same-store finance & insurance per unit $1,325 , +$9

Same-store variable gross profit per unit $3,541 , +$41

Liquidity

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated $784 million in cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $428 million (see non-GAAP reconciliation). As of June 30, 2020, the company's balance sheet was strong with approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity, consisting of $159 million of cash, and over $1 billion of availability through revolving credit facilities. The company will repay the $300 million in senior subordinated notes due August 15, 2020, using availability under its U.S. credit agreement.

Used Vehicle SuperCenter Operations

Penske Automotive Group operates sixteen Used Vehicle SuperCenters in the U.S. and U.K. During April and May, operations at substantially all U.S. and U.K. Used Vehicle SuperCenters were closed due to shelter-in-place rules which drove a same-store unit sales decline of 61.0% in the U.S. and 100% in the U.K. However, beginning in June, as many shelter-in-place rules began to be lifted, sales of used units rebounded and profitability more than doubled when compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, SuperCenter unit sales decreased by 62.9% to 6,600 and revenue decreased by 57.5% to $132.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, SuperCenter unit sales decreased by 36.0% to 22,912 and revenue decreased by 30.1% to $438.1 million.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

Penske Automotive Group operates twenty-five medium and heavy-duty truck dealership locations in the U.S. and Canada offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star brands. As an essential operation, during the second quarter our commercial truck business generally remained operational in most locations, although we reduced hours of operations and limited in-person sales where applicable. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total units retailed were 2,836 and total revenue was $399 million, representing declines of approximately 8% and 7%, respectively. Same-store new units declined 52.2% and were in line with the 51.1% decline in North American Class 8 retail sales during the period. Same-store revenue declined 40.2%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total units retailed increased 17.7%, and revenue increased 17.3% to $890.6 million. Same-store new units retailed declined 31.4% which compares to North American Class 8 retail sales which declined 39.4% during the same period. Same-store revenue declined 23.4%.

Penske Transportation Solutions

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. The company has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. As an integral part of the North American supply chain, PTS has been generally classified as essential by governmental authorities. This has allowed PTS to remain operating in much of its business, providing crucial supply chain and transportation services to its customers. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recorded $29.9 million and $43.5 million in earnings compared to $38.0 million and $63.8 million for the same period last year.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On May 13, 2020, the company announced that its Board of Directors suspended its cash dividends to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The company estimated that the suspension of the dividend preserved approximately $34 million in cash during the second quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company repurchased 1,023,288 shares for $34.2 million. Approximately $170.6 million remains available to repurchase shares under the company's existing share repurchase authorization.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (866) 394-1455 – [International, please dial (516) 575-8644] using access code 3229936. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet through the Investor's section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the second quarter 2020 financial results has been posted to the company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com .

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization ("EBITDA"), and "Free Cash Flow." The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s liquidity and assessment of business conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the duration, severity and resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of employees returning from furlough, economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, adverse impacts related to the outcome of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WLTP and RDE, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Inquiries should contact:





J.D. Carlson Anthony R. Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 248-648-2810 248-648-2540 [email protected] [email protected]

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Revenue

$ 3,651.1

$ 5,755.8

(36.6) %



$ 8,660.2

$ 11,320.2

(23.5) % Cost of Sales



3,098.2



4,888.0

(36.6) %





7,330.6



9,600.9

(23.6) % Gross Profit

$ 552.9

$ 867.8

(36.3) %



$ 1,329.6

$ 1,719.3

(22.7) % SG&A Expenses



453.6



668.9

(32.2) %





1,095.4



1,335.3

(18.0) % Depreciation



27.9



27.1

3.0 %





56.4



53.5

5.4 % Operating Income

$ 71.4

$ 171.8

(58.4) %



$ 177.8

$ 330.5

(46.2) % Floor Plan Interest Expense



(11.7)



(21.0)

(44.3) %





(29.4)



(42.8)

(31.3) % Other Interest Expense



(28.4)



(30.4)

(6.6) %





(60.1)



(60.3)

(0.3) % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



29.9



39.5

(24.3) %





44.4



66.3

(33.0) % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$ 61.2

$ 159.9

(61.7) %



$ 132.7

$ 293.7

(54.8) % Income Taxes



(16.5)



(41.5)

(60.2) %





(36.6)



(76.2)

