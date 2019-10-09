Penske Logistics Receives U.S. EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

Penske was one of 55 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's 3,700 partners. The awards were handed out at the 2019 American Trucking Association's Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego.

Sarah Dunham, EPA's director of the office of transportation and air quality: "These awardees are the top two percent of environmental performers among all of our SmartWay Partners. They are redefining best practices for freight transport by reducing fuel costs and improving the public health of the communities they serve."

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.

"We sincerely appreciate this recognition from the EPA," said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. "We have been participating in the SmartWay Transport Partnership for more than a decade. We continue to invest in the latest technology and processes to maximize the efficiency of our dedicated fleet."

Drew Cullen, Penske senior vice president of fuels and facility services: "On a daily basis, we continue to optimize customer shipments in a variety of manners, and operate and maintain cutting-edge trucks. We are constantly evaluating and implementing the newest and best technology to drive sustainability in our fleet and logistics operations."

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollutants (NOx, PM, and CO2) contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 18 million homes.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

