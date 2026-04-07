Rev Up Your Rental and Win Big: Penske Truck Rental Helps Race Fans Turn Dreams into Reality with a New Indy 500 VIP Contest

READING, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Rental today announced the launch of its new "Rev Up Your Rental" contest, an exclusive promotion that gives fans the chance to experience the excitement of INDYCAR racing firsthand while attending the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – The Greatest Spectacle in Racing – on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Through the Penske Truck Rental website, participants may enter for an opportunity to win a VIP trip to the legendary Indianapolis 500—proof that with Penske, the road doesn't just take you places, it helps make dreams possible.

Rev Up Your Rental Promotional Image

From the track to the open road, Penske Truck Rental has always been in the business of moving lives and businesses forward. Whether it is helping people move into a new chapter of life or celebrating the thrill of motorsports – Penske believes in the power of shared experiences to bring people together and create unforgettable moments along the journey.

To enter, there is no purchase needed – just passion. Participants may complete the official online entry form and submit their story, explaining why the Indianapolis 500 means something special to them and their family – whether it's a cherished childhood memory of watching the race with a loved one, a lifelong obsession that started in the bleachers, or an unforgettable connection to the sport. Entries aren't just about the Indy 500, they're about the why behind the dream.

"Penske Truck Rental has always been about moving lives and businesses forward—and for true racing fans, the Indianapolis 500 is the ultimate fan destination," said Kevin Malloy, senior vice president of rental at Penske. "This new contest celebrates the stories that move us all, and we're honored to help two passionate fan's dreams come true of attending this legendary race and enjoying a VIP experience."

VIP Prize Package Details

Two lucky participants will be selected as winners. Each winner will receive a VIP package for themselves and up to three guests.

Each VIP Package includes:

Roundtrip airfare and three nights at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis Ground transportation between the airport, hotel and Indianapolis Motor Speedway A VIP experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including: Race admission

Access to exclusive hospitality areas

A behind-the-scenes look at how the world watches Indy

Pre-race access to the starting grid on the track for an up-close look at the cars

To be eligible to enter, please refer to the rules here. Participants will have until April 30, 2026, to enter. Enter the Rev Up Your Rental contest, here. With 24/7 roadside assistance and support across North America, Penske Truck Rental is here to help you make your dreams come true– big and small.

Penske Truck Rental is a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing. With one of the newest moving truck rental fleets, Penske Truck Rental provides do-it-yourself movers with clean, well-maintained and reliable rental trucks as well as moving equipment, packing supplies and accessories. Rent your next truck simply and easily by downloading the Penske Truck Rental mobile app, calling 1-800-GO-PENSKE, or by visiting www.pensketruckrental.com.

Important Links:

Contest Entry and Rules: https://www.pensketruckrental.com/indy500/

Contest FAQs: https://www.pensketruckrental.com/indy500/#indycar-faq

SOURCE Penske Truck Rental