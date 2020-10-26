Penske Logistics Awarded New Contract for Lead Logistics Provider Services For South Carolina Automotive Manufacturer

READING, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penske Logistics announced it was awarded a new contract with BMW Manufacturing Co., for Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) services at the South Carolina plant.

"BMW is a long-time and valued partner within the Penske organization," said Marc Althen, president, Penske Logistics. "We're pleased to collaborate with the BMW team on designing and implementing a new element of their supply chain and logistics strategy. We have a strong track record of providing LLP services to leading automakers around the globe."

Penske Logistics and BMW have collaborated to design and have already begun implementing a customized supply chain and logistics solution to further improve efficiencies, control costs and enable future growth.

Penske's Lead Logistics Provider services focus on the optimization of freight via inbound and outbound transportation of parts to and from the factory. Penske will also manage a variety of full-truckload and less-than-truckload third-party trucking carriers in this process. To support these efforts, Penske will use its ClearChain® Technology Suite, which includes propriety and leading edge software tools. These technologies, which include predictive analytics and robotic process automation, will provide increased supply chain transparency for the operations leadership at BMW.

BMW Manufacturing, located in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, is the largest BMW plant in the world by volume. It produces the BMW X3, X5 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles and the BMW X4 and X6 Sports Activity Coupes.



Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

