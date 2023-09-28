Penske Truck Leasing Opens State-of-the-Art Facility in Channahon, Illinois

News provided by

Penske Truck Leasing

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

READING, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in Channahon, Illinois. Located at 23400 S Frontage Road W it is conveniently located near Interstate 55 and Route 6 in the West Chicago-area.

Exterior photo of Penske Truck Leasing's new facility in Channahon, Illinois.
Exterior photo of Penske Truck Leasing's new facility in Channahon, Illinois.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"With the opening of this state-of-the-art facility, Penske demonstrates its commitment to investing in the local community, associates, and valued customers," said Mark Gerber, the North Central area vice president for Penske Truck Leasing. "This spacious and innovative environment enhances our ability to serve customers and employees effectively while accommodating our growing customer base, all while maintaining service excellence and maximizing fleet uptime."

The location is 22,752-square-feet and sits on 13.4 acres. It features five drive-thru bays with 10 service areas, plus an automated wash bay, and a full-service fuel island.

Penske currently employs over 30 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Channahon area and at other Penske locations across North America visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 440,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 940 maintenance facilities and more than 2,600 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

