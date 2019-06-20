Penske Truck Leasing in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Reopens After Tornado

READING, Pa., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has rebuilt and officially reopened for business after a tornado struck its maintenance and rental buildings in October 2017.

The full-service truck leasing , consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance facility is located at 747 Simuel Rd in Spartanburg. A devastating tornado hit the facility October 23, 2017. No associates or customers were seriously injured, but the facility sustained substantial damage.

The company commemorated the official reopening with an associate and customer celebration June 20, 2019. While the facility underwent extensive renovations to its rental building and a complete rebuild of the maintenance shop, Penske found a temporary home at 4241 Orchard Park Blvd. in Spartanburg.

"After surveying the damage, we knew immediately that we needed time to rebuild and in order to continue servicing our customers at the level they're used to, we established a temporary maintenance shop," explained Joe Hill, senior vice president for Penske's Southeast Region. "None of our technicians lost even one hour of work due to this storm and we were able to continue assisting our customers without disruption to their schedules and businesses."

The rental portion of the facility has been completely restored and the brand new maintenance shop is now connected via a breezeway. The shop has three truck service bays with lift technology. The new wash bay is now automatic and the facility boasts a new tire carousel and state-of-the art high-speed fuel island.

Penske provides businesses with full-service truck leasing, truck fleet maintenance and truck rentals of straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated trucks and trailers, cargo vans, semi-trailers, and more. Penske leases, rents and maintains the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, and Volvo.

Penske is an industry leader in the areas of spec'ing, operating and maintaining fleets of traditionally fueled vehicles as well as alternative-fueled vehicles that include electric, natural gas, propane, and diesel-electric hybrids.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 319,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

