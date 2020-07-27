Penske Truck Leasing Introduces Remote Service Check-In via Mobile App Upgrade

READING, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has introduced remote service check-in via its Penske Driver™ mobile app. The new feature of the Penske Driver App provides commercial truck drivers with greater convenience and speed and enables them to maximize social distancing by remotely checking-in their vehicles for scheduled preventive maintenance or repairs via the mobile app. The new in-app process enhances the company's existing in-person and kiosk processes.

"This new addition to the Penske Driver app is part of our ongoing efforts to help keep customers and their drivers connected, safe and informed," said Sherry Sanger, executive vice president of marketing, Penske Transportation Solutions. "Drivers will appreciate both the speed and convenience as well as the additional social distancing this new remote check-in feature affords."

In addition to the new service check-in feature, Penske is also positioning associates outside many locations to greet and direct customers to designated parking or pick-up areas. Penske has also made changes to its rental reservation, pick up and drop off procedures and increased the level and frequency of vehicle and facility sanitization.

The free Penske Driver app is an all-in one solution developed by Penske Truck Leasing for its full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, and commercial truck rental customers. Launched in 2017, the Penske Drive app also enables truck drivers to:

Easily log Hours-of-Service (HOS) in Penske rental vehicles and comply with the ELD mandate.

Quickly locate Penske service, rental and fuel locations as well as other locations, including truck stops, CNG stations and public scales.

Access essential vehicle information, including full visibility into a vehicle's recent service history.

Digitally submit fuel receipts with a simple form and receipt photo, virtually eliminating paperwork.

Submit 24/7 roadside assistance requests.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