(52.0) % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 44.7

$ 118.4

(62.2) %



$ 96.1

$ 217.5

(55.8) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.1



0.1

nm







0.2



0.2

nm

Net Income

$ 44.8

$ 118.5

(62.2) %



$ 96.3

$ 217.7

(55.8) % Less: (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



(0.3)



0.7

nm







(0.5)



(0.3)

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 45.1

$ 117.8

(61.7) %



$ 96.8

$ 218.0

(55.6) %







































Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:





































Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$ 44.7

$ 118.4

(62.2) %



$ 96.1

$ 217.5

(55.8) % Less: (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



(0.3)



0.7

nm







(0.5)



(0.3)

nm

Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$ 45.0

$ 117.7

(61.8) %



$ 96.6

$ 217.8

(55.6) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.1



0.1

nm







0.2



0.2

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 45.1

$ 117.8

(61.7) %



$ 96.8

$ 218.0

(55.6) % Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 0.56

$ 1.42

(60.6) %



$ 1.20

$ 2.60

(53.8) % Income Per Share

$ 0.56

$ 1.42

(60.6) %



$ 1.20

$ 2.61

(54.0) % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



80.5



82.9

(2.9) %





80.8



83.7

(3.5) %







































nm – not meaningful







































PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts In Millions) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 159.3

$ 28.1 Accounts Receivable, Net



756.6



960.3 Inventories



3,425.9



4,260.7 Other Current Assets



76.6



85.0 Total Current Assets



4,418.4



5,334.1 Property and Equipment, Net



2,293.7



2,366.4 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,311.1



2,360.5 Intangibles



2,423.7



2,463.2 Other Long-Term Assets



1,429.2



1,418.5 Total Assets

$ 12,876.1

$ 13,942.7













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 1,957.4

$ 2,412.5 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,284.1



1,594.0 Accounts Payable



679.4



638.8 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



684.8



701.9 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



83.3



103.3 Liabilities Held for Sale



0.5



0.5 Total Current Liabilities



4,689.5



5,451.0 Long-Term Debt



2,054.1



2,257.0 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,252.6



2,301.2 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,102.3



1,121.9 Total Liabilities



10,098.5



11,131.1 Equity



2,777.6



2,811.6 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 12,876.1

$ 13,942.7













Supplemental Balance Sheet Information











New vehicle days' supply



76



71 Used vehicle days' supply



35



52

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Amounts in Millions (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended





June 30,





2020

2019

Operating Activities:













Net income

$ 96.3

$ 217.7

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from continuing operating activities:













Depreciation



56.4



53.5

Earnings of equity method investments



(37.6)



(53.4)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.2)



(0.2)

Deferred income taxes



20.8



29.7

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



203.9



(15.2)

Inventories



827.3



35.5

Floor plan notes payable



(452.6)



15.0

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



35.5



55.3

Other



34.6



(33.3)

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities



784.4



304.6

Investing Activities:













Purchase of equipment and improvements



(76.8)



(134.5)

Proceeds from sale of dealerships



10.3



7.2

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions



—



7.3

Proceeds from sale of equipment and improvements



19.8



5.2

Acquisitions net, including repayment of sellers' floor plan notes payable of $0 and $0, respectively



—



(1.1)

Other



(1.1)



(6.1)

Net cash used in continuing investing activities



(47.8)



(122.0)

Financing Activities:













Proceeds from borrowings under U.S. credit agreement revolving credit line



580.0



821.0

Repayments under U.S. credit agreement revolving credit line



(625.0)



(851.0)

Net (repayments) borrowings of other long-term debt



(160.8)



39.8

Net (repayments) borrowings of floor plan notes payable — non-trade



(309.9)



6.8

Cash paid for seller financing



(21.1)



—

Repurchases of common stock



(29.4)



(130.6)

Dividends



(34.2)



(64.5)

Other



(4.8)



0.4

Net cash used in continuing financing activities



(605.2)



(178.1)

Discontinued operations:













Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities



0.1



—

Net cash provided by discontinued investing activities



—



—

Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities



—



—

Net cash provided by discontinued operations



0.1



—

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(0.3)



(0.1)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



131.2



4.4

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



28.1



39.4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 159.3

$ 43.8

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for:













Interest

$ 81.9

$ 102.6

Income taxes



5.1



47.2



PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,







2020



2019

2020

2019

Geographic Revenue Mix:

























North America



67.2 %

57.9 %

62.3 %

56.4 % U.K.



