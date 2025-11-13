Pentera's Announces Inaugural AI Threat Research Summit

With over 2000 registered attendees and counting, the event features cutting-edge research, live demonstrations, and actionable testing strategies from Pentera's elite Labs team

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera announced the agenda for the first AI Threat Research Summit, a virtual summit connecting the latest adversarial AI research to real-world cyber defense.

Taking place on November 19, 2025, the summit puts AI adversarial testing at the forefront. Sessions will reveal how adversaries leverage AI to augment attacks ,and what risks AI infrastructure introduces. Researchers will share recent findings on AI-driven attacks and how teams can adapt their defences in response.

"AI is transforming both sides of the cybersecurity battlefield. It has changed how attackers are operating while introducing an entirely new attack surface," said Dr. Arik Liberzon, Founder and CTO of Pentera. "The summit delivers frontline research translated into practical guidance for defenders. Attendees will leave with a clearer view of emerging AI-driven risks and how to apply the same testing rigor they use across traditional infrastructure to AI systems."

What to Expect at the AI Threat Research Summit

Drawing on extensive adversarial research in AI attack techniques, Pentera is advancing the industry's understanding of how to test and secure AI applications and interfaces. The summit will feature:

Keynote: Adversarial Testing in the Age of AI - Dr. Arik Liberzon, Pentera Founder and CTO, introduces "Vibe Red Teaming" and shows how agentic models, natural language interfaces, and AI-driven payloads are redefining how organizations validate threats.

- Dr. Arik Liberzon, Pentera Founder and CTO, introduces "Vibe Red Teaming" and shows how agentic models, natural language interfaces, and AI-driven payloads are redefining how organizations validate threats. Live Demos: AI-Driven Exploits in Action - highlighting how automated reverse engineering uncovers hidden attack vectors, new Living-off-the-Land binaries (LOLBins), and vulnerabilities in agent orchestration tools such as CrewAI and Flowise.

- highlighting how automated reverse engineering uncovers hidden attack vectors, new Living-off-the-Land binaries (LOLBins), and vulnerabilities in agent orchestration tools such as CrewAI and Flowise. Countermeasures: Testing the No-Code Threat - outlining practical methodologies for defenders to detect and test for no-code exploits, including malicious MCP rule files, to increase the security posture of their AI ecosystem.

Eligible participants can earn up to 2 CPE credits.

To register and view the full agenda, visit: https://events.pentera.io/aithreatresearchsummit

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

Media Contact for Pentera :

Noam Hirsch

Senior PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Pentera