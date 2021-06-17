Penske Logistics Recognized as Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America

"Being recognized as a Visionary within the industry reinforces our commitment to innovation and utilizing technology to provide industry-leading services to our customers," said Marc Althen, president, Penske Logistics. "Through our ClearChain® technology suite offerings, Penske is able to provide a heightened level of end-to-end visibility and transparency, which allows us to deliver greater results and satisfaction to our customers."

Penske's ClearChain technology suite is driven by more than 25 years of industry knowledge and tier-one industry-leading platforms. ClearChain provides visibility, enhances supply chain optimization, drives business results and keeps operations moving.

Penske Logistics customers power their business successes through cutting-edge supply chain management solutions that include dedicated contract carriage, distribution center management, transportation management, freight management and freight brokerage services.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates the prominent third-party logistics providers in North America based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

