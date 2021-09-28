Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Fort Worth, Texas, Location

"We invested in this third local location to support our growing customer base in the southern part of the Fort Worth market," explained Chris Anderholm, senior vice president for Penske Truck Leasing's south central region. "We are very pleased to be a part of the business park expansion which allows Penske to better serve large customers in the delivery and food and beverage sectors, and to help them meet their customer's needs."

The location is 23,470-square-feet and sits on 12.5 acres. It has five truck service bays, an automated wash bay and a full-service fuel island.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 350,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

