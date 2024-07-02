Pentera Celebrates Leadership Position in Key Security Categories in the G2 Summer 2024 Report

Strong customer support propels Pentera to #1 leader in Penetration Testing Tools for both the Enterprise and Mid-Market segments

BOSTON, Mass, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, was recognized as a leader in key security categories in the G2 Summer 2024 Report.

Pentera's platform received dozens of customer reviews on the G2 platform, earning the top spot in Penetration Testing Tools for both Enterprise and Mid-Market segments. With leadership positions in multiple key categories, customers acknowledged Pentera's consolidated capabilities to enable continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), aligning with the market trend towards consolidated cybersecurity platforms.

Pentera earned recognition in three main exposure management related categories:

Penetration Testing Tools Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Software Attack Surface Management Software

Here's what some of our customers are saying on G2:

" The only validation tool in the market to cover external, internal and cloud networks ," highlighted an enterprise AVP of Cybersecurity

"Effective pentesting that saves me a lot of time and effort," stated an Enterprise CISO

CISO "Really shows your company security weaknesses and gives you the solution of how to fix the vulnerabilities " emphasized an Enterprise IT Security Director

Altogether Pentera earned 11 global badges and 6 regional badges, highlighting its exceptional performance and customer approval across the company's various regions.

"Being recognized as a Leader by our customers on the G2 platform is a testament to the effectiveness of our cybersecurity solutions and the satisfaction of our customers with our products and services," said Morgan Jay, CRO of Pentera. "It's a clear sign that our automated security validation solutions and customer advisory service are hitting the mark. We're committed to ensuring every customer is receiving incredible value from our partnership."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, representing the voice of the customer with authentic, timely reviews from real users. The platform serves as a powerful tool for IT executives to evaluate the solutions in the market. Customers rate their satisfaction with the solutions and share their experiences, enabling G2 to calculate real-time Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

To learn more about Pentera's solutions and read customer reviews, visit G2.

About Pentera:

Pentera is the market leader for Automated Security Validation, empowering organizations to easily test the integrity of all cybersecurity layers across the complete attack surface. With continuous security validation, Pentera identifies true security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world trust Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

