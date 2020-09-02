Penske Logistics Transportation Management and Warehousing Services Honored by Logistics Management Magazine

The Quest for Quality Awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for global carriers, ports and logistics providers. This is the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. There were 4,504 ballots cast.

"Quest for Quality Awards are uniquely purposeful in our market because the winners are determined by our readers—the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world," said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media, the publisher of Logistics Management.

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "We are very pleased to receive industry recognition for our transportation management and warehousing solutions. Our company's continued investments in our ClearChain technology suite and Tier 1 software systems has allowed Penske Logistics to provide enhanced productivity and customer service."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. Visit www.penskelogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

Related Links

www.PenskeLogistics.com

