Penske Logistics Hands Out 2025 Supply Chain Management Carrier Awards

READING, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics honored its top supply chain management carriers during a recent ceremony at the Team Penske race headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. These honorees qualified via a company enterprise scorecard that is paired with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

Here are the 2025 Penske Logistics Supply Chain Management Carrier Award recipients:

Less-Than-Truckload U.S. National Carrier: R+L Carriers

R+L Carriers Less-Than-Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier: Pitt-Ohio Transportation Group

Pitt-Ohio Transportation Group Less-Than-Truckload Canadian Carrier: Speedy Transport

Speedy Transport Truckload U.S. National Carrier: Landstar

Landstar Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier: Universal Transport II

Universal Transport II Truckload Canada: Lion Force, Inc.

Lion Force, Inc. Brokerage Provider: Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc.

Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc. Flatbed Transporter: Freedom Trans Dedicated

Freedom Trans Dedicated Liquid Bulk Transporter: Andrews Logistics

Andrews Logistics Mexico Cross-Border Carrier: Select Dedicated Solutions

Select Dedicated Solutions Intermodal Provider: Cornerstone Systems, Inc.

Cornerstone Systems, Inc. Carrier of the Year: Landstar

Tracy Urbanski, Penske Logistics senior vice president of operations, supply chain management, said: "Congratulations to our 2025 award recipients. They have proven to be elite members of our carrier network. Our customer's freight needs are in great hands with these carriers."

With more than $6.3 billion in freight under management, Penske Logistics currently utilizes a trucking carrier network of nearly 16,000 companies. Please click here to learn more about joining Penske's professional carrier network.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, 4PL and lead logistics, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics