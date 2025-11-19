Pentera Named a Leader in the 2025 QKS SPARK Matrix™ for Exposure Management

Pentera is the only Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) vendor recognized as a Leader, setting the benchmark for validating and remediating cyber exposures at scale.

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera has been recognized as a Leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix™: Exposure Management - an Industry leadership ranking of technology excellence and customer experience management. As part of the study, the QKS Group examined more than 20 vendors. Pentera stands out as the AEV platform in the leadership position, delivering validation and remediation as a unified, outcome-driven platform.

Pentera was recognized for its ability to safely emulate attacker techniques across the enterprise attack surface, and mobilize validated security findings into action. According to the report, Pentera's most significant capability is that the platform "executes live attack emulations in production environments while ensuring safety, giving organizations a real understanding of how adversaries could exploit exposures. This capability demystifies attacks for security teams and transforms abstract vulnerabilities into tangible, prioritized risks."

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in the exposure management space. Security teams are no longer satisfied with solutions that stop at validation; they require platforms that integrate into their workflows and connect testing directly to remediation," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "With over 1,200 enterprise customers, we've had a front-line view into this evolution. Our customers rely on Pentera to identify their exploitable security gaps, reduce the amount of tickets in their system, and shorten time to remediation."

Pentera is redefining security validation to establish a new standard, where real-world testing and remediation are part of an integrative security validation platform. Over the past year, the company launched Pentera Resolve to automate the path from validated exposure to fix, introduced AI-powered attack emulation to enhance testing precision, and released AI Insight reporting to improve the speed and clarity of risk communication.

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

