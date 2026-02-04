Pentaho Enhances Flagship Data Integration Solution to Deliver Operational and AI-Ready Data at Scale

Version 11 makes it easier for enterprises to get more value from data faster and with less risk

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentaho , an industry leading data intelligence and integration platform utilized by 73% of the Fortune 100, today announced the release of Pentaho Data Integration and Business Analytics Version 11 (V11), a significant platform evolution that makes it easier for enterprises to become more data fit, get more use and value from their data, and better meet the demands and opportunities of an AI-driven future.

Today's data teams are under enormous pressure to deliver trusted, high-quality data fast and within budget. Pentaho V11 is built for both today and the future of data and AI, combining a modern user experience, enhanced governance, improved performance, and smarter development workflows to help organizations move faster with less risk. Pentaho V11 simplifies data integration and analytics workflows, reducing operational risk and cost, while enabling teams to access more data without relying on IT for every single request. This means stronger foundations for AI, agentic workloads, and analytics that bring more of the right data to more workloads when it matters most.

"Pentaho V11 represents a significant evolution of our platform. We heard loud and clear from our growing user base that, while they love our performance, scalability, and extensibility, they want a more modern user experience that opens more data to non-technical users, especially as they look to embrace AI. Every usability, performance, collaboration, and security enhancement in V11 makes it easier for organizations to get more use and value from their data," said Sandeep Prakash, VP of Product, Pentaho.

Smarter (and Faster!) Pipeline Development

A major highlight of V11 is the new browser-based Pipeline Designer, which removes local installation requirements and provides a streamlined interface for building jobs and transformations. This makes pipeline development easier to learn, faster to use, and more accessible across distributed teams.

Also new is Project Profile, an innovative approach to organizing pipeline development. Project Profile enables ETL developers and DevOps teams to group related jobs, transformations, and configuration files into logical containers. This reduces deployment complexity, improves collaboration, and minimizes rework and errors across environments.

Advancing the Analytics Experience

Enhancements across modeling, governance, and usability in Pentaho Business Analytics include:

Semantic Model Editor : Web-based and delivered as a Business Analytics plugin, replacing Schema Workbench and the Data Source Wizard with a cleaner, more modern modeling workflow, while still supporting existing Mondrian models.

Web-based and delivered as a Business Analytics plugin, replacing Schema Workbench and the Data Source Wizard with a cleaner, more modern modeling workflow, while still supporting existing Mondrian models. OIDC and OAuth authentication : Enables single sign-on integration with identity providers such as Google, Okta, and Azure, improving security posture, simplifying administration, and supporting compliance requirements across enterprises.

Enables single sign-on integration with identity providers such as Google, Okta, and Azure, improving security posture, simplifying administration, and supporting compliance requirements across enterprises. Redesigned permission controls: Provides administrators with fine grained visibility and control across the platform, helping organizations tighten governance, simplify audits, and limit data visibility to authorized users only.

"I love that with Pentaho V11 I can just build pipelines in the browser without having to install anything locally, and the new component-based setup makes keeping everything updated feel so much lighter and easier," said Ronald Rojas, Director, Matrix CPM. "The refreshed UI really brings everything together in a clean, modern way that just makes the whole experience better."

In addition to these product enhancements, cross platform updates bring smart simplicity to data team workloads. A new Plugin Manager simplifies how organizations extend Pentaho, making it easier to discover, install, and update plugins across environments. This helps ensure consistency, accelerates access to new functionality, and reduces operational overhead.

Support for Java 21 across both Data Integration and Business Analytics enables organizations using Oracle Java to avoid licensing costs associated with older Java versions, helping deliver cost savings while future-proofing the platform.

Built for the Future of Data and AI

Pentaho V11 combines a modern user experience, enhanced governance, improved performance, and smarter development workflows, helping organizations move faster with less risk. As data ecosystems grow more complex and AI adoption accelerates, these enhancements create a clearer, faster path to value.

For more information on Pentaho V11 read the blog or watch the webinar .

About Pentaho

Trusted by more than 73% of the Fortune 100, Pentaho is an independent business unit of Hitachi, Ltd (TSE:6501) that helps businesses become data-fit and AI-ready so they can innovate quickly and operate with confidence. Pentaho simplifies data chaos in a rapidly changing data and regulatory landscape through its leading data intelligence and integration platform, which streamlines data discovery, availability, governance, and insights. Learn more at www.pentaho.com .

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara