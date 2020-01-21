Penske Truck Leasing Builds Facility in DeForest, Wisconsin

READING, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing opens a new state-of-the-art facility in DeForest, Wisconsin. Penske in DeForest will offer customers consumer and commercial truck rental in addition to full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance .

The 20,040-square-foot facility sits on 8.35 acres. It is equipped with four drive through service bays, an automated wash bay, a three-lane fuel island, two tire carousels, overhead service bay cranes, a building canopy and high-tech rapid lifting and lowering mobile column truck lifts.

The facility is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"Our previous facility in the region served us well for a number of years, but recent growth and a desire to continuously improve our customers' experience led us to creating this brand new and truly state-of-the-art facility," explained Mike Pritchard, senior vice president for Penske's North Central Region. "The building is conveniently located off U.S. Route 51 and Interstate 39, offering customers easy access to major transportation corridors."

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

Related Links

www.pensketruckleasing.com

