Penske Logistics Introduces Freight Management Trucking Carrier Awards Program

READING, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics today announced the 23 recipients of the inaugural Freight Management Trucking Carrier Awards program. The event was recently held virtually.

"We are very pleased to debut this annual awards program to celebrate the best of our carrier network," stated LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics. "These companies play a vital role in helping Penske Logistics efficiently service our freight management customers each and every day."

Category winners were selected from among Penske's expansive base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There are several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

Here are the 2020 Penske Logistics Freight Management Trucking Carrier Award honorees:

U.S. Less-Than-Truckload National Carrier Award

ABF Freight

Saia LTL Freight

U.S. Less-Than-Truckload Regional Carrier Award

Dayton Freight

U.S. Truckload National Carrier Award

Cowan Systems

Crane Transport

U.S. Truckload Regional Carrier Award

Cannon Delivery Services

GSA International

HSD Trucking

Selected Dedicated Solutions

Standard Hauling

West Side Transport

Canada Truckload Award

Road Link Xpress

Autobahn Freight Lines

JMF Transport

Broker Services Provider Award

Connect Logistics

Flock Freight

Spot

Flatbed Services Provider Award

Buchanan Hauling and Rigging

Keim TS

Liquid Bulk Services Provider Award

Andrews Logistics

K-Limited Carrier

Refrigerated Services Provider Award

East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

Southland Transportation

Penske Logistics has more than $5.5 billion in freight under management. When there are supplemental freight needs, customers want to know that their freight will reach its destination safely while on time and on budget. Penske Logistics offers award-winning freight management and brokerage solutions to help manage transportation networks, and handle seasonal needs, capacity surges and challenging lanes.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

