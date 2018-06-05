Penske Truck Leasing Unveils Updated Customer Website

"The launch of Fleet Insight is part of our long-term connected fleet goal of harnessing real-time information from customers and using it to improve fleet management and performance," said Sherry Sanger, senior vice president of marketing at Penske. "Our customers' feedback was a top priority when developing Fleet Insight. We created a tool that is highly customizable, so customers can easily access their fleet information and organize it in a way that helps them do business more efficiently."

Fleet Insight provides a detailed look at a fleet's overall efficiency, costs and scheduled maintenance. Fleet Insight's versatility ensures customers have the right information to make accurate and timely decisions that will help them get the most out of their fleet.

In addition to 24/7 online access to information like preventive maintenance appointments, invoices, and fuel locations, Fleet Insight functionality includes unit grouping and search capabilities, configurable dashboards, notification management and the ability to oversee service requests and report scheduling.

Last year Penske launched The Penske Fleet™ app. A companion to Fleet Insight, Penske Fleet provides customers with easy and quick access to important fleet information while on-the-go.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more. Penske Truck Leasing social media: Move Ahead Blog, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

