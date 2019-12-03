Penske Logistics Logs Over 10,000 Miles in Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

"For a fleet that runs trucks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, 10,000 miles may not seem like a milestone, but we believe we are the first fleet in the United States to make daily store deliveries using battery electric heavy-duty tractors for regional distribution," explained Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. "We are extremely proud of our dedicated team and thankful to our partners at Freightliner and Daimler Trucks North America. Without them, this landmark would not have been possible. We're quite impressed with the performance of the eCascadia."

The eCascadias operated by Penske Logistics are part of Freightliner's Electric Innovation Fleet. The fleet is testing the integration of battery electric trucks in large-scale fleet operations. The Freightliner Innovation Fleet is supported by a partnership between Daimler Trucks North America and the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which focuses on improving air quality in California's South Coast Basin and partially funded the Innovation Fleet with a nearly $16M grant.

Penske Truck Leasing took delivery of its first Freightliner eCascadia August 20, 2019, and plans to deploy 10 eCascadias in its Southern California operations. The fleet is supported by a network of heavy-duty electric vehicle charging stations at five Penske Truck Leasing facilities in Southern California. Penske also performs preventive maintenance at these locations.

Penske Logistics provides dedicated contract carriage services through its expansive network in North America with over 5,500 safe, professional drivers, and a modern truck fleet integrated with advanced safety systems, transportation management and real-time freight tracking systems. Truck drivers from Penske Logistics handle deliveries for a variety of market-leading companies in industries including automotive, food, grocery and beverage, manufacturing, quick-service restaurants, and convenience store chains.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit www.penskelogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

Related Links

http://www.penskelogistics.com

