Penske Truck Leasing Announces New Full-Service Facility in Erie, Pennsylvania

READING, Pa., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new full-service truck leasing , consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance facility at 5650 Wattsburg Road in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Penske's new location in Erie is outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

The Penske building is situated on 7 acres and is 10,500-square-feet with two and a half truck bays and one automatic wash bay. The facility is located off Interstate 90 offering customers a convenient location for service and rental.

"Centrally located in between Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo, Penske Erie is the ideal location offering our customers additional Penske resources in the region," explained Dan O'Boyle, senior vice president for Penske's North Central Region. "We look forward to continuing to work with our existing customers in the area as well as welcoming new customers."

Penske provides businesses with full-service truck leasing, truck fleet maintenance and truck rentals of straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks and trailers, cargo vans, semi-trailers, and more. Penske leases, rents and maintains the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, and Volvo.

Penske is an industry leader in the areas of spec'ing, operating and maintaining fleets of traditionally fueled vehicles as well as alternative-fueled vehicles that include electric, natural gas, propane, and diesel-electric hybrids.

Penske is currently hiring maintenance technicians for the facility in Erie. For a list of all open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 316,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