22.9 %

33.5 %

28.9 %

35.1 % Other International



9.9 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

8.5 % Total



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



























Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 3,153.5

$ 5,196.3

$ 7,570.1

$ 10,287.5

Retail Commercial Trucks



399.2



426.8



890.6



759.1

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



98.4



132.7



199.5



273.6

Total

$ 3,651.1

$ 5,755.8

$ 8,660.2

$ 11,320.2





























Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 466.3

$ 774.9

$ 1,144.4

$ 1,536.4

Retail Commercial Trucks



60.2



58.5



129.0



112.9

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



26.4



34.4



56.2



70.0

Total

$ 552.9

$ 867.8

$ 1,329.6

$ 1,719.3





























Gross Margin:

























Retail Automotive



14.8 %

14.9 %

15.1 %

14.9 % Retail Commercial Trucks



15.1 %

13.7 %

14.5 %

14.9 % Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other



26.8 %

25.9 %

28.2 %

25.6 % Total



15.1 %

15.1 %

15.4 %

15.2 %













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2020

2019

2020

2019



Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:



























Gross Profit



15.1 %

15.1 %

15.4 %

15.2 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



12.4 %

11.6 %

12.6 %

11.8 %

Operating Income



2.0 %

3.0 %

2.1 %

2.9 %

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes



1.7 %

2.8 %

1.5 %

2.6 %































Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:



























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



82.0 %

77.1 %

82.4 %

77.7 %

Operating Income



12.9 %

19.8 %

13.4 %

19.2 %















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,

(Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019





























EBITDA (1)

$ 117.5

$ 217.4

$ 249.2

$ 407.5

Floorplan Credits

$ 8.4

$ 9.1

$ 17.0

$ 17.6

Rent Expense

$ 56.5

$ 57.9

$ 114.4

$ 115.1

Stock Repurchases (2)

$ 4.8

$ 76.2

$ 34.2

$ 130.6



______________________________ (1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table. (2) During the second quarter of 2020, we acquired 133,093 shares of our common stock for $4.8 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Selected Data – Revenue and Gross Profit Mix (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:

















Premium:

















BMW / MINI

22 % 23 % 22 % 23 % Audi

13 % 12 % 13 % 12 % Mercedes-Benz

10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Land Rover / Jaguar

8 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Porsche

7 % 6 % 7 % 6 % Ferrari / Maserati

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Lexus

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Acura

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bentley

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Premium

70 % 70 % 71 % 70 % Volume Non-U.S.:

















Toyota

12 % 10 % 11 % 10 % Honda

7 % 7 % 6 % 6 % Volkswagen

2 % 4 % 2 % 4 % Nissan

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Total Volume Non-U.S.

24 % 23 % 22 % 23 % U.S.:

















General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Stand-Alone Used

4 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Revenue Mix:

















U.S.

65 % 56 % 60 % 55 % U.K.

27 % 37 % 33 % 38 % Other International

8 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



















Retail Automotive Geographic Gross Profit Mix:

















U.S.

71 % 61 % 65 % 59 % U.K.

23 % 33 % 29 % 35 % Other International

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Automotive Units:





































