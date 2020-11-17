Penske Truck Leasing Opens in San Antonio, Texas Region

"This is an area that we've had our eye on for some time. Our new location at 17582 Lookout Road in Selma, is conveniently located near Interstate 35, a major thoroughfare in Texas," explained Chip Jensen senior vice president for Penske's South Central Region. "This new location also provides our current customers and new customers a convenient location for service, rentals and more in between San Antonio and Austin, a busy trucking corridor."

The new facility is 21,014-square-feet and sits on 9.5 acres. It has five truck service bays, one automatic wash bay and a fuel island.

Penske currently employs 30 associates at the Selma location and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives and hikers. For a list of open positions visit gopenske.com/careers.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 330,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

