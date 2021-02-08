Penske Logistics Announced 2020 Premier Truck Driver Recognition Driver Wall of Fame Class and Other Safe Driver Recipients

This is the fourth Driver Wall of Fame class. There are now 68 all-time members on display at Penske's global headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Penske Logistics 2020 Driver Wall of Fame inductees:

Perry Bastian , Pennsylvania

, Kevin Baty , Michigan

, Esequiel Carmona , Texas

, Saturnino Garcia , California

, Gabriel Gurrola , Texas

, Ronald Hayduke , Tennessee

, David Hertzberg , Michigan

, Randolph Jezewski , Michigan

, Joseph Kilgo , Ohio

, Ricky Kiper , Kansas

, Robert Morgan , Maryland

, Robert Morris , Ohio

, James Reda , Michigan

, Donald Reinert , Michigan

, Gregory Sabo , Michigan

, Chris Secord , Ontario

, Roland Simpson , Michigan

, Mark Willoughby , Michigan

The 2020 Platinum, Gold and Silver classes have a total of 615 truck drivers. This is the first year for the Silver recognition. Here are the class totals:

Platinum: 19

Gold: 62

Silver: 534

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "We are very proud to welcome all four classes of our Premier Driver Recognition Program. While the Diamond Class is especially impressive, our Platinum, Gold and Silver classes have also achieved stellar status in their professional truck driving careers. Their continued dedication to servicing our customers safely and professionally is the benchmark for all drivers across our industry."

Truck driver careers with Penske Logistics are available now at: https://driver.penske.jobs/

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

Related Links

http://www.PenskeLogistics.com

