Penske Logistics Honored with Toyota North America Service Outbound Award

READING, Pa., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics was recognized for its industry-leading work in the automotive aftermarkets supply chain by Toyota North America with a 2024 Service Outbound Award. Penske was a recipient during Toyota's supplier conference in Plano, Texas.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by our longtime customer at Toyota North America and we are sincerely appreciative of this award," stated Jeff Jackson, president of Penske Logistics. "We are especially thankful to be supported on this account by an incredible team of associates who go above and beyond each day to serve our customer and accelerate the performance of their aftermarket supply chain."

Penske Logistics earned the honor with its commitment to safety, quality and on-time delivery to support Toyota's service parts dealer network in select Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics