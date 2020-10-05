Penske Truck Leasing Expands Business in Burlington, Vermont

READING, Pa., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing moves to a new facility in the Burlington, VT, region and will now offer its consumer and commercial truck rental customers full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance services.

Penske's new facility located at 40 Kellogg Road in Essex Junction, VT, is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"We are excited to expand our transportation services and now offer our full-service leasing capabilities to businesses in this region," explained Tyler Hard, senior vice president for Penske's Northeast Region. "The new facility also allows us to expand into Saturday hours, which is another value-add for customers and prospects in the region."

Officially opening for business on September 14, 2020, Penske's new facility is approximately 4,000-square-feet and sits on 1.6 acres. It boasts three truck service bays and is located roughly five miles from the Burlington International Airport and three miles off of Interstate 89.

Penske intends to hire at the new location as business continues to grow in the area. For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 330,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

Related Links

www.pensketruckleasing.com