New Retail



30,687



55,146

(44.4) %





73,874



109,516

(32.5) % Used Retail



42,606



72,066

(40.9) %





105,656



144,810

(27.0) % Total



73,293



127,212

(42.4) %





179,530



254,326

(29.4) %







































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 1,384.7

$ 2,310.4

(40.1) %



$ 3,249.2

$ 4,541.6

(28.5) % Used Vehicles



1,166.0



1,852.7

(37.1) %





2,785.6



3,704.7

(24.8) % Finance and Insurance, Net



97.1



165.5

(41.3) %





241.5



325.5

(25.8) % Service and Parts



345.2



550.7

(37.3) %





858.5



1,110.5

(22.7) % Fleet and Wholesale



160.5



317.0

(49.4) %





435.3



605.2

(28.1) % Total Revenue

$ 3,153.5

$ 5,196.3

(39.3) %



$ 7,570.1

$ 10,287.5

(26.4) %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 106.2

$ 174.8

(39.2) %



$ 244.8

$ 347.5

(29.6) % Used Vehicles



55.8



101.6

(45.1) %





141.7



194.5

(27.1) % Finance and Insurance, Net



97.1



165.5

(41.3) %





241.5



325.5

(25.8) % Service and Parts



201.2



328.3

(38.7) %





504.9



659.7

(23.5) % Fleet and Wholesale



6.0



4.7

27.7 %





11.5



9.2

25.0 % Total Gross Profit

$ 466.3

$ 774.9

(39.8) %



$ 1,144.4

$ 1,536.4

(25.5) %







































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 45,124

$ 41,896

7.7 %



$ 43,983

$ 41,470

6.1 % Used Vehicles



27,368



25,708

6.5 %





26,365



25,583

3.1 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 3,462

$ 3,170

9.2 %



$ 3,315

$ 3,173

4.5 % Used Vehicles



1,310



1,410

(7.1) %





1,341



1,343

(0.1) % Finance and Insurance



1,324



1,301

1.8 %





1,345



1,280

5.1 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



7.7 %

7.6 % +10 bps





7.5 %

7.7 % -20 bps Used Vehicles



4.8 %

5.5 % -70 bps





5.1 %

5.3 % -20 bps Service and Parts



58.3 %

59.6 % -130 bps





58.8 %

59.4 % -60 bps Fleet and Wholesale



3.7 %

1.5 % +220 bps





2.6 %

1.5 % +110 bps Total Gross Margin



14.8 %

14.9 % -10 bps





15.1 %

14.9 % +20 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



43.9 %

44.5 % -60 bps





42.9 %

44.1 % -120 bps Used Vehicles



37.0 %

35.7 % +130 bps





36.8 %

36.0 % +80 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1 %

3.2 % -10 bps





3.2 %

3.2 % --- bps Service and Parts



10.9 %

10.6 % +30 bps





11.3 %

10.8 % +50 bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.1 %

6.0 % -90 bps





5.8 %

5.9 % -10 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



22.8 %

22.6 % +20 bps





21.4 %

22.6 % -120 bps Used Vehicles



12.0 %

13.1 % -110 bps





12.4 %

12.7 % -30 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



20.8 %

21.4 % -60 bps





21.1 %

21.2 % -10 bps Service and Parts



43.1 %

42.4 % +70 bps





44.1 %

42.9 % +120 bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.3 %

0.5 % +80 bps





1.0 %

0.6 % +40 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



30,687



53,614

(42.8) %





73,838



105,941

(30.3) % Used Retail



42,229



70,217

(39.9) %





103,948



140,581

(26.1) % Total



72,916



123,831

(41.1) %





177,786



246,522

(27.9) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 1,384.7

$ 2,262.5

(38.8) %



$ 3,248.2

$ 4,436.9

(26.8) % Used Vehicles



1,159.6



1,812.0

(36.0) %





2,757.2



3,612.8

(23.7) % Finance and Insurance, Net



96.6



163.0

(40.7) %





239.6



319.6

(25.0) % Service and Parts



345.0



540.2

(36.1) %





857.6



1,086.5

(21.1) % Fleet and Wholesale



159.9



309.8

(48.4) %





427.0



588.9

(27.5) % Total Revenue

$ 3,145.8

$ 5,087.5

(38.2) %



$ 7,529.6

