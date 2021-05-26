PENTAX Medical Europe to launch single-use bronchoscope

TOKYO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical Europe, a leading company in the endoscopic field, has obtained a CE mark for its new single-use bronchoscope – the PulmoONE. This innovative product provides high quality care without compromise in pulmonary care. The PulmoONE is a single-use bronchoscope with superior suction power and HD image quality.

High quality care without compromise

The PulmoONE offers sterility with impressive HD visualization, broadening the clinical applications beyond the standard disposable scope. A large working channel provides up to 50% more suction power1 for quick and efficient patient care.

Unparalleled ergonomics

Designed to mimic the ergonomics of a reusable endoscope, the PulmoONE delivers comfortable scope handling and best-in-class tip angulation that requires no change in physician technique. Both maneuverability and device insertion are easy and intuitive, creating a seamless user experience.

Simplified workflows

The sterile-packed scopes are ready to use anytime, anywhere, allowing quicker care delivery to the most vulnerable patients. Single-use scopes eliminate wait times between procedures, simplifying overall workflow and patient throughput.

Wolfgang Mayer, Head of Research and Development at PENTAX Medical EMEA, comments: "The single-use bronchoscope was developed in close collaboration with physicians to offer them a solution based on their needs. As part of our Triple Aim program, we continually improve patient outcomes by offering evidence based solutions."

It is expected the new single-use bronchoscope will be available for clinical use on August 1st, 2021, with full commercial launch to be announced at a later date.

Rainer Burkard, Chief Executive Officer PENTAX Medical EMEA and Commercial Officer AMERICAS, continues: "At PENTAX Medical we are committed to addressing the medical device hygiene challenges by continually innovating products, optimizing processes, and integrating feedback from the market. Our main objectives are to minimize the risk of infection, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance the professional's experience and healthcare productivity within endoscopy. We are proud our portfolio now includes a single-use bronchoscope to enhance infection prevention without compromising on high quality pulmonary care."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

Through providing endoscopic imaging devices and solutions to the global medical community and with its headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and a strong presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities in multiple regions around the globe.

PENTAX Medical's Triple Aim program strives to deliver on the commitment to support its customers and their healthcare organization's wider objectives through a transparent partnership and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals. Enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidenced based solutions across the continuum of care, dedicated to their needs. From screening through to therapy with full scalabilities. Ensuring values by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs. Enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education and support. For more information, please visit: www.pentaxmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com .

Reference:

1 The PulmoONE EB15-S01 has more suction power compared to scopes of similar outer diameter.

SOURCE PENTAX Medical