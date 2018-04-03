Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet

"We're committed to running a safe fleet and strive to ensure that our truck drivers are equipped with the latest fleet safety technology, late model vehicles, and ongoing safety coaching," explained Penske Logistics President Marc Althen. "This new safety technology allows us to take our dedicated carriage fleet safety to another level to the benefit of the motoring public, our drivers and customers."

The new video-based safety program further enhances other safety-related technologies increasingly deployed within the Penske Logistics dedicated carriage fleet including: backup alarms; collision avoidance and lane departure systems; stability control systems; air disc brakes; electronic driver logs; onboard telematics and vehicle diagnostics systems; speed governors; and advanced visibility LED headlights.

Penske Logistics Vice President of Safety Jason Herr noted: "A key component of this technology is the ongoing driver safety coaching program that accompanies it. Using the footage, we're able to review incidents and coach drivers to be better and safer drivers. During a pilot program last year, results of the video-based safety program proved promising, as we saw significant reductions in total incidents and improved safety scores for our truck drivers at all locations."

Truck drivers for Penske Logistics are also continually trained using the Smith System, widely recognized as a leading transportation industry defensive driving program.

The new cameras do not record unless triggered by an event when the vehicle is in operation, often leveraging the fleet's active safety technologies. The combination of inward and outward facing cameras provides for a wide-ranging view of the driver's behavior. The footage can also be used for exoneration and reconstruction purposes.

Penske Logistics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit www.penskelogistics.com.