$ 10,044.7

(25.0) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 106.2

$ 170.3

(37.6) %



$ 244.8

$ 338.2

(27.6) % Used Vehicles



55.4



100.1

(44.7) %





140.3



193.5

(27.5) % Finance and Insurance, Net



96.6



163.0

(40.7) %





239.6



319.6

(25.0) % Service and Parts



201.0



321.9

(37.6) %





504.1



645.4

(21.9) % Fleet and Wholesale



6.0



4.8

25.0 %





11.2



9.4

19.1 % Total Gross Profit

$ 465.2

$ 760.1

(38.8) %



$ 1,140.0

$ 1,506.1

(24.3) %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 45,124

$ 42,200

6.9 %



$ 43,991

$ 41,881

5.0 % Used Vehicles



27,460



25,806

6.4 %





26,525



25,699

3.2 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 3,462

$ 3,176

9.0 %



$ 3,315

$ 3,193

3.8 % Used Vehicles



1,313



1,426

(7.9) %





1,350



1,376

(1.9) % Finance and Insurance



1,325



1,316

0.7 %





1,347



1,296

3.9 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



7.7 %

7.5 % +20 bps





7.5 %

7.6 % -10 bps Used Vehicles



4.8 %

5.5 % -70 bps





5.1 %

5.4 % -30 bps Service and Parts



58.3 %

59.6 % -130 bps





58.8 %

59.4 % -60 bps Fleet and Wholesale



3.8 %

1.5 % +230 bps





2.6 %

1.6 % +100 bps Total Gross Margin



14.8 %

14.9 % -10 bps





15.1 %

15.0 % +10 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



44.0 %

44.5 % -50 bps





43.1 %

44.2 % -110 bps Used Vehicles



36.9 %

35.6 % +130 bps





36.6 %

36.0 % +60 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.1 %

3.2 % -10 bps





3.2 %

3.2 % --- bps Service and Parts



11.0 %

10.6 % +40 bps





11.4 %

10.8 % +60 bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.0 %

6.1 % -110 bps





5.7 %

5.8 % -10 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



22.8 %

22.4 % +40 bps





21.5 %

22.5 % -100 bps Used Vehicles



11.9 %

13.2 % -130 bps





12.3 %

12.8 % -50 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



20.8 %

21.4 % -60 bps





21.0 %

21.2 % -20 bps Service and Parts



43.2 %

42.3 % +90 bps





44.2 %

42.9 % +130 bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.3 %

0.7 % +60 bps





1.0 %

0.6 % +40 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





































New Retail



2,063



2,647

(22.1) %





4,874



4,534

7.5 % Used Retail



773



441

75.3 %





1,471



857

71.6 % Total



2,836



3,088

(8.2) %





6,345



5,391

17.7 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 235.5

$ 296.0

(20.4) %



$ 553.8

$ 503.4

10.0 % Used Vehicles



36.9



27.6

33.7 %





71.5



51.7

38.3 % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.2



2.9

10.3 %





6.4



5.9

8.5 % Service and Parts



111.6



94.6

18.0 %





236.0



186.1

26.8 % Wholesale and Other



12.0



5.7

110.5 %





22.9



12.0

90.8 % Total Revenue

$ 399.2

$ 426.8

(6.5) %



$ 890.6

$ 759.1

17.3 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 9.6

$ 11.8

(18.6) %



$ 22.1

$ 22.0

0.5 % Used Vehicles



(2.9)



2.9

(200.0) %





(5.3)



5.6

(194.6) % Finance and Insurance, Net



3.2



2.9

10.3 %





6.4



5.9

8.5 % Service and Parts



49.2



37.3

31.9 %





102.5



73.4

39.6 % Wholesale and Other



1.1



3.6

(69.4)







3.3



6.0

(45.0)

Total Gross Profit

$ 60.2

$ 58.5

2.9 %



$ 129.0

$ 112.9

14.3 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 114,176

$ 111,818

2.1 %



$ 113,621

$ 111,014

2.3 % Used Vehicles



47,721



62,693

(23.9) %





48,622



60,430

(19.5) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,640

$ 4,461

4.0 %



$ 4,534

$ 4,848

(6.5) % Used Vehicles



(3,731)



6,575

(156.7) %





(3,626)



