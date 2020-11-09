Penske Logistics Earns Fifth U.S. EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

READING, Pa., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics is the recipient of a 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company is being honored for its best-in-class sustainability practices in the Truck Carrier category. This is the fifth such honor this decade and the fourth consecutive win for the organization.

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.

"EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award," stated Karl Simon, director, EPA's transportation & climate division. "These carrier award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to deliver to our families the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children."

Penske Logistics is among 58 trucking and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's 3,700 Partners. This year's awards were announced at a virtual event.

"We are very proud to receive the SmartWay Excellence Award and commend our fleet and environmental teams for their outstanding work in support of this program," said Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics senior vice president of operations – dedicated contract carriage. "We continue to make significant investments and improvements to our dedicated carriage fleet to enhance its environmental performance."

Mike Costanza, Penske director environmental services: "Penske continues to incorporate the best green practices and products currently in the marketplace. We are dedicated to using our leadership position within the transportation industry to promote the SmartWay brand and encourage participation. We believe the SmartWay program plays a critical role in improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the transportation industry."

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes.

SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

Penske Logistics provides dedicated contract carriage services through its expansive network in North America with more than 5,000 safe, professional drivers, and a modern truck fleet integrated with advanced safety systems, transportation management and real-time freight tracking systems. Truck drivers from Penske Logistics handle deliveries for a variety of market-leading companies in industries including: automotive, food, grocery and beverage, manufacturing, quick-service restaurants, and convenience store chains among them. Truck drivers seeking employment opportunities should visit: https://driver.penske.jobs/ for more information.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

