Penske Logistics Executive Vice President Mike Medeiros Named a 2026 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

READING, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The influential supply chain publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive has included Penske Logistics executive vice president Mike Medeiros among its published list of 2026 Pros to Know. It recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for a competitive advantage.

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless."

Medeiros leads the field operations teams for Penske Logistics. That includes oversight of the company's dedicated contract carriage, distribution center management and supply chain management operations that serve a wide array of industry-leading customers.

"Congratulations to Mike for earning a spot on the 2026 Pros to Know list and for his unwavering commitment to accelerating supply chain performance," stated Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics president. "Mike does an exceptional job of leading our field operations, working with customers at the executive level, and has been instrumental in driving and scaling our business strategy across product segments."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, 4PL and lead logistics, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics