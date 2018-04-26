Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo

Penske Truck Leasing will exhibit in booth 400 and showcase its full range of capabilities for private truck fleets including: full-service leasing, commercial truck rentals, connected fleet technology solutions, preventive maintenance, remote diagnostics, mobile apps, and more.

"Emerging vehicle technologies, advanced safety systems, onboard connectivity, preventive maintenance, and ELD mandate compliance are just a few of the increasingly important topics for private fleet operators in today's highly demanding freight environment," said Jim Lager, senior vice president of sales at Penske Truck Leasing. "New, well-maintained equipment properly spec'd with the latest safety technology and onboard systems are essential to fleet uptime, safety, compliance, and ultimately driver satisfaction and retention."

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

