Pentera Closes Record-Setting Year, Becomes First in Adversarial Exposure Validation to Surpass $100M ARR

Pentera has set the standard for the Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) category, uniting AI-powered security testing and automated remediation workflows in one platform

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera is celebrating its breakthrough as the first company in the adversarial exposure validation (AEV) market to reach Centaur status. The milestone caps a hallmark year that included two strategic acquisitions and the introduction of Pentera Resolve and Pentera Offensive Security Services.

"Becoming the first adversarial testing company to surpass $100 million in ARR is the result of focus, commitment and a great product-market fit," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "More than 1,200 enterprises in over 60 countries rely on Pentera to continuously validate the security of their environments, from core infrastructure and cloud services to business applications and AI platforms. Customers are running thousands of automated tests per quarter, proving resilience and accelerating time to remediation with no added headcount."

Following the completion of its $60 million Series D funding in early 2025, Pentera completed two strategic acquisitions that led to the launch of two major platform offerings, each expanding the scope and impact of adversarial validation.

Pentera Resolve - Extends adversarial validation with AI-powered remediation workflows. Pentera Resolve automatically transforms validated exposures into action by consolidating findings, enriching them with context, and triggering prioritized fixes through more than 100 native integrations. As part of the larger Pentera platform, Pentera Resolve ensures that every finding leads to resolution, tracked and revalidated end-to-end.

Extends adversarial validation with AI-powered remediation workflows. Pentera Resolve automatically transforms validated exposures into action by consolidating findings, enriching them with context, and triggering prioritized fixes through more than 100 native integrations. As part of the larger Pentera platform, Pentera Resolve ensures that every finding leads to resolution, tracked and revalidated end-to-end. Pentera Offensive Security Services - Pentera offers expert-led red team engagements to validate AI-powered systems, enterprise applications, and complex business logic. These services focus on high-impact environments such as AI model interfaces, authentication flows, and system integrations, helping organizations uncover and address security gaps in emerging technologies.

Pentera also advanced its native AI capabilities throughout 2025, introducing AI-powered reporting to surface posture trends and guide remediation priorities. Pentera also introduced native AI-based Web Attack Testing featuring adaptive payload generation, PII-aware attack chaining, and system-aware attack logic that mirrors modern AI-assisted threats. Together with Pentera's Offensive Security Services, this work reflects Pentera's full-spectrum approach to AI: validating the security of AI systems, leveraging AI to optimize testing, and preparing defenders to face emerging AI-driven threats.

To support its ongoing growth, Pentera deepened its investment in customer experience. The company appointed industry veteran Bart Hammond as Chief Customer Officer to lead global operations and strengthen regional delivery. Under his leadership, Pentera continues to build local teams that provide embedded, expert support at every stage of the customer journey.

Additional Highlights from 2025

Expanded global presence with new offices in Colorado, Madrid, and Tel Aviv

Continued rapid expansion in the US, expanding the team by over forty percent

First AEV vendor to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 - the international standard for AI management systems

Named a Leader in the 2025 QKS SPARK Matrix for Exposure Management

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

