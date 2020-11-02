Penske Logistics Honored as FCA 2020 Supplier of the Year

READING, Pa., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics was named Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Supplier of the Year in the Logistics Services Suppliers category during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held on October 23.

Penske Logistics provides Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) services in support of FCA's inbound freight into manufacturing locations operations, services within their international network and support for the outbound finished vehicles network.

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership.

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "We are honored to receive the FCA Supplier of the Year Award for logistics services and we thank the FCA team for this recognition. We are proud to receive recognition for our industry-leading technology, tools and processes that benefit our customer. We also commend and thank our associates for their incredible work in supporting FCA, which makes an award like this possible."

"The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, head of purchasing and supply chain management, FCA - North America. "These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit www.penskelogistics.com to learn more.

