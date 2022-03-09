Pent-up Demand Fueled SD-WAN Market to a Record Level in 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide SD-WAN market expanded by 35 percent in 2021 and achieved record revenue of more than $2 billion. Cisco led the market share rankings for the full year 2021, and Fortinet climbed into the number two position. VMware, Versa, and HPE rounded out the top five vendors.

"Demand for SD-WAN solutions picked up in 2021 as enterprises continued to optimize their branch network architectures for the cloud services and workloads they are implementing," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The pandemic created pent-up demand that boosted the market growth in 2021, but it also drove companies to evaluate and adopt SD-WAN for a more distributed work force," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 SD-WAN & Enterprise Router Report:

Eight vendors accounted for more than 80 percent of the SD-WAN market revenue in 2021.

The convergence of SD-WAN and network security technologies is being used by many vendors as a way to differentiate their SD-WAN solutions.

The hardware-based Access Router market continued to trend downward in 2021 as enterprises shift spending to software-based SD-WAN solutions for branch infrastructures.