6,566

(155.2) % Finance and Insurance



1,134



926

22.5 %





1,008



1,090

(7.5) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.1 %

4.0 % +10 bps





4.0 %

4.4 % -40 bps Used Vehicles



(7.9) %

10.5 % -1,840 bps





(7.4) %

10.8 % -1,820 bps Service and Parts



44.1 %

39.4 % +470 bps





43.4 %

39.4 % +400 bps Total Gross Margin



15.1 %

13.7 % +140 bps





14.5 %

14.9 % -40 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



59.0 %

69.4 % -1,040 bps





62.2 %

66.3 % -410 bps Used Vehicles



9.2 %

6.5 % +270 bps





8.0 %

6.8 % +120 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.8 %

0.7 % +10 bps





0.7 %

0.8 % -10 bps Service and Parts



28.0 %

22.2 % +580 bps





26.5 %

24.5 % +200 bps Wholesale and Other



3.0 %

1.2 % +180 bps





2.6 %

1.6 % +100 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



15.9 %

20.2 % -430 bps





17.1 %

19.5 % -240 bps Used Vehicles



(4.8) %

5.0 % -980 bps





(4.1) %

5.0 % -910 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



5.3 %

5.0 % +30 bps





5.0 %

5.2 % -20 bps Service and Parts



81.7 %

63.8 % +1,790 bps





79.5 %

65.0 % +1,450 bps Wholesale and Other



1.9 %

6.0 % -410 bps





2.5 %

5.3 % -280 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



1,265



2,647

(52.2) %





3,110



4,534

(31.4) % Used Retail



503



441

14.1 %





1,015



857

18.4 % Total



1,768



3,088

(42.7) %





4,125



5,391

(23.5) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 149.1

$ 296.0

(49.6) %



$ 355.1

$ 503.4

(29.5) % Used Vehicles



24.1



27.6

(12.7) %





49.2



51.7

(4.8) % Finance and Insurance, Net



2.5



2.9

(13.8) %





4.8



5.9

(18.6) % Service and Parts



76.0



94.6

(19.7) %





162.1



185.8

(12.8) % Wholesale and Other



3.5



5.7

(38.6) %





10.1



11.9

(15.1) % Total Revenue

$ 255.2

$ 426.8

(40.2) %



$ 581.3

$ 758.7

(23.4) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 5.9

$ 11.8

(50.0) %



$ 13.5

$ 22.0

(38.6) % Used Vehicles



(2.1)



2.9

(172.4) %





(3.0)



5.6

(153.6) % Finance and Insurance, Net



2.5



2.9

(13.8) %





4.8



5.9

(18.6) % Service and Parts



30.9



37.3

(17.2) %





65.4



73.3

(10.8) % Wholesale and Other



1.9



3.5

(45.7) %





4.5



5.8

(22.4) % Total Gross Profit

$ 39.1

$ 58.4

(33.0) %



$ 85.2

$ 112.6

(24.3) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 117,892

$ 111,818

5.4 %



$ 114,195

$ 111,014

2.9 % Used Vehicles



47,938



62,693

(23.5) %





48,482



60,430

(19.8) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 4,671

$ 4,461

4.7 %



$ 4,342

$ 4,848

(10.4) % Used Vehicles



(4,235)



6,575

(164.4) %





(2,910)



6,566

(144.3) % Finance and Insurance



1,387



926

49.8 %





1,166



1,090

7.0 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.0 %

4.0 % --- bps





3.8 %

4.4 % -60 bps Used Vehicles



(8.7) %

10.5 % -1,920 bps





(6.1) %

10.8 % -1,690 bps Service and Parts



40.7 %

39.4 % +130 bps





40.3 %

39.5 % +80 bps Total Gross Margin



15.3 %

13.7 % +160 bps





14.7 %

14.8 % -10 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



58.4 %

69.4 % -1,100 bps





61.1 %

66.4 % -530 bps Used Vehicles



9.4 %

6.5 % +290 bps





8.5 %

6.8 % +170 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



1.0 %

0.7 % +30 bps





0.8 %

0.8 % --- bps Service and Parts



29.8 %

22.2 % +760 bps





27.9 %

24.5 % +340 bps Wholesale and Other



1.4 %

1.2 % +20 bps





1.7 %

1.5 % +20 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



15.1 %

20.2 % -510 bps





15.8 %

19.5 % -370 bps Used Vehicles



(5.4) %

5.0 % -1,040 bps





(3.5) %

5.0 % -850 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



6.4 %

5.0 % +140 bps





5.6 %

5.2 % +40 bps Service and Parts



79.0 %

63.9 % +1,510 bps





76.8 %

65.1 % +1,170 bps Wholesale and Other



4.9 %

5.9 % -100 bps





5.3 %

5.2 % +10 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:







Three Months Ended















June 30,

2020 vs. 2019 (Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 44.8

$ 118.5

$ (73.7)

(62.2) % Add: Depreciation



27.9



27.1



0.8

3.0 % Other Interest Expense



28.4



30.4



(2.0)

(6.6) % Income Taxes



16.5



41.5



(25.0)

(60.2) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.1)



(0.1)



—

nm

EBITDA

$ 117.5

$ 217.4

$ (99.9)

(46.0) %















































Six Months Ended















June 30,

2020 vs. 2019 (Amounts in Millions)

2020

2019

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 96.3

$ 217.7

$ (121.4)

(55.8) % Add: Depreciation



56.4



53.5



2.9

5.4 % Other Interest Expense



60.1



60.3



(0.2)

(0.3) % Income Taxes



36.6



76.2



(39.6)

(52.0) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.2)



(0.2)



—

nm

EBITDA

$ 249.2

$ 407.5

$ (158.3)

(38.8) %









nm – not meaningful



The following table reconciles reported cash flow from operations to free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2020:







Six Months Ended



June 30, (Amounts in Millions)

2020







Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

$ 784.4 Add: Proceeds from sale of dealerships



10.3 Add: Proceeds from sale of equipment and improvements



19.8 Less: Net repayments of floor plan notes payable — non-trade



(309.9) Less: Purchase of equipment and improvements



(76.8) Free Cash Flow

$ 427.8

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

