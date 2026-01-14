Penske Logistics Accelerates Agentic AI Supply Chain Initiative with Augment

READING, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics announced it is implementing a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Augment following a successful six-month pilot. The new technology supplements Penske's extensive track and trace capabilities and provides its operating teams with another resource to capture up-to-date freight status information for its customers. The move is designed to improve the ease, speed and visibility of freight across the supply chain for customers and associates, with seamless integration into leading transportation management systems.

"We're well underway with executing our AI strategy and our partnership with Augment is one of many AI-related and tech-enabled supply chain initiatives we are implementing to enhance the experience for our customers," said Jeff Jackson, president of Penske Logistics. "AI at this scale is about giving customers more convenience, certainty and clarity in an increasingly complex and dynamic operating environment."

In the program's initial phase, Penske will rely on Augment's AI teammate to validate the status of an estimated 600,000 loads. The company anticipates seeing as much as a 30 to 40 percent productivity gain as the system eliminates routine, manual processes and enhances follow-up workflows with carrier dispatchers. These capabilities support efficiencies across the supply chain, including inbound loads, middle-mile movements and final delivery, with additional efficiencies as the platform continues to scale.

Augment's platform complements Penske's existing freight visibility tools by initiating outreach via a call, email or text when shipment status updates are not otherwise available. The AI teammate connects with each carrier's dispatch representatives through their preferred means, which has been welcomed by the carrier community. It also dynamically adapts to each trucking carrier's preferred escalation path and relies on human intervention when needed for exceptions, helping ensure accurate and timely information is reflected in Penske's systems.

"We're grateful for the trust Penske has placed in us and proud to partner with a team that understands the AI transformation in logistics is bigger than bolting on another tool—it's an opportunity to rethink how work gets done," said Harish Abbott, co-founder and CEO of Augment who previously co-founded Deliverr (acquired by Shopify). "That shift requires a logistics-native approach that works across the systems and channels teams already use, supports nuanced freight workflows end to end, and gets smarter as it learns how the business actually runs. By moving early, Penske is among those setting the pace for the next era of supply chain execution, and we're excited to build that future together."

Augment's AI teammate operates across the full order-to-cash lifecycle of logistics. It understands the context of every shipment, proactively resolves issues, and acts across systems—email, phone, TMS, portals, and chat—to get work done. From quoting and dispatch to tracking, appointment scheduling, document collection, and billing, it is designed to reduce load touches, shorten cycle times, and free up human operators for higher-value work.

About Augment

Augment is the AI productivity platform for logistics. Its flagship product, Augie, is a freight-native AI teammate that works across phone, email, portals, and systems to automate and streamline the most complex logistics workflows—supporting brokers, carriers, and other logistics service providers from order to cash. Augment has raised $110M from Redpoint Ventures, 8VC, and leading logistics funds. Learn more at www.goaugment.com.

About Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics