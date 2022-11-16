Penske Workers Ratify First Teamsters Contract

Drivers and Warehouse Workers Overwhelmingly Approve Historic Three-Year Agreement

TUKWILA, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly organized beer, wine, and liquor workers at Penske Logistics have ratified their first contract with Teamsters Local 174, guaranteeing protections to improve their lives on and off the job.

The contract covers nearly 100 delivery drivers and warehouse workers responsible for storing and delivering product for Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a national beer and liquor distributor that hired Penske as a third-party logistics company in the King County area. The new contract will raise the floor in this heavily unionized industry, protecting workers from exploitation and guaranteeing a secure future.

"The Teamsters Union has two main objectives — to raise up the lives of working people by improving their wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect the job security of our current members — and this new Penske contract definitely accomplishes both of those goals," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "We are so proud of this group of new Teamsters for standing together to demand everything they deserve. Once again, solidarity wins the day for all involved."

In addition to substantial increases in wages, the new contract includes crucial victories like daily overtime, daily guaranteed hours, a grievance procedure, and retirement security. The members voted to ratify the up to 20 percent pay increases nearly unanimously.

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

