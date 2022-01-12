Pentland Brands Goes for Supply Chain Gold with Infor

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Pentland Brands Limited, owners of the Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, ellesse, SeaVees and Mitre brands, has adopted the Infor Nexus supply chain platform. The technology will help Pentland Brands improve visibility of inventory, enhancing collaboration with suppliers, automating the vital procure-to-pay process, and accelerating the onboarding of new suppliers and partners.

The Pentland Brands UK businesses are already live on the platform, with the US-based businesses going live at the end of 2021.Now its entire supplier network across China, East Asia and Europe is connected to Infor Nexus, with standardised best-practice processes for all interactions.

Following a thorough review of the market, Infor Nexus was chosen based on its capability to combine both the physical and financial supply chain processes. This helps provide:

Real-time supply forecast and order collaboration.

Digital shipping processes to help streamline both carton scanning and transport booking.

Automation of the procure-to-pay process, including invoice generation, auto-approval, and settlement. This will help reduce costs and provide real-time cashflow visibility to both suppliers and Pentland Brands.

Enhanced visibility, enabling Pentland Brands to respond quickly to production issues and changes in available quantities, as well as tracking the process of all goods in transit.

As the system of engagement, Infor Nexus was also chosen because of its complete integration with Pentland Brands' enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. This helps synchronise orders generated in the ERP, order change requests, supplier pack lists, advance shipping notices (ASNs), estimated time of arrival (ETA), and payment authorisation back to the ERP. This helps extend the visibility across the Pentland Brands supply chain and reduces supply and capital costs.

Looking to the future, Pentland Brands is also assessing the predictive estimated time of arrival (PETA) capabilities of Infor Nexus.

"For brands, especially those linked to the sports, outdoor and lifestyle markets, efficient operations and speed to market are critical," said Abhy Thomas Joseph, Pentland Brands president of Asia Pacific & CIO. "The enhanced collaboration, connection and visibility provided by Infor Nexus gives us a competitive advantage with our suppliers and also allows us to on-board new partners faster."

"Modern brand management is just as much about ensuring a world-class supply chain as it is ensuring you have the best creative talent," said Sam Keers, Pentland Brands global sourcing and planning director. "We have hundreds of suppliers across the globe, and we're now able to deliver a standardised set of best practices that will mean we're more agile across all of our markets."

"Combining supply chain, operational and financial aspects into cohesive processes enables faster, more controlled growth," said Mark Illidge, Infor vice-president and general manager for supply chain in EMEA. "As brands look to re-engage with a drastically changed retail market, the ability to be agile, fast and responsive throughout the supply chain will be key to success, and technology such as the Infor Nexus platform will be a vital part of that."

About Pentland Brands Limited

Pentland Brands is the name behind some of the world's best sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands. It owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, ellesse, SeaVees and Mitre. It's the UK licensee for Kickers and has a joint venture partnership for Lacoste footwear. Its products are available in over 190 countries and are sold either directly by group companies or are represented by licensees and distributors. For more information, go to www.pentlandbrands.com or follow @PentlandBrands on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

+447976111243

[email protected]

