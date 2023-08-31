Pentera Named as a Sample Vendor Across 3 Categories in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2023

Pentera identifies all three categories as part of the Gartner continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) framework

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in automated security validation, has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2023 as a Sample Vendor in 3 categories: Automated Penetration Testing and Red Teaming, External Attack Surface Management (EASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS).

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle "an increasing number of technologies at the Innovation Trigger signify the demand to overcome attack surface complexities." The report highlights that "to keep up with the changing landscape, security and risk management (SRM) leaders must develop strategies centered on business risk instead of just adopting new ways to do the same things better." 

"Pentera stands out as the only solution that encompasses the capabilities of Automated Pentesting, EASM and BAS solutions in one automated security validation platform," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Our platform allows organizations to move beyond attack surface visibility and vulnerability discovery, to an evidence-based remediation plan of action. Security validation is a central pillar for an effective exposure management strategy, and Pentera is spearheading this expanding category."

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform enables users to dramatically improve security readiness and defend against modern cyber threats. The solution continuously challenges existing cybersecurity controls to reveal true exposures based on its attack emulation findings. Pentera provides CISOs with an actionable roadmap to reduce security exposure and benchmark their security effectiveness over time.

 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Security Operation, 2023" Jonathan Nunez, Andrew Davies, Published 20 July 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

