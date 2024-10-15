Penske Corporation President Bud Denker Joins The Henry Ford Board of Trustees

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Denker, President of Penske Corporation, has joined The Henry Ford Board of Trustees and will serve a three-year term, it was announced by Patricia Mooradian, President and CEO of the institution.

"Bud is a dynamic and collaborative leader who embodies The Henry Ford's mission," said Mooradian. "His friendship with this institution has been invaluable to us over the years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our Board of Trustees."

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Penske Corporation is a global transportation services company that manages businesses with consolidated revenues of more than $43 billion, operating in over 3,300 locations and employing nearly 74,000 people worldwide.

In addition to being president, Denker serves in many roles with Penske Corporation including Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Penske Automotive Group, overseeing the organization's associates across its more than 360 globally-located automotive franchises and heavy-duty truck locations. Denker is also Executive Vice President of Team Penske, with teams currently competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

Denker continues to serve as Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, and he helped spearhead the effort to bring the annual summertime event back to the city streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023.

Deeply involved in the Detroit community, Denker serves on many executive boards of local organizations including The Parade Company, Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Detroit Partnership and the CEO Group.

"The Henry Ford is one of Michigan's greatest treasures as a world-class facility and a cultural destination that highlights American history and innovation," said Denker. "I am honored to join The Henry Ford Board of Trustees and I look forward to working with my fellow board members as we help chart the path forward for this iconic venue."

As board member for The Henry Ford, Denker joins Chairman of the Board Mark L. Reuss, Vice Chair Linda Apsey, Members' Chair Christopher F. Hamp, Treasurer S. Evan Weiner, President and Secretary Patricia E. Mooradian, Paul R. Dimond, Henry Ford III, William Clay Ford III, Alec Gallimore, Eliza Kontulis Getz, Kouhaila Hammer, John W. Ingle III, Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, Richard A. Manoogian, Hendrik Meijer, Bruce Meyer, Jon Oberheide, Mark Truby, Alessandro F. Uzielli and Carla Walker-Miller.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford