Penske Truck Rental Announces Top Moving Destinations List

Penske Truck Rental's 2025 Top Moving Destinations list (previous year ranking):

Houston, TX (1) Atlanta, GA (2) San Antonio, TX (3) Charlotte, NC (6) Las Vegas, NV (7) Orlando, FL (5) Austin, TX (9) Dallas, TX (4) Phoenix, AZ (Returned – last ranked in 2021) Tampa, FL (10)

The top three cities are the same as the previous year, signaling southerly migration remains a popular destination for movers, with Houston being the top city for the 5th year in a row. Texas continues to hold dominance on the list with four of the top 10 cities, and Florida represents two cities. Phoenix returns to the list for the first time since 2021, replacing Chicago as a top moving destination.

"The consistency of these rankings year after year suggests that movers have identified cities delivering what they actually want: affordability, community, cultural vibrancy, and opportunity for fresh starts," said Kevin Malloy, senior vice president of rental at Penske "We're here to support moving needs with the rental vehicles, supplies and services they need to get off to a great start in their new destinations."

The Modern Migration: Prioritizing Lifestyle and Well-Being

According to the recent "Settling In" survey, the top reasons why American's are moving cite wanting a fresh start (41%) and lower cost of living (32%). However, when asked what would matter most if money were no object, priorities shift naming weather (33%) and proximity to loved ones (24%) as primary drivers. Today's movers are prioritizing cities that reflect their values and lifestyle they seek, rather than career-motivated decisions.

The survey also revealed a generational divide when it comes to moving. Forty-five percent of Gen Z respondents have moved in the past five years (compared with 19% of Boomers+). When picking a city, 65% of Gen Z say it's extremely or very important their city aligns with personal values whereas Boomers+ prioritize a city being closer to family (40%). Alternatively, 80% of Gen Z want to live in fun locations where they can pursue their interests, with 69% of Boomers+ relating to this priority.

Paradoxically, while 61% of respondents want vibrant communities with easy access to restaurants and entertainment, 59% simultaneously prioritize quiet communities with a slower pace of life. The top-performing destinations satisfy both: cultural ecosystems paired with accessible, community-oriented neighborhoods.

Additionally, 56% of collective survey respondents report that social media shapes their perceptions of a city, suggesting that destination appeal now includes cultural influence and lifestyle branding.

Supporting Your Move

Penske Truck Rental offers comprehensive support across North America. The Penske Truck Rental app enables customers to make and modify rental reservations, access loading guides and how-to videos, connect with Penske's 24/7 roadside assistance, and cancel reservations without fees.

About Penske Truck Rental

Penske Truck Rental is a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing. With one of the newest moving truck rental fleets, Penske Truck Rental provides do-it-yourself movers with clean, well-maintained and reliable rental trucks as well as moving equipment, packing supplies and accessories. Call 1-800-GO-PENSKE for questions about moving.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 387,500 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 970 maintenance facilities and more than 1,880 truck rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit pensketruckleasing.com for more information.

Top Moving Destinations Methodology

For the past 16 years, Penske Truck Rental has been compiling this list using analysis of one-way consumer truck rental reservations made via the company's website, calls to its 1-800-GO-PENSKE call center and through one-way reservations made at Penske's over 1,880 truck rental locations.

Settling In: A Consumer Moving Trends Survey Methodology The Opportunity Atlas survey was conducted via a PN View survey fielded by Big Village among a sample of 1,009 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. The survey was conducted March 30–April 1, 2026.

More Moving Resources To explore moving tips, tools and previous Top Moving Destination lists, visit www.pensketruckrental.com.

SOURCE Penske Truck Rental