Penske Truck Leasing Continues Upgrades to Fleet Insight™ Customer Website

In June 2018, Penske launched Fleet Insight™ , a proprietary website designed exclusively for Penske customers to save them time and provide visibility and control. The release was a major overhaul to the company's original customer extranet and is part of Penske's long-term goal of harnessing real-time information for customers and using it to improve fleet management and performance.

"Today, we are continuing development using the agile design framework to iterate on this cutting-edge software for our customers. We are constantly taking the feedback we are receiving from users and making the product work better for the fleet managers who are using it," explained Sherry Sanger, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Penske Transportation Solutions. "Our number one goal is to give our customers the information they need, when they need it, to enable them to make smarter and faster decisions about their fleets."

Fleet Insight provides a detailed look at a fleet's overall efficiency, costs and scheduled maintenance. Fleet Insight's versatility ensures customers have the right information to make accurate and timely decisions that will help them get the most out of their fleet. Penske also offers a companion app available for iOS and Android that provides customers with easy and quick access to important fleet information while on the go.

As Penske continues to work with its customers to make consistent updates and upgrades to Fleet Insight, it foresees a future where customers are providing Penske with information via Fleet Insight, which will lead to the utilization of predictive analytics to improve fleet performance and safety.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

Related Links

http://www.pensketruckleasing.com

