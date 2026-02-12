Pentera Named GM Sectec Partner of the Year, Capping a Breakout Year of Joint Success Across LATAM

Award underscores Pentera's ongoing commitment to a channel-first approach and the value created through consistent joint execution

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, has been named the GM Sectec Partner of the Year, recognizing the exceptional momentum and impact since announcing its partnership with GM Sectec in April 2025. In less than 8 months, this partnership has generated multiple customer wins, and consistent engagement across the Americas.

"GM Sectec has proven to be a powerhouse partner, and the dozens of joint opportunities we've created in such a short time speak to the strength of this relationship," said Peter Rodriguez, AVP Channel Management, Americas at Pentera. "Pentera is deeply committed to a channel-first strategy, and our investment in this partnership reflects that. Together with GM Sectec's regional leadership, Pentera is delivering meaningful security outcomes for customers across the Americas."

The partnership has seen rapid expansion throughout LATAM, where Pentera and GM Sectec have become tightly aligned across strategic accounts, as well as accelerated traction across the United States. The partnership has helped organizations adopt continuous, automated penetration testing to improve their security posture.

"Pentera brings our customers the ability to validate their defenses against real-world attacks and threat actor techniques, not theoretical models," said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President of GM Sectec. "Their AI-powered platform has allowed organizations to verify security control performance in alignment with PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements, understand true cyber risk, and improve their security posture with confidence, ensuring continuous compliance and audit readiness. Pentera has added a differentiated offering to our portfolio that goes beyond periodic testing to enable ongoing validation and faster remediation of vulnerabilities. The results speak for themselves. We're proud to recognize them as our Partner of the Year."

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

About GM Sectec:

GM Sectec is a leading provider of cyber defense and managed security services with operations in 50 countries worldwide and more than 50 years of continuous service. GM Sectec's solutions and services cover three main areas: Risk, Governance and Compliance, Managed Security Services, and Fraud Consulting and Prevention, which in combination protect and detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has extensive experience in managing integrated policies and processes of technologies and standards for data protection in the risk of payment systems. GM Sectec is listed as one of Cybercrime Magazine's Top 150 Cybersecurity Companies in 2022, and was named the winner of two global InfoSec Awards in 2023: Hot Company MDR Service Provider and Hot Company MSSP. To learn more about GM Sectec, please visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

